TATA MOTORS : Form 6-K)

Intimation of Analyst / Institutional Investors Meeting on August 18, 2021
August 18, 2021, Mumbai: With further reference to our filing dated August 13, 2021, given below is meetings with the Analyst / Institutional Investors on August 18, 2021.
|
|
Date
|
Meetings Scheduled
|
Type
|
18/8/2021
|
Amansa Capital Pte. Ltd.
|
virtual
|
18/8/2021
|
Avendus Capital Private Ltd.
|
virtual
|
18/8/2021
|
Bajaj Allianz General Insurance
|
virtual
|
18/8/2021
|
Comgest
|
virtual
|
18/8/2021
|
Eastspring Investments Singapore Ltd.
|
virtual
|
18/8/2021
|
Fidelity International (FIL)
|
virtual
|
18/8/2021
|
Kotak Mahindra AMC Ltd.
|
virtual
|
18/8/2021
|
L&T Investment Management Ltd.
|
virtual
|
18/8/2021
|
Max Life Insurance Co Ltd.
|
virtual
|
18/8/2021
|
Millennium Capital Management
|
virtual
|
18/8/2021
|
Millennium Partners
|
virtual
|
18/8/2021
|
Nikko Asset MGT
|
virtual
|
18/8/2021
|
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan
|
virtual
|
18/8/2021
|
Optimas Capital Limited
|
virtual
|
18/8/2021
|
Point72 Asset Management
|
virtual
|
18/8/2021
|
Prudential ICICI Mutual Fund
|
virtual
|
18/8/2021
|
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd.
|
virtual
|
18/8/2021
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank
|
virtual
|
18/8/2021
|
Surveyor Capital Ltd.
|
virtual
|
18/8/2021
|
Tata Mutual Fund
|
virtual
|
18/8/2021
|
Tokio Marine Asset Management
|
virtual
|
18/8/2021
|
Victory Capital Management
|
virtual
|
18/8/2021
|
Wellington Management Company
|
virtual
|
18/8/2021
|
Axis Asset Management Company Limited
|
virtual
|
18/8/2021
|
Makrana CM Pte. Ltd.
|
virtual
|
18/8/2021
|
Sundaram Mutual Fund
|
virtual
Please note that the above shall be subject to changes, if any.
This is for the information of the exchange and the members.
