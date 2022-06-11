Tata Motors : Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report (BRSR)
06/11/2022 | 01:33pm EDT
6-107
232-458
Integrated
Financial
Report
Statements
Business Responsibility Report
(Pursuant to Regulation 34(2)(f) of (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 [SEBI Listing Regulations]
INTRODUCTION
The Company is amongst the globally leading manufacturers in the automobile segment and continues to be India's largest automobile Company with a consolidated revenue of `2,78,454 crore in FY2021-22. The Company is the first Indian Company from the automobile and engineering sector to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company believes in the core philosophy of 'Good Corporate Citizenship', staying committed to sustainability and the spirit of 'giving back to society'. The Company has a widespread network of 1,266 sales and 2,640 service touchpoints for Commercial Vehicles ('CV's) and 705 sales and 1,183 service touchpoints for Passenger Vehicles ('PV's) across India.
The Business Responsibility Report highlights the approach of the Company towards creating long-term value for all its stakeholders. The Report is aligned with National Voluntary Guidelines on Social, Environmental and Economic Responsibilities of Business ('NVG-SEE') released by Ministry of Corporate Affairs ('MCA') and is in accordance with Regulation 34(2)(f) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 [SEBI Listing Regulations]. This Report provides an overview of the activities carried out by the Company under each of the nine principles outlined in NVG-SEE.
Section A: General Information about the Company
Corporate Identity Number (CIN) of the Company:L28920MH1945PLC004520
Total number of locations where business activity is undertaken by the Company
Number of International Locations (Provide details of major 5):The Company over decades has strived to achieve excellence and performance, transforming globe experience and synergies by establishingtop-of-the-linemanufacturing, R&D and design facilities as well as offering sales and service touch points in over 125 countries across India, Europe, China, UK, North America, South Africa, South Korea and Indoensia.
Number of National Locations- The Company's manufacturing locations in India are situated at Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Pune (Maharashtra), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Pantnagar (Uttarakhand), Sanand (Gujarat) and Dharwad (Karnataka).
For more information visit https://www.tatamotors.com/about-us/facilities/
Markets served by the Company- Local/State/National/
International
The Company has expanded its international footprint through exports since 1961. The Company continues to predominate the Indian markets as well as showcases its strong presence into continents of Africa, Latin America, Asia Pacific regions and the Middle East through manufacturing, designing, engineering, assembling and exporting appealing automobiles customized to cater to local conditions with highest standards for quality, safety, environment norms and user comfort.
The Tata Motors group is present in over 125 countries, with a worldwide network comprising over 9,000 touch points.
Total Turnover (INR): ` 46,668.92 crore (This is standalone figure)
Total profit after taxes (INR):Loss of ` 1,619.53 crore (This is standalone figure)
8. List three key products/ services that the Company
4. Total Spending on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)
as percentage of profit after tax (%): Not applicable in view
manufactures/ provides (as in balance sheet)
of loss.
1.
Passenger Cars
2.
Commercial Vehicles
3.
Vehicles sales and service
135
5. List of activities in which expenditure in 4 above has been incurred: -
The Company has been committed to community engagement strategy which revolves around four focus themes:
Arogya (Health): The Global Hunger Index (2021) is calculated on the basis of total undernourishment of the population, child stunting, wasting and child mortality and has placed India at the 101st spot among 116 countries. As per the report, over 34.7% of children under 6 years of age are stunted, 17.3 % wasted and 15.3% undernourished with a mortality rate of 3.4%. Over half of Indian women (53%) in the age group 15-49 years are anemic. Arogya (Health), initiatives by the Company are designed to address child malnutrition, and health awareness amongst females and provide preventive and curative health services to these under- privileged communities. Over the years, affirmative changes are observed in health of the malnourished children and the knowledge, attitude and behavior of these communities towards health and sanitation. During FY2021-22, 471,698 members benefited from such health initiatives. In times of COVID-19 pandemic distress, to amalgamate with the Government's goal of 100% vaccination, 11 vaccination vans were distributed to implementing partners to provide door vaccination to the unreached communities. Additionally, 80,101 people got vaccinated since December 2021.
Vidyadhanam (Education):This initiative aims to improve the quality of education in Government run schools by organizing special coaching classes to improve academic performance in Class X Board exam, offering scholarship to meritorious and needy secondary school students, supporting school infrastructure and organizingco-curricularactivities forwell-roundedpersonality development. Through the Tata Motors Education Programme beneficiary schools and student comfortably acquainted themselves to innovation and digitization being made available at their doorsteps. An innovative partnership has been worked out with Governmentschool-JawaharNavodaya Vidyalaya (JNVs) for JEE and NEET aspirants. DuringFY2021-22,100,505 students benefited from the Company's education program.
