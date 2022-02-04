Log in
    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
Tata Motors : Along with the Press Release - Form 6-K

02/04/2022 | 11:06am EST
TATA MOTORS LIMITED

Bombay House

24, Homi Mody Street,

Mumbai 400 001, Maharashtra, India

Intimation of Analyst / Institutional Investors Meeting on February 9, 2022 and February 11, 2022

February 4, 2022, Mumbai: Given below is the schedule of meetings with the Analyst / Institutional Investors on February 9, 2022 and February 11, 2022:

Date

Meeting Scheduled

Type

09/02/2022

ADIA Middle East

virtual

09/02/2022

ABRDN

virtual

09/02/2022

AIA Singapore

virtual

09/02/2022

AR Capital Pte Ltd

virtual

09/02/2022

Avendus Capital Private Ltd

virtual

09/02/2022

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

virtual

09/02/2022

Baring Private Equity Partners

virtual

09/02/2022

Edelweiss Fin Services Ltd

virtual

09/02/2022

Invesco Asia

virtual

09/02/2022

JM Financial AM Pvt Ltd India

virtual

09/02/2022

Mass Financial Services (MFS)

virtual

09/02/2022

Millennium Capital Management

virtual

09/02/2022

Millennium Partners

virtual

09/02/2022

Nippon India Asset Management Ltd

virtual

09/02/2022

Quantum Advisors

virtual

09/02/2022

RWC Partners

virtual

09/02/2022

Seatown Holdings Pte Ltd

virtual

09/02/2022

Tata Sons Ltd

virtual

09/02/2022

UBP Asset Mgmt Lux

virtual

11/02/2022

Citadel

virtual

Please note that the above shall be subject to changes, if any.

This is for the information of the exchange and the members.

About Tata Motors

Part of the USD 109 billion Tata group, Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 34 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles market.

Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. The company is pioneering India's Electric Vehicle (EV) transition and driving the shift towards sustainable mobility solutions by preparing a tailor-made product strategy, leveraging the synergy between the Group

companies and playing an active role liasoning with the Government in developing the policy framework.

With operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia, supported by a strong global network of 103 subsidiaries, 9 associate companies, 4 joint ventures and 2 joint operations as on March 31, 2021, Tata Motors' commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Africa, Middle East, South & South East Asia, Australia, South America, Russia and other CIS countries.

To know more, please visit (www.tatamotors.com; also follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TataMotors)

Media Contact Information:

Tata Motors Corporate Communications: +91 22-66657613 / indiacorpcomm@tatamotors.com

Safe Harbor: Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, forecasts and assumptions by management and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ from those stated. We cannot be certain that any expectation, forecast or assumption made by management in preparing these forward-looking statements will prove accurate, or that any projection will be realized. More detailed information about these and other factors that could affect future results is contained in our annual reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our forward-looking statements pertain to the date of their initial issuance, and we do not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 16:05:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
