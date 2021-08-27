TATA MOTORS : Form 6-K)

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

Bombay House

24, Homi Mody Street,

Mumbai 400 001, Maharashtra, India

Receipt of Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench ('NCLT') order sanctioning the scheme of arrangement between the Company and TML Business Analytics Service Limited ('Transferee Company') and their respective shareholders ('Scheme')

August 27, 2021, Mumbai:This is with further reference to our filings regarding the captioned Scheme. We are pleased to inform you that, the Hon'ble NCLT vide its order dated August 24, 2021, has sanctioned the said Scheme.

A certified copy of the order passed by the NCLT along with a copy of the Scheme is being made available on the Company's website.

We would like to bring to your notice that as mentioned under the Scheme, the Scheme would be effective on the last of the dates on which all the conditions and matters referred to in Clause 24 of the Scheme have been fulfilled or waived in accordance with this Scheme. The Company would be filing the said order along with a copy of the Scheme with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai within 30 days of date of receipt thereof.

We would keep the investors and exchanges informed of the same. This is for your information and records.

-Ends-

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 35 billion organisation, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses. Part of the USD 113 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India's largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. It has operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 103 subsidiaries, 10 associate companies, 3 joint ventures and 2 joint operations as on March 31, 2020.

With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.

To know more, please visit (www.tatamotors.com; also follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TataMotors)

Media Contact Information:

Tata Motors Corporate Communications: +91 22-66657613 / indiacorpcomm@tatamotors.com

Safe Harbor: Statements included herein may constitute 'forward-looking statements'. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, forecasts and assumptions by management and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ from those stated. We cannot be certain that any expectation, forecast or assumption made by management in preparing these forward-looking statements will prove accurate, or that any projection will be realized. More detailed information about these and other factors that could affect future results is contained in our annual reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our forward-looking statements pertain to the date of their initial issuance, and we do not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.