    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-12
406.70 INR   -5.02%
06/13TATA MOTORS : launches GenVoltz generators in Nepal
PU
06/13TATA MOTORS : Newspaper Advertisement in connection with the 77th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company
PU
06/13Asian ADRs Tumble in Monday Trading
MT
Tata Motors : 77th Annual Report 2021-2022 (Integrated)

06/14/2022 | 03:23am EDT
Tata Motors Group

Future

Performance snapshot FY22

ready

Future ready Tata Motors

Global key

Strong presence in India

has chosen sustainable

highlights

Domestic market share

mobility as the new

10,86,734

44.9%

paradigm. With a clearly

Vehicles sold

Commercial

defined strategy it has

(includes CJLR)

vehicles

drawn holistic progression

E2,78,454 crore

12.1%

maps for each of its

Revenues

Passenger vehicles

businesses.

E24,148 crore

87%

Building on the fundamental strengths

Investment spending

Electric vehicles

of engineering and innovation, power

73,608

trains were made more efficient and

Employees

architectural platforms modularized,

resulting in lower volume breakeven

Value shared

in every business. Significant

improvements in customer service and

`1,910 `23.69

overall experience were enabled by

the commitment to ensure continuing

crore

crore

profitability of channel partners. With

Taxes paid

Spend on community

a thrust on digital, introduction of

outreach in India

an agile and future-fit culture and

`30,809

`15,339

a pivotal shift in approach - from

being product focused to becoming

crore

crore

human and technology centric, Tata

Spend on employee

Spend on Research &

Motors has taken a giant leap forward

benefit expenses

Development

in connecting the aspirations of its

stakeholders by defining the future of mobility.

countries

Part of the Tata group founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1868, Tata Motors is among the world's leading manufacturers of automobiles. We believe in 'Connecting Aspirations', by

offering innovative mobility solutions that are in line with customers' aspirations.

About the report

The 77th Integrated Annual Report 2021-22 of Tata Motors Limited outlines its financial and non-financial performance. The report narrates in detail how Tata Motors has shown strong resilience across all business verticals in challenging times and how it is gearing up to becoming Future Ready. A slew of product launches and new segment demand has expanded our customer base. We have also completed the formation of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited marking the start of new chapter in Tata Motors' history.

Assurance

Assurance on financial statements has been provided by independent auditors BSR & Co. LLP. Assurance for non-financial data for India operations of Tata Motors have been assured by DNV Business Assurance India Private Limited, India. DNV has provided assurance for the non-financial data including those contained in the following sections of the report: Key Performance

Board's responsibility statement

Our Board acknowledges the accountability for the integrity and completeness of this report and its contents. We have also ensured collective responsibility for the preparation and presentation of this report in accordance with the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) - Framework.

Other Details (performance measures)

EBITDA is defined to include the product development expenses charged to P&L, revaluation of current assets and liabilities and realised FX and commodity hedges but excludes the revaluation of foreign currency debt, MTM on FX and commodity hedges, other income (except government grant) as well as exceptional items

Scope and boundary

The Integrated Annual Report

2021-22 covers the performance of Tata Motors Group, for the period starting from April 1,

2021 to March 31, 2022. It aims to provide a holistic view on our ability to create long-term value through our value-creation model, strategy and environmental, social and governance (ESG) focus. Moreover, certain sections of the Report include KPIs (financial and production) and Sustainability Review (Environment and Social) for Tata Motors domestic operations and Jaguar Land Rover.

Reporting standards and frameworks

The Integrated Report has been prepared as per the principles and guidance provided by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC)'s framework. The content of the Integrated Report is also in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards. The financial and statutory information has been presented as per the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, the Indian Accounting Standards, the Securities and Exchange Board of India

(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Materiality

The Integrated Report includes information that is material to our stakeholders and our value-creation abilities. We have also presented information on how we strategically approach these material issues. The material issues are reviewed by the Group management.

Highlights, Value Creation Model, Stakeholder Engagement, Materiality Assessment, Risk Management, Governance, and Sustainability Review (Environment and Social).

The assurance has been given against the Report's adherence to the International Framework of the IIRC and the GRI's Sustainability Reporting Standards. The assurance report issued by DNV Business Assurance India Private Limited, India, is available on our website www.tatamotors.com.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in the integrated report describing our objective, projections, estimates and expectations may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to our operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/ supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which we operate, changes

in government regulations, tax laws and other statutes and incidental factors.

EBIT is defined as reported EBITDA plus profit from equity accounted investee less depreciation

and amortisation.

Auto Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less payment for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets add proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, less interest paid add interest received, add dividend from equity accounted investees core auto and less investment in equity accounted investees of core auto entities and less cash flow of TMF Group i.e., financing business.

Contents

About Tata Motors

Company Profile

8-9

Our Presence

10-11

Product Portfolio

12-17

Contributing to

Our Capitals

Performance Review

Chairman's Message

20-21

Tata Motors ED's Message

22-23

TMPV and TPEM MD's Message

24-25

Jaguar Land Rover CEO's Message

26-27

Key Performance Highlights

28-33

Business Segments

Financial Capital

It includes the funds that have been used to manufacture products and offer services.

Manufactured Capital

It is the products we create within our own operations and the supporting infrastructure that enables it.

Intellectual Capital

It is our ability to leverage organisational knowledge-based intangibles such as intellectual property and build our knowledge capital to open up new frontiers.

Tata Commercial Vehicles

36-43

Tata Passenger Vehicles

44-49

Electric Vehicles

50-55

Jaguar Land Rover

56-61

Tata Motors Finance

62-63

Value Creation

Value Creation Model

66-67

Stakeholder Engagement

68-69

Materiality assessment

70-71

Risk Management

72-77

Governance

78-81

Sustainability Review

Environment

84-91

Social: People

92-99

Social: Value chain

100-101

Social: Community

102-107

Statutory Reports

Board's Report

108-134

Business Responsibility Report

135-147

Management Discussion & Analysis

148-178

Risk Factors

179-205

Report on Corporate Governance

206-231

Financial Statements

Standalone

232-330

Consolidated

331-458

Notice

459-496

For further information, log on to

www.tatamotors.com

Human Capital

It includes the competencies, capabilities, experience, and motivation of our people to innovate and implement our organisation's strategy.

Social & Relationship Capital

It includes the institutions, communities, stakeholders and our interaction, collaboration with them to enhance community well-being.

Natural Capital

It is the renewable and

non-renewable environmental resources that provide goods and services that support our business.

About

Tata

Motors

Tata Motors Limited is one of India's leading automobile manufacturing companies with an extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions in its portfolio.

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 12 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 07:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
