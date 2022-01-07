Log in
    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 01/06
488.9 INR   -0.13%
09:48aTATA MOTORS : Along with the Press Release - Form 6-K
PU
01/06Asian ADRs Slightly Higher Thursday
MT
01/05Asian ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
Tata Motors : Along with the Press Release - Form 6-K

01/07/2022 | 09:48am EST
TATA MOTORS LIMITED

Bombay House

24, Homi Mody Street,

Mumbai 400 001, Maharashtra, India

Intimation of Analyst / Institutional Investors Meeting on January 6, 2022

January 6, 2022, Mumbai: Given below are the details of a meeting scheduled with Analysts / Institutional Investors on January 6, 2022.

Date

Meeting Scheduled

Type

06/01/22

L&T Investment Management

virtual

Please note that the above shall be subject to changes, if any.

This is for the information of the exchange and the members.

About Tata Motors

Part of the USD 109 billion Tata group, Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 34 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles market.

Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. The company is pioneering India's Electric Vehicle (EV) transition and driving the shift towards sustainable mobility solutions by preparing a tailor-made product strategy, leveraging the synergy between the Group companies and playing an active role liasoning with the Government in developing the policy framework.

With operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia, supported by a strong global network of 103 subsidiaries, 9 associate companies, 4 joint ventures and 2 joint operations as on March 31, 2021, Tata Motors' commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Africa, Middle East, South & South East Asia, Australia, South America, Russia and other CIS countries.

To know more, please visit (www.tatamotors.com; also follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TataMotors)

Media Contact Information:

Tata Motors Corporate Communications: +91 22-66657613 / indiacorpcomm@tatamotors.com

Safe Harbor: Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, forecasts and assumptions by management and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ from those stated. We cannot be certain that any expectation, forecast or assumption made by management in preparing these forward-looking statements will prove accurate, or that any projection will be realized. More detailed information about these and other factors that could affect future results is contained in our annual reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our forward-looking statements pertain to the date of their

initial issuance, and we do not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 14:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 854 B 38 413 M 38 413 M
Net income 2022 -51 837 M -698 M -698 M
Net Debt 2022 757 B 10 184 M 10 184 M
P/E ratio 2022 -78,7x
Yield 2022 0,02%
Capitalization 1 755 B 23 576 M 23 617 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 75 278
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Motors Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 488,90 INR
Average target price 542,19 INR
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Flack Co-President & Chief Purchasing Officer
Rajendra Petkar Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Ravindra Kumar G.P Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Pathamadai B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA MOTORS LIMITED1.36%23 475
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION8.50%273 074
FORD MOTOR COMPANY17.77%97 748
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY7.23%91 278
DAIMLER AG10.83%90 576
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG8.74%70 587