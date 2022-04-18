Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Motors Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-17
433.65 INR   +0.61%
01:14pTATA MOTORS : Along with the Press Release - Form 6-K
PU
10:44aAsian ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
04/14Tata Motors Adds 160 New Service Workshops in FY22; Launches New Quick Service Concept
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tata Motors : Along with the Press Release - Form 6-K

04/18/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

Bombay House

24, Homi Mody Street,

Mumbai 400 001, Maharashtra, India

Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulations 29 and 50 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations")

Mumbai, April 18, 2022: Pursuant to Regulations 29(1)(a) and 50(1)(c) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022 ("Meeting"), inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated), for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2022.

Further, we would like to inform you that as per the 'Tata Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading' pursuant to the amended SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Company has intimated its 'designated persons' regarding closure of the Trading Window from March 25, 2022, till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said Results are made public, i.e., May 14, 2022 (both days inclusive).

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we would like to inform that post announcement of the Financial Results to BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited, the Company will have an Analyst call on the same day, which would also be announced on the Company's website at www.tatamotors.com.

We would request you to take the above intimation on records.

-Ends-

About Tata Motors

Part of the USD 109 billion Tata group, Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 34 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles market.

Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. The company is pioneering India's Electric Vehicle (EV) transition and driving the shift towards sustainable mobility solutions by preparing a tailor-made product strategy, leveraging the synergy between the Group companies and playing an active role liasoning with the Government in developing the policy framework.

With operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia, supported by a strong global network of 103 subsidiaries, 9 associate companies, 4 joint ventures and 2 joint operations as on March 31, 2021, Tata Motors' commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Africa, Middle East, South & South East Asia, Australia, South America, Russia and other CIS countries.

To know more, please visit (www.tatamotors.com; also follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TataMotors)

Media Contact Information:

Tata Motors Corporate Communications: +91 22-66657613 / indiacorpcomm@tatamotors.com

Safe Harbor: Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, forecasts and assumptions by management and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ from those stated. We cannot be certain that any expectation, forecast or assumption made by management in preparing these forward-looking statements will prove accurate, or that any projection will be realized. More detailed information about these and other factors that could affect future results is contained in our annual reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our forward-looking statements pertain to the date of their initial issuance, and we do not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 17:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TATA MOTORS LIMITED
01:14pTATA MOTORS : Along with the Press Release - Form 6-K
PU
10:44aAsian ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
04/14Tata Motors Adds 160 New Service Workshops in FY22; Launches New Quick Service Concept
MT
04/13Asian ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
04/13TATA MOTORS : Along with the Press Release - Form 6-K
PU
04/13TATA MOTORS : Expands its service network to 705 outlets by adding 160 new service worksho..
PU
04/12Asian ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
04/12Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 3,34,884 in Q4 FY22
AQ
04/12Mercedes-Benz bets on India's nouveau riche to drive luxury car sales
RE
04/12Tata Motors Total Global Wholesales Rise 2% in Fiscal Q4
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TATA MOTORS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 788 B 36 561 M 36 561 M
Net income 2022 -82 020 M -1 075 M -1 075 M
Net Debt 2022 785 B 10 296 M 10 296 M
P/E ratio 2022 -19,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 554 B 20 370 M 20 370 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 75 278
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Motors Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 433,65 INR
Average target price 546,76 INR
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Flack Co-President & Chief Purchasing Officer
Rajendra Petkar Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Ravindra Kumar G.P Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Pathamadai B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA MOTORS LIMITED-10.10%20 232
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.59%235 456
VOLKSWAGEN AG-16.06%100 013
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-6.32%73 211
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-25.47%62 211
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-31.55%58 310