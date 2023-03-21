Tata Motors : Announces Price Increase for Commercial Vehicles Ahead of BS6 Phase II Emission Norms - Form 6-K

Tata Motors Announces Price Increase for Commercial Vehicles Ahead of BS6 Phase II Emission Norms

Mumbai, March 21, 2023: Tata Motors, the largest commercial vehicle manufacturer in India, will be implementing a price increase of up to 5% on its commercial vehicles starting from April 1st, 2023. The decision to increase prices is a result of the company's efforts to comply with the more stringent BS6 phase II emission norms. As Tata Motors transitions its entire vehicle portfolio to meet these standards, customers and fleet owners can expect a range of cleaner, greener, and technologically superior offerings that deliver higher benefits and lower total cost of ownership.

The price increase will be applied across the entire range of commercial vehicles, with the exact amount varying according to the individual model and variant.

