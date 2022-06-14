Tata Motors : 77th Annual Report 2021-2022 (Integrated)

EBITDA is defined to include the product development expenses charged to P&L, revaluation of current assets and liabilities and realised FX and commodity hedges but excludes the revaluation of foreign currency debt, MTM on FX and commodity hedges, other income (except government grant) as well as exceptional items

Our Board acknowledges the accountability for the integrity and completeness of this report and its contents. We have also ensured collective responsibility for the preparation and presentation of this report in accordance with the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) - Framework.

Assurance on financial statements has been provided by independent auditors BSR & Co. LLP. Assurance for non-financial data for India operations of Tata Motors have been assured by DNV Business Assurance India Private Limited, India. DNV has provided assurance for the non-financial data including those contained in the following sections of the report: Key Performance

The 77th Integrated Annual Report 2021-22 of Tata Motors Limited outlines its financial and non-financial performance. The report narrates in detail how Tata Motors has shown strong resilience across all business verticals in challenging times and how it is gearing up to becoming Future Ready. A slew of product launches and new segment demand has expanded our customer base. We have also completed the formation of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited marking the start of new chapter in Tata Motors' history.

Scope and boundary The Integrated Annual Report 2021-22 covers the performance of Tata Motors Group, for the period starting from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. It aims to provide a holistic view on our ability to create long-term value through our value-creation model, strategy and environmental, social and governance (ESG) focus. Moreover, certain sections of the Report include KPIs (financial and production) and Sustainability Review (Environment and Social) for Tata Motors domestic operations and Jaguar Land Rover.

Reporting standards and frameworks The Integrated Report has been prepared as per the principles and guidance provided by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC)'s framework. The content of the Integrated Report is also in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards. The financial and statutory information has been presented as per the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, the Indian Accounting Standards, the Securities and Exchange Board of India

(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. Materiality The Integrated Report includes information that is material to our stakeholders and our value-creation abilities. We have also presented information on how we strategically approach these material issues. The material issues are reviewed by the Group management.

Highlights, Value Creation Model, Stakeholder Engagement, Materiality Assessment, Risk Management, Governance, and Sustainability Review (Environment and Social). The assurance has been given against the Report's adherence to the International Framework of the IIRC and the GRI's Sustainability Reporting Standards. The assurance report issued by DNV Business Assurance India Private Limited, India, is available on our website www.tatamotors.com.

Cautionary Statement Statements in the integrated report describing our objective, projections, estimates and expectations may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to our operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/ supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which we operate, changes in government regulations, tax laws and other statutes and incidental factors.