Growing responsibly

At Tata Motors Limited (TML), we are spearheading the transition to sustainable, connected and safer mobility. Combining our core strength in engineering with innovative technologies and a human-centric design philosophy, we are shaping the future of passenger and cargo mobility. By making responsible choices, we are creating a positive legacy while connecting the aspirations of our diverse stakeholders.

Our new-age vehicles offer a choice of powertrains with low to zero emissions. Our ambition to achieve net zero GHG emissions for our Passenger Vehicle (PV) and Commercial Vehicle (CV) businesses by 2040 and 2045 respectively will contribute to fulfilling India's stated aspiration of achieving net zero GHG emissions by 2070. Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is transforming its business with the aim to become carbon net zero across its supply chain, products and operations by 2039.

Sustainability is deeply ingrained in everything we do. Our emphasis is on increasing the use of renewable energy, ensuring water neutrality, adhering to circular economy principles and preserving our natural environment. While delivering competitive, consistent and cash-accretive growth, we are educating and empowering individuals and working for the betterment and development of our workforce and communities.

We continue to delight customers, engage our people, attract promising talent and build meaningful partnerships to grow our business. By consciously and energetically driving meaningful change, we are bringing the promise of a better tomorrow closer.

With our new-age vehicles, services and solutions, we are responsibly driving into a future where smarter, safer and greener mobility is accessible to all.