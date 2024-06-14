BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd First Floor, New Trading Ring Listing Compliance Department Rotunda Building, P J Towers, Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai 400 001 (E), Mumbai 400 051 June 13, 2024 Sc no- 18305 Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Credit Rating Intimation

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6), 51(2) read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the CRISIL Ratings, ICRA Ratings and S&P Global Ratings vide their respective press releases dated June 13, 2024 have updated the credit rating of Tata Motors Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries as detailed in the below table:

Credit Entity Type of Credit Previous Revised Rating Rating Rating Rating Agency CRISIL Tata Motors Limited Long-Term Bank AA/Positive AA+/Stable Ratings Facilities and Non- Limited Convertible Debentures Short-Term Bank A1+ A1+ Facilities, Short Term (Re-affirmed) Debt and Commercial Papers ICRA Ratings Tata Motors Limited Long-Term Bank AA/Stable AA/Stable Facilities and Non- (Re-affirmed) Convertible Debentures Short-Term Bank A1+ A1+ Facilities, Short Term (Re-affirmed) Debt and Commercial Papers S&P Global Tata Motors Limited Long-term issuer BB+/Positive BB+/Watch Ratings credit and issue Positive ratings Jaguar Land Rover BB/Positive BB/Watch (Senior Unsecured Automotive PLC Positive Notes) TML Holdings Pte. BB+/Positive BB+/Watch Ltd. Positive

This is for the information of the Exchange and the members.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Motors Limited