Kaushalya (Employability):This initiative has been designed to enhance skill development amongst youth. It includes inculcating marketable skills in school dropout youth in auto sector,non-autotrades, agriculture and allied activities. It fortifies the Industrial Training Institutes which offers domain expertise of automotive skills through knowledge partnership. On the completion of their training, most of them are
136
Business Responsibility Report
National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC) certified, the programme participants find ready employment either in Tata Motors' ecosystem or in open market. The Company's CSR team also engages with community based groups of women and farmers and help them earn supplementary income through designed agriculture and allied programs. During FY2021-22, the Company has trained 45,234 youth and farmers.
Vasundhara (Environment):These initiatives accord to improve the environment by promotion of renewable resources, large scale sapling plantation, construction of water conservation structure and build awareness amongst the member communities. During the year, the Company planted 192,485 saplings of indigenous varieties and fosters to maintain the survival rate as high as 80%. Over the period under such initiatives, a few locations have phenomenally converted intomicro-habitatsof varied species of flora and fauna. The Company's environmental awareness programs aims to sensitize young children towards conservation of our environment and were able to actively reach out to 70,394 persons.
Rural Development Programmes and Governance:Rural Development Programme aims at holistic development of a village through an Integrated Village Development approach. The key element of this programme is to leverage the resources from the Government through convergence of government schemes in Pathardi, Shiroshi and Chauk gram panchayat in Jawahar block of Palghar district in Maharashtra and Devadthal village of Ahemadabad district of Gujarat. 70% of the resources for village development are committed by the Government. DuringFY2021-22,the Company worked across 6 states in India, namely Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to empower the respective neighboring communities and also to strengthen the governance mechanism of the local institutions through these communities by ensuring'last-mile'awareness and service delivery of government welfare and financial schemes. Through these programmes, the Company has improved the quality of life of the 17,501 tribal community members.
Please refer to Annexure 2 of the Board's Report in Integrated Annual Report 2021-22 and the Company's Annual CSR Report 2021-22 for detailed community engagement strategy and key initiatives at https://www.tatamotors.com/corporate-social-responsibility/
6-107
232-458
Integrated
Financial
Report
Statements
Section C: Other Details
b)
Details of the BR head
1. Does the Company have any Subsidiary Company/
S. No.
Particulars
Details
Companies?
1.
DIN Number
N.A.
The Company has 86 direct and indirect subsidiaries in India
(if applicable)
2.
Name
Mr. Jyotindran Sastabhavan
and abroad as on year ended March 31, 2022.
3.
Designation
Chief Sustainability Officer
2.
Do the Subsidiary Company/Companies participate in the
4
Telephone
020-66132781
BR Initiatives of the parent company? If yes, then indicate
5.
E-mail id
kutty@tatamotors.com
the number of such subsidiary company(s)
Principle-wise (as per NVGs) BR Policy/policies (Reply in
2.
The Company positively influences and encourages its
Y/N)
subsidiaries to adopt Business Responsibility (BR) initiatives.
The
NVG on social, environmental and economic
All the Company's subsidiaries are guided by Tata Code of
responsibilities of business released by MCA has adopted
Conduct ('TCoC') to conduct their business in an ethical,
nine areas of business responsibility. These are as follows:
transparent and accountable manner. It covers suppliers,
customers and other stakeholders. It also addresses key
P1 - Businesses should conduct and govern themselves with
BR issues like Quality and Customer Value, Corruption and
Ethics, Transparency and Accountability.
Bribery, Health and Safety, Environment, Human Rights and
P2 - Businesses should provide goods and services that
Employee well-being.
are safe and contribute to sustainability throughout their
3.
Do any other entity/entities (e.g. suppliers, distributors
life cycle.
etc.) that the Company does business with participate in
P3 -
Businesses should promote the well-being of
the BR initiatives of the Company? If yes, then indicate the
all employees.
percentage of such entity/entities? [Less than 30%, 30-
60%, More than 60%]
P4 - Businesses should respect the interests of, and be
The Company's suppliers and distributors are critical
responsive towards all stakeholders, especially those who
are disadvantaged, vulnerable and marginalized.
participants in supply chain operations and its sustainability
issues can have an impact on overall operations. The
P5 - Businesses should respect and promote human rights.
Company engages with its suppliers and channel partners
P6 - Businesses should respect, protect, and make efforts to
on BR initiatives through Sustainable Value Chain Program.
restore the environment.
The suppliers and dealers sustainability initiatives serve as
a platform to raise awareness on sustainability topics such
P7 - Businesses when engaged in influencing public and
as health, safety, environment and community at large. The
regulatory policy, should do so in a responsible manner.
suppliers and dealers situated across all locations participate
P8 - Businesses should support inclusive growth and
in these sustainability initiatives.
equitable development.
Section D: BR Information
P9 - Businesses should engage with and provide value to
1.
Details of Director/Directors responsible for BR
their customers and consumers in a responsible manner.
Details of the Director/Directors responsible for implementation of the BR policy/policies.
S. No.
Particulars
Details
1.
DIN Number
03119361
(if applicable)
2.
Name
Mr. Girish Wagh
3.
Designation
Executive Director
4
Telephone
022-66657609
5.
