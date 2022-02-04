Tata Motors : Along with the Press Release - Form 6-K

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

Bombay House

24, Homi Mody Street,

Mumbai 400 001, Maharashtra, India

Intimation of Analyst / Institutional Investors Meeting on February 9, 2022 and February 11, 2022

February 4, 2022, Mumbai: Given below is the schedule of meetings with the Analyst / Institutional Investors on February 9, 2022 and February 11, 2022:

Date Meeting Scheduled Type 09/02/2022 ADIA Middle East virtual 09/02/2022 ABRDN virtual 09/02/2022 AIA Singapore virtual 09/02/2022 AR Capital Pte Ltd virtual 09/02/2022 Avendus Capital Private Ltd virtual 09/02/2022 Bajaj Allianz General Insurance virtual 09/02/2022 Baring Private Equity Partners virtual 09/02/2022 Edelweiss Fin Services Ltd virtual 09/02/2022 Invesco Asia virtual 09/02/2022 JM Financial AM Pvt Ltd India virtual 09/02/2022 Mass Financial Services (MFS) virtual 09/02/2022 Millennium Capital Management virtual 09/02/2022 Millennium Partners virtual 09/02/2022 Nippon India Asset Management Ltd virtual 09/02/2022 Quantum Advisors virtual 09/02/2022 RWC Partners virtual 09/02/2022 Seatown Holdings Pte Ltd virtual 09/02/2022 Tata Sons Ltd virtual 09/02/2022 UBP Asset Mgmt Lux virtual 11/02/2022 Citadel virtual

Please note that the above shall be subject to changes, if any.

This is for the information of the exchange and the members.

About Tata Motors

Part of the USD 109 billion Tata group, Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 34 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles market.

Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. The company is pioneering India's Electric Vehicle (EV) transition and driving the shift towards sustainable mobility solutions by preparing a tailor-made product strategy, leveraging the synergy between the Group

companies and playing an active role liasoning with the Government in developing the policy framework.

With operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia, supported by a strong global network of 103 subsidiaries, 9 associate companies, 4 joint ventures and 2 joint operations as on March 31, 2021, Tata Motors' commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Africa, Middle East, South & South East Asia, Australia, South America, Russia and other CIS countries.

To know more, please visit (www.tatamotors.com; also follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TataMotors)

