Tata Motors : Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report (BRSR)

INTRODUCTION

The Company is amongst the globally leading manufacturers in the automobile segment and continues to be India's largest automobile Company with a consolidated revenue of `2,78,454 crore in FY2021-22. The Company is the first Indian Company from the automobile and engineering sector to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company believes in the core philosophy of 'Good Corporate Citizenship', staying committed to sustainability and the spirit of 'giving back to society'. The Company has a widespread network of 1,266 sales and 2,640 service touchpoints for Commercial Vehicles ('CV's) and 705 sales and 1,183 service touchpoints for Passenger Vehicles ('PV's) across India.

The Business Responsibility Report highlights the approach of the Company towards creating long-term value for all its stakeholders. The Report is aligned with National Voluntary Guidelines on Social, Environmental and Economic Responsibilities of Business ('NVG-SEE') released by Ministry of Corporate Affairs ('MCA') and is in accordance with Regulation 34(2)(f) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 [SEBI Listing Regulations]. This Report provides an overview of the activities carried out by the Company under each of the nine principles outlined in NVG-SEE.

Section A: General Information about the Company

Corporate Identity Number (CIN) of the Company: L28920MH1945PLC004520 Name of the Company: Tata Motors Limited Registered address: Bombay House, 24, Homi Mody Street, Mumbai - 400001

Website: http://www.tatamotors.com/

E-mail id : inv_rel@tatamotors.com Financial Year reported: 2021-22 Sector(s) that the Company is engaged in (industrial activity code-wise)