  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Motors Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Tata Motors : Delivers All-New Winger Vaccine Vans in Gandhinagar, Strives to Support Government Vaccination Drive

12/27/2021 | 09:57am EST
27 December, 2021

Vaccine Van flagged off in an event in Rajbhawan in the presence of Hon'ble Governor of Gujarat, Sh. Acharya Devvrat

Furthering its commitment to improve the wellbeing of the communities in which it operates, Tata Motors, India's leading automobile company, announced the delivery of two Tata Winger Vaccine Vans in Gandhinagar to support the government vaccination drive, raise awareness, and enhance coverage in rural pockets. The Winger vaccination van was flagged off in an event at Rajbhawan on 25th December 2021, in the presence of Shri Acharya Devvrat, Hon'ble Governor of Gujarat, state government officials, Tata Motors Sanand Plant Head, Neeraj Agarwal and representatives from Tata Motors.

The Tata Motors Vaccine Van is built on Tata Winger's versatile platform and is customized to facilitate smooth vaccination in rural areas and is equipped with enhanced safety features and required medical instruments. Its on-ground operation will occur in coordination officials and doctors from the Government Health Department.

About Tata Motors

Part of the USD 109 billion Tata group, Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 34 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles market.

Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. The company is pioneering India's Electric Vehicle (EV) transition and driving the shift towards sustainable mobility solutions by preparing a tailor-made product strategy, leveraging the synergy between the Group companies and playing an active role liasoning with the Government in developing the policy framework.

With operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia, supported by a strong global network of 103 subsidiaries, 9 associate companies, 4 joint ventures and 2 joint operations as on March 31, 2021, Tata Motors' commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Africa, Middle East, South & South East Asia, Australia, South America, Russia and other CIS countries.

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 14:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 2 929 B 39 060 M 39 060 M
Net income 2022 -51 884 M -692 M -692 M
Net Debt 2022 743 B 9 912 M 9 912 M
P/E ratio 2022 -102x
Yield 2022 0,02%
Capitalization 1 681 B 22 384 M 22 411 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 75 278
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Motors Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 467,55 INR
Average target price 541,89 INR
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Flack Co-President & Chief Purchasing Officer
Rajendra Petkar Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Ravindra Kumar G.P Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Pathamadai B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA MOTORS LIMITED154.52%22 209
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION31.74%253 610
DAIMLER AG46.09%84 815
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY36.67%82 625
FORD MOTOR COMPANY130.38%80 924
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG23.45%65 507