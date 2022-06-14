Tata Motors : 77th Annual Report 2021-2022 (Integrated)

Part of the Tata group founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1868, Tata Motors is among the world's leading manufacturers of automobiles. We believe in 'Connecting Aspirations', by
offering innovative mobility solutions that are in line with customers' aspirations.
About the report
The 77th Integrated Annual Report 2021-22 of Tata Motors Limited outlines its financial and non-financial performance. The report narrates in detail how Tata Motors has shown strong resilience across all business verticals in challenging times and how it is gearing up to becoming Future Ready. A slew of product launches and new segment demand has expanded our customer base. We have also completed the formation of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited marking the start of new chapter in Tata Motors' history.
Assurance
Assurance on financial statements has been provided by independent auditors BSR & Co. LLP. Assurance for non-financial data for India operations of Tata Motors have been assured by DNV Business Assurance India Private Limited, India. DNV has provided assurance for the non-financial data including those contained in the following sections of the report: Key Performance
Board's responsibility statement
Our Board acknowledges the accountability for the integrity and completeness of this report and its contents. We have also ensured collective responsibility for the preparation and presentation of this report in accordance with the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) - Framework.
Other Details (performance measures)
EBITDA is defined to include the product development expenses charged to P&L, revaluation of current assets and liabilities and realised FX and commodity hedges but excludes the revaluation of foreign currency debt, MTM on FX and commodity hedges, other income (except government grant) as well as exceptional items
Scope and boundary
The Integrated Annual Report
2021-22 covers the performance of Tata Motors Group, for the period starting from April 1,
2021 to March 31, 2022. It aims to provide a holistic view on our ability to create long-term value through our value-creation model, strategy and environmental, social and governance (ESG) focus. Moreover, certain sections of the Report include KPIs (financial and production) and Sustainability Review (Environment and Social) for Tata Motors domestic operations and Jaguar Land Rover.
Reporting standards and frameworks
The Integrated Report has been prepared as per the principles and guidance provided by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC)'s framework. The content of the Integrated Report is also in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards. The financial and statutory information has been presented as per the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, the Indian Accounting Standards, the Securities and Exchange Board of India
(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.
Materiality
The Integrated Report includes information that is material to our stakeholders and our value-creation abilities. We have also presented information on how we strategically approach these material issues. The material issues are reviewed by the Group management.
Highlights, Value Creation Model, Stakeholder Engagement, Materiality Assessment, Risk Management, Governance, and Sustainability Review (Environment and Social).
The assurance has been given against the Report's adherence to the International Framework of the IIRC and the GRI's Sustainability Reporting Standards. The assurance report issued by DNV Business Assurance India Private Limited, India, is available on our website www.tatamotors.com.
Cautionary Statement
Statements in the integrated report describing our objective, projections, estimates and expectations may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to our operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/ supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which we operate, changes
in government regulations, tax laws and other statutes and incidental factors.
EBIT is defined as reported EBITDA plus profit from equity accounted investee less depreciation
and amortisation.
Auto Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less payment for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets add proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, less interest paid add interest received, add dividend from equity accounted investees core auto and less investment in equity accounted investees of core auto entities and less cash flow of TMF Group i.e., financing business.
Contents
About Tata Motors
Company Profile
8-9
Our Presence
10-11
Product Portfolio
12-17
Contributing to
Our Capitals
Performance Review
Chairman's Message
20-21
Tata Motors ED's Message
22-23
TMPV and TPEM MD's Message
24-25
Jaguar Land Rover CEO's Message
26-27
Key Performance Highlights
28-33
Business Segments
Financial Capital
It includes the funds that have been used to manufacture products and offer services.
Manufactured Capital
It is the products we create within our own operations and the supporting infrastructure that enables it.
Intellectual Capital
It is our ability to leverage organisational knowledge-based intangibles such as intellectual property and build our knowledge capital to open up new frontiers.
Tata Commercial Vehicles
36-43
Tata Passenger Vehicles
44-49
Electric Vehicles
50-55
Jaguar Land Rover
56-61
Tata Motors Finance
62-63
Value Creation
Value Creation Model
66-67
Stakeholder Engagement
68-69
Materiality assessment
70-71
Risk Management
72-77
Governance
78-81
Sustainability Review
Environment
84-91
Social: People
92-99
Social: Value chain
100-101
Social: Community
102-107
Statutory Reports
Board's Report
108-134
Business Responsibility Report
135-147
Management Discussion & Analysis
148-178
Risk Factors
179-205
Report on Corporate Governance
206-231
Financial Statements
Standalone
232-330
Consolidated
331-458
Notice
459-496
For further information, log on to
www.tatamotors.com
Human Capital
It includes the competencies, capabilities, experience, and motivation of our people to innovate and implement our organisation's strategy.
Social & Relationship Capital
It includes the institutions, communities, stakeholders and our interaction, collaboration with them to enhance community well-being.
Natural Capital
It is the renewable and
non-renewable environmental resources that provide goods and services that support our business.
About
Tata
Motors
Tata Motors Limited is one of India's leading automobile manufacturing companies with an extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions in its portfolio.