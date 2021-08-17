Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Motors Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 08/17
297.65 INR   -2.01%
03:14pTATA MOTORS : Form 6-K)
PU
10:37aAsian ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
08:14aTATA MOTORS : delivers 10 Nexon EVs to the Government of Gujarat
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TATA MOTORS : Form 6-K)

08/17/2021 | 03:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

Bombay House

24, Homi Mody Street,

Mumbai 400 001, Maharashtra, India

Intimation of Analyst / Institutional Investors Meeting on August 18, 2021

August 18, 2021, Mumbai: With further reference to our filing dated August 13, 2021, given below is meetings with the Analyst / Institutional Investors on August 18, 2021.

Date

Meetings Scheduled

Type

18/8/2021

Amansa Capital Pte. Ltd.

virtual

18/8/2021

Avendus Capital Private Ltd.

virtual

18/8/2021

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

virtual

18/8/2021

Comgest

virtual

18/8/2021

Eastspring Investments Singapore Ltd.

virtual

18/8/2021

Fidelity International (FIL)

virtual

18/8/2021

Kotak Mahindra AMC Ltd.

virtual

18/8/2021

L&T Investment Management Ltd.

virtual

18/8/2021

Max Life Insurance Co Ltd.

virtual

18/8/2021

Millennium Capital Management

virtual

18/8/2021

Millennium Partners

virtual

18/8/2021

Nikko Asset MGT

virtual

18/8/2021

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan

virtual

18/8/2021

Optimas Capital Limited

virtual

18/8/2021

Point72 Asset Management

virtual

18/8/2021

Prudential ICICI Mutual Fund

virtual

18/8/2021

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd.

virtual

18/8/2021

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank

virtual

18/8/2021

Surveyor Capital Ltd.

virtual

18/8/2021

Tata Mutual Fund

virtual

18/8/2021

Tokio Marine Asset Management

virtual

18/8/2021

Victory Capital Management

virtual

18/8/2021

Wellington Management Company

virtual

18/8/2021

Axis Asset Management Company Limited

virtual

18/8/2021

Makrana CM Pte. Ltd.

virtual

18/8/2021

Sundaram Mutual Fund

virtual

Please note that the above shall be subject to changes, if any.

This is for the information of the exchange and the members.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 35 billion organisation, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses. Part of the USD 113 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India's largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. It has operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 103 subsidiaries, 9 associate companies, 4 joint ventures and 2 joint operations as on March 31, 2021.

With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.

To know more, please visit (www.tatamotors.com; also follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TataMotors)

Media Contact Information:

Tata Motors Corporate Communications: +91 22-66657613 / indiacorpcomm@tatamotors.com

Safe Harbor: Statements included herein may constitute 'forward-looking statements'. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, forecasts and assumptions by management and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ from those stated. We cannot be certain that any expectation, forecast or assumption made by management in preparing these forward-looking statements will prove accurate, or that any projection will be realized. More detailed information about these and other factors that could affect future results is contained in our annual reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our forward-looking statements pertain to the date of their initial issuance, and we do not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 19:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TATA MOTORS LIMITED
03:14pTATA MOTORS : Form 6-K)
PU
10:37aAsian ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
08:14aTATA MOTORS : delivers 10 Nexon EVs to the Government of Gujarat
PU
08/16UNIVERSITY OF WARWICK : Three RIBA award wins for the Prof. Lord Bhattacharyya b..
AQ
08/16TATA MOTORS : joins hands with the Bank of Maharashtra to offer an attractive fi..
PU
08/13TATA MOTORS : joins forces with the Government of Gujarat, to support setting up..
AQ
08/13TATA MOTORS : lauds Indian players who missed a medal in the Tokyo Olympics but ..
AQ
08/12Asian ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
08/12Indian Indices Settle in Green on Thursday; Power Grid Corporation of India S..
MT
08/12TATA MOTORS : lauds Indian players who missed a medal in the Tokyo Olympics but ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TATA MOTORS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 984 B 40 119 M 40 119 M
Net income 2022 17 087 M 230 M 230 M
Net Debt 2022 705 B 9 483 M 9 483 M
P/E ratio 2022 70,7x
Yield 2022 0,07%
Capitalization 1 058 B 14 235 M 14 231 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 75 278
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Motors Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 297,65 INR
Average target price 350,39 INR
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Flack Co-President & Chief Purchasing Officer
Rajendra Petkar Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Ravindra Kumar G.P Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Pathamadai B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA MOTORS LIMITED62.03%14 556
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION22.57%250 294
VOLKSWAGEN AG33.18%153 422
DAIMLER AG28.48%93 597
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY27.16%76 869
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED19.55%67 580