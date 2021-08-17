TATA MOTORS : Form 6-K)

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

Intimation of Analyst / Institutional Investors Meeting on August 18, 2021

August 18, 2021, Mumbai: With further reference to our filing dated August 13, 2021, given below is meetings with the Analyst / Institutional Investors on August 18, 2021.

Date Meetings Scheduled Type 18/8/2021 Amansa Capital Pte. Ltd. virtual 18/8/2021 Avendus Capital Private Ltd. virtual 18/8/2021 Bajaj Allianz General Insurance virtual 18/8/2021 Comgest virtual 18/8/2021 Eastspring Investments Singapore Ltd. virtual 18/8/2021 Fidelity International (FIL) virtual 18/8/2021 Kotak Mahindra AMC Ltd. virtual 18/8/2021 L&T Investment Management Ltd. virtual 18/8/2021 Max Life Insurance Co Ltd. virtual 18/8/2021 Millennium Capital Management virtual 18/8/2021 Millennium Partners virtual 18/8/2021 Nikko Asset MGT virtual 18/8/2021 Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan virtual 18/8/2021 Optimas Capital Limited virtual 18/8/2021 Point72 Asset Management virtual 18/8/2021 Prudential ICICI Mutual Fund virtual 18/8/2021 SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. virtual 18/8/2021 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank virtual 18/8/2021 Surveyor Capital Ltd. virtual 18/8/2021 Tata Mutual Fund virtual 18/8/2021 Tokio Marine Asset Management virtual 18/8/2021 Victory Capital Management virtual 18/8/2021 Wellington Management Company virtual 18/8/2021 Axis Asset Management Company Limited virtual 18/8/2021 Makrana CM Pte. Ltd. virtual 18/8/2021 Sundaram Mutual Fund virtual

Please note that the above shall be subject to changes, if any.

This is for the information of the exchange and the members.

