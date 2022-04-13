Tata Motors : Expands its service network to 705 outlets by adding 160 new service workshops

Download press kit Press release Download

13 April, 2022

30% growth in serviced cars over FY21

Introduces EzServe - a unique service-at-doorstep concept

Tata Motors, India's leading automotive brand, has announced the addition of 160 new service workshops for passenger vehicles in FY 21-22 to reach a total of 705 operational workshops as on 1st April 2022. This expansion has helped increase the service coverage across 485 cities, increasing the no. of cars serviced in FY22 by 30% as compared to the last fiscal. Furthermore, the Company, has announced the introduction of EzServe - a unique customer-friendly two-wheeler-based service concept that aims to provide a safe and hassle-free service experience to customers at their doorstep. EzServe offers numerous benefits to the customer, including carrying out basic service, quick repairs, and resolution of concerns at their preferred location. From helping them save time and effort to providing them with low-cost