E-mail id
girish.wagh@tatamotors.com
137
Business Responsibility Report
Sr. No.
Questions
P 1
P 2
P 3
P4
P5
P6
P7
P 8
P 9
1.
Do you have policy/policies for?
Y
Y
Y
Y
Y
Y
Y
Y
Y
2.
Has the policy being formulated in consultation with the
Y
Y
Y
Y
Y
Y
Y
Y
Y
relevant stakeholders?
3. Does the policy conform to any national / international standards? If yes, specify?
[The Environmental Policy, Safety & Health policy and Quality
Y
Y
Y
Y
Y
Y
Y
Y
Y
policy are aligned with the requirements of international
standards ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and IATF 16949.]
4.
Has the policy being approved by the Board? If yes, has it been
Y
Y
Y
Y
Y
Y
Y
Y
Y
signed by MD/ owner/ CEO/ appropriate Board Director?
5.
Does the company have a specified committee of the Board/
Y
Y
Y
Y
Y
Y
Y
Y
Y
Director/ Official to oversee the implementation of the policy?
6. Has the policy been formally communicated to all relevant internal and external stakeholders?
The policies have been communicated to all internal stakeholders. TCoC and other policies are communicated to suppliers, dealers and channel partners based on their relevance.
7.
Does the company have in-house structure to implement the
The Company has established in-house structures to implement these
policy/policies
policies.
8.
Does the Company have a grievance redressal mechanism
The Whistle Blower Policy lays down guidelines for reporting of protected
related to the policy/ policies to address stakeholders'
disclosures by employees, Directors & other stakeholders, relating to
grievances related to the policy/ policies?
violation of TCoC. An Investor grievance mechanism is in place to respond
to investor grievances. The customer complaints mechanism records the
grievances of customers on product and service quality and other issues
of interest to them. The supplier, dealer and channel partner forums
and ongoing communication captures their concerns and grievances.
Dedicated structure for a formal local community grievance has not
been instituted, however Company's CSR department partially addresses
the question by formalizing a community feedback mechanism across
all its CSR projects. Any aggrieved individual/ groups can express their
grievances through this annual exercise or on as and when required basis.
9.
Has the company carried out independent audit/ evaluation of
The implementation of TCoC and other policies are reviewed through internal
the working of this policy by an internal or external agency?
audit function/ Ethics Counsellor. External assessment of Tata Business
Excellence Model ('TBEM') reviews the implementation of all the Company
policies. The Quality, Safety & Health and Environmental policies are subject
to internal and external audits as part of certification process.
All the policies are carved from our guiding principles and core values. These policies are mapped to each principle hereunder:
Indicate the frequency with which the Board of Directors, Committee of the Board or CEO assess the BR performance of the Company. Within 3 months, 3-6 months, Annually, more than 1 year
The Company follows a systematic, multi-tiered approach to review the Safety, Health & Sustainability ('SHS') performance - First review by the Factory Implementation Committee followed by Plant level Apex Committee/Sub- Committee followed by Business Unit ('BU') Safety, Health
Environment ('SHE') Council and finally by the SHS Committee of the Board, which met three times in FY 2021- 22. The Corporate Social Responsibility ('CSR') Committee of the Board of the Company met three times in FY 2021-22.
Please refer "Corporate Governance" section of Integrated Annual Report 2021-22 for various Board Committees and their roles and responsibilities.
Does the Company publish a BR or a Sustainability Report? What is the hyperlink for viewing this report? How frequently it is published?
Yes. The Company publishes the Annual Integrated Report. Non-financial disclosures of this Report are in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative ('GRI') standards and are also mapped against principles of United Nations Global Compact ('UNGC') and Sustainable Development Goals ('SDGs'). The Company also publish the Annual CSR Report to highlight the community engagement strategy
Principle 1: Ethics, Transparency and Accountability
1. Does the policy relating to ethics, bribery and corruption cover only the company? Yes/ No. Does it extend to the Group/Joint Ventures/ Suppliers/Contractors/ NGOs/ Others?
The Company has adopted the TCoC that outlines commitment to ethical conduct. All internal and external stakeholders of the Tata Group are expected to work within boundaries of the TCoC. The Company ensures compliance to TCoC by suppliers and contractors through appropriate clauses in their work contracts to which they are obligated. Generally, the contract includes clauses in relation to human rights protection, preventing corruption practices and other topics related to ethics. Training and awareness on TCoC is provided to all employees and relevant stakeholders from time to time. The Company has a 'Supplier Code of Conduct' and 'Dealer Code of Conduct' to guide our suppliers and dealers on topics such as regulatory compliances, prevention of bribery and corruption, protection of human rights, health and safety, environment, conflict of interest, reporting violations etc.
The Company also has a Whistle Blower Mechanism, which is governed by the Whistle Blower Policy. The Company has governance mechanism in place to ensure confidentiality and protection of whistle blower from any harassment/ victimization like retaliation, threat or intimidation of
139
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.