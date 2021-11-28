Log in
    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
Tata Motors : Delivers All-New Winger Vaccine Van in Lucknow, Strives to Support Government Vaccination Drive

11/28/2021 | 11:30am EST
26 November, 2021

Vaccine Van flagged off in an event in Rajbhawan in the presence of Hon'ble Governor of UP, Smt. Anandiben Patel

Furthering its commitment to improve the wellbeing of the communities in which it operates, Tata Motors, India's leading automobile company, announced the delivery of Tata Winger Vaccine Van in Lucknow to support the government vaccination drive, raise awareness, and enhance coverage in rural pockets. The Winger vaccination van was flagged off in an event at Rajbhawan on 23rd November 2021, in the presence of Smt. Anandiben Patel, Hon'ble Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Smt. Swati Singh (independent Incharge) Minister of Women and Child Welfare, Mahesh Kumar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary to Hon'ble Governor, Abhishek Prakash, District Magistrate and other district administrative officials, Tata Motors Lucknow Plant Head, K Vijay Menon and representatives from Tata Motors.

The Tata Motors Vaccine Van is built on Tata Winger's versatile platform and is customized to facilitate smooth vaccination in rural areas and is equipped with enhanced safety features and required medical instruments. Its on-ground operation will occur in coordination with the U.P. District Immunization Office (DIO), District Educational Officer (DEO), and doctors from the Government Health Department.

About Tata Motors

Part of the USD 109 billion Tata group, Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 34 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles market.

Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. The company is pioneering India's Electric Vehicle (EV) transition and driving the shift towards sustainable mobility solutions by preparing a tailor-made product strategy, leveraging the synergy between the Group companies and playing an active role liasoning with the Government in developing the policy framework

With operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia, supported by a strong global network of 103 subsidiaries, 9 associate companies, 4 joint ventures and 2 joint operations as on March 31, 2021, Tata Motors' commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Africa, Middle East, South & South East Asia, Australia, South America, Russia and other CIS countries.

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 16:29:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
