BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

First Floor, New Trading Ring

Listing Compliance Department

Rotunda Building, P J Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra

Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai 400 001

(E), Mumbai 400 051

June 13, 2024

Sc no- 18305

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Credit Rating Intimation

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6), 51(2) read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the CRISIL Ratings, ICRA Ratings and S&P Global Ratings vide their respective press releases dated June 13, 2024 have updated the credit rating of Tata Motors Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries as detailed in the below table:

Credit

Entity

Type of Credit

Previous

Revised

Rating

Rating

Rating

Rating

Agency

CRISIL

Tata Motors Limited

Long-Term Bank

AA/Positive

AA+/Stable

Ratings

Facilities and Non-

Limited

Convertible

Debentures

Short-Term Bank

A1+

A1+

Facilities, Short Term

(Re-affirmed)

Debt and Commercial

Papers

ICRA Ratings

Tata Motors Limited

Long-Term Bank

AA/Stable

AA/Stable

Facilities and Non-

(Re-affirmed)

Convertible

Debentures

Short-Term Bank

A1+

A1+

Facilities, Short Term

(Re-affirmed)

Debt and Commercial

Papers

S&P Global

Tata Motors Limited

Long-term issuer

BB+/Positive

BB+/Watch

Ratings

credit and issue

Positive

ratings

Jaguar Land Rover

BB/Positive

BB/Watch

(Senior Unsecured

Automotive PLC

Positive

Notes)

TML Holdings Pte.

BB+/Positive

BB+/Watch

Ltd.

Positive

This is for the information of the Exchange and the members.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Motors Limited

MALOY KUMAR GUPTA

Digitally signed by MALOY KUMAR GUPTA Date: 2024.06.13 23:17:18 +05'30'

Maloy Kumar Gupta Company Secretary

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 14 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2024 05:16:08 UTC.