Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Tata Motors Limited    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sensex, Nifty rise on gains in financial, IT stocks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 12:07am EDT
A woman walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

Indian shares rose for a third straight session on Tuesday, led by gains in financial and information technology sectors, while Tata Group stocks climbed after a report that Walmart may buy a stake in the conglomerate's new digital platform.

The broader NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.5% to 11,277.8 and the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.5% to 38,176.86 by 0345 GMT. Both the indexes have risen nearly 4% in the past two sessions.

Walmart Inc is in talks with Tata Group for an investment of up to $25 billion in the Indian salt-to-software conglomerate's new "super app", Mint newspaper reported.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors and Tata Steel gained more than 1% each, with TCS being the top boost to the Nifty 50 index.

Meanwhile, Asian markets largely opened higher, building on newfound momentum after bargain hunters helped a recovery in U.S. markets in the wake of last week's selloff.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIFTY 50 0.26% 11251.25 Delayed Quote.-9.19%
SENSEX 30 1.59% 37981.63 Real-time Quote.-7.93%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES 2.89% 2494.95 Delayed Quote.12.06%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 4.32% 132.85 End-of-day quote.-28.23%
TATA STEEL LIMITED 2.57% 360.95 End-of-day quote.-23.53%
WALMART INC. -0.01% 137.25 Delayed Quote.15.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TATA MOTORS LIMITED
12:07aSensex, Nifty rise on gains in financial, IT stocks
RE
09/28TATA MOTORS : Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investors Meetin..
PU
09/25EXCLUSIVE : India plans $4.6 billion in incentives for battery makers in electri..
RE
09/25India plans $4.6 bln in incentives for battery makers in electric vehicle pus..
RE
09/24TATA MOTORS : Businesses cheer, unions fear contentious Indian labour reforms
RE
09/18TATA MOTORS : Nexon becomes the first Indian car to be published on the Internat..
AQ
09/18TATA MOTORS : Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investors Meetin..
PU
09/18REDEMPTION OF COMMERCIAL PAPER (CPS) : Ine155a14rr5
PU
09/16TATA MOTORS : Appointment of Mr Mitsuhiko Yamashita as Additional and Independen..
PU
09/15TATA MOTORS : announces the third year of association with the Dream11 IPL, as i..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 440 B 33 079 M 33 079 M
Net income 2021 -74 638 M -1 012 M -1 012 M
Net Debt 2021 835 B 11 327 M 11 327 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,66x
Yield 2021 0,08%
Capitalization 441 B 5 980 M 5 985 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 78 906
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Motors Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 130,67 INR
Last Close Price 132,85 INR
Spread / Highest target 115%
Spread / Average Target -1,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Günter Karl Butschek Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ravindra Kumar G.P President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
P. B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Rajendra Petkar Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA MOTORS LIMITED-28.23%5 980
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-6.94%186 099
VOLKSWAGEN AG-21.58%81 340
DAIMLER AG-7.08%54 921
BMW AG-15.60%44 361
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-19.56%41 502
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group