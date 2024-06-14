Pursuant to Regulation 30(6), 51(2) read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the CRISIL Ratings, ICRA Ratings and S&P Global Ratings vide their respective press releases dated June 13, 2024 have updated the credit rating of Tata Motors Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries as detailed in the below table:
Credit
Entity
Type of Credit
Previous
Revised
Rating
Rating
Rating
Rating
Agency
CRISIL
Tata Motors Limited
Long-Term Bank
AA/Positive
AA+/Stable
Ratings
Facilities and Non-
Limited
Convertible
Debentures
Short-Term Bank
A1+
A1+
Facilities, Short Term
(Re-affirmed)
Debt and Commercial
Papers
ICRA Ratings
Tata Motors Limited
Long-Term Bank
AA/Stable
AA/Stable
Facilities and Non-
(Re-affirmed)
Convertible
Debentures
Short-Term Bank
A1+
A1+
Facilities, Short Term
(Re-affirmed)
Debt and Commercial
Papers
S&P Global
Tata Motors Limited
Long-term issuer
BB+/Positive
BB+/Watch
Ratings
credit and issue
Positive
ratings
Jaguar Land Rover
BB/Positive
BB/Watch
(Senior Unsecured
Automotive PLC
Positive
Notes)
TML Holdings Pte.
BB+/Positive
BB+/Watch
Ltd.
Positive
This is for the information of the Exchange and the members.
Yours faithfully,
Tata Motors Limited
MALOY KUMAR GUPTA
Digitally signed by MALOY KUMAR GUPTA Date: 2024.06.13 23:17:18 +05'30'
Maloy Kumar Gupta Company Secretary
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Tata Motors Limited published this content on
14 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
14 June 2024 05:16:08 UTC.
Tata Motors Limited is the Indian leader in automotive construction. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of vehicles (83.6%): utility vehicles (366,909 units sold in 2020/21), commercial vehicles (257,136 sold) and passenger vehicles (213,738 units sold) marketed under the Tata, Fiat, Jaguar and Land Rover brands;
- sale of spare parts (9.9%);
- sales financing services (1.6%);
- other (4.9%): manufacturing of construction equipment, electronic and plastic components, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: India (20.2%), the United Kingdom (14.9%), Europe (13.6%), the United States (18.8%), China (17.9%) and other (14.6%).