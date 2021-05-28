Log in
    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 05/28
318.95 INR   +0.11%
TATA MOTORS : Form 6-K)

05/28/2021 | 01:29pm EDT
TATA MOTORS LIMITED

Bombay House

24, Homi Mody Street,

Mumbai 400 001, Maharashtra, India

Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting from May 31, 2021 to June 4, 2021

May 28, 2021, Mumbai: Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, given below is the schedule of meeting with the Analyst / Institutional Investors from May 28, 2021 to June 4, 2021.

Date

Meeting Scheduled

Type

6/3/2021

Aberdeen Standard Investments

virtual

6/3/2021

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

virtual

6/3/2021

Baillie Gifford Investment Management

virtual

6/3/2021

Carnegie Asset Management

virtual

6/3/2021

Fidelity Management & Research

virtual

6/3/2021

Goldman Sachs Asset Management

virtual

6/3/2021

JP Morgan Asset Management

virtual

6/3/2021

Jupiter Asset Management

virtual

6/3/2021

Morgan Stanley Investment Management

virtual

6/3/2021

T Rowe Price Investment Management

virtual

6/3/2021

Axis Mutual Fund

virtual

6/3/2021

Aditya Birla Mutual Fund

virtual

6/3/2021

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund

virtual

6/3/2021

DSP Mutual Fund

virtual

6/3/2021

Franklin Templeton Group

virtual

6/3/2021

HDFC Mutual Fund

virtual

6/3/2021

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

virtual

6/3/2021

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

virtual

6/3/2021

IDFC Mutual Fund

virtual

6/3/2021

Kotak Mutual Fund

virtual

6/3/2021

Nippon Asset Management

virtual

6/3/2021

Premji Invest

virtual

6/3/2021

SBI Mutual Fund

virtual

6/3/2021

UTI Mutual Fund

virtual

6/4/2021

Axis MF

virtual

6/4/2021

Blackrock, Hongkong

virtual

Please note that the above shall be subject to changes, if any.

This is for the information of the exchange and the members.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 35 billion organisation, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses. Part of the USD 113 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India's largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-

mobility solutions. It has operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 103 subsidiaries, 10 associate companies, 3 joint ventures and 2 joint operations as on March 31, 2020.

With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.

To know more, please visit (www.tatamotors.com; also follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TataMotors)

Media Contact Information:

Tata Motors Corporate Communications: +91 22-66657613 / indiacorpcomm@tatamotors.com

Safe Harbor: Statements included herein may constitute 'forward-looking statements'. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, forecasts and assumptions by management and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ from those stated. We cannot be certain that any expectation, forecast or assumption made by management in preparing these forward-looking statements will prove accurate, or that any projection will be realized. More detailed information about these and other factors that could affect future results is contained in our annual reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our forward-looking statements pertain to the date of their initial issuance, and we do not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 17:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
