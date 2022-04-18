Tata Motors : Along with the Press Release - Form 6-K

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulations 29 and 50 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations")

Mumbai, April 18, 2022: Pursuant to Regulations 29(1)(a) and 50(1)(c) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022 ("Meeting"), inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated), for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2022.

Further, we would like to inform you that as per the 'Tata Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading' pursuant to the amended SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Company has intimated its 'designated persons' regarding closure of the Trading Window from March 25, 2022, till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said Results are made public, i.e., May 14, 2022 (both days inclusive).

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we would like to inform that post announcement of the Financial Results to BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited, the Company will have an Analyst call on the same day, which would also be announced on the Company's website at www.tatamotors.com.

