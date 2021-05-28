TATA MOTORS : Form 6-K)

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting from May 31, 2021 to June 4, 2021

May 28, 2021, Mumbai: Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, given below is the schedule of meeting with the Analyst / Institutional Investors from May 28, 2021 to June 4, 2021.

Date Meeting Scheduled Type 6/3/2021 Aberdeen Standard Investments virtual 6/3/2021 Abu Dhabi Investment Authority virtual 6/3/2021 Baillie Gifford Investment Management virtual 6/3/2021 Carnegie Asset Management virtual 6/3/2021 Fidelity Management & Research virtual 6/3/2021 Goldman Sachs Asset Management virtual 6/3/2021 JP Morgan Asset Management virtual 6/3/2021 Jupiter Asset Management virtual 6/3/2021 Morgan Stanley Investment Management virtual 6/3/2021 T Rowe Price Investment Management virtual 6/3/2021 Axis Mutual Fund virtual 6/3/2021 Aditya Birla Mutual Fund virtual 6/3/2021 Canara Robeco Mutual Fund virtual 6/3/2021 DSP Mutual Fund virtual 6/3/2021 Franklin Templeton Group virtual 6/3/2021 HDFC Mutual Fund virtual 6/3/2021 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance virtual 6/3/2021 ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund virtual 6/3/2021 IDFC Mutual Fund virtual 6/3/2021 Kotak Mutual Fund virtual 6/3/2021 Nippon Asset Management virtual 6/3/2021 Premji Invest virtual 6/3/2021 SBI Mutual Fund virtual 6/3/2021 UTI Mutual Fund virtual 6/4/2021 Axis MF virtual 6/4/2021 Blackrock, Hongkong virtual

Please note that the above shall be subject to changes, if any.

This is for the information of the exchange and the members.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 35 billion organisation, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses. Part of the USD 113 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India's largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-

mobility solutions. It has operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 103 subsidiaries, 10 associate companies, 3 joint ventures and 2 joint operations as on March 31, 2020.

With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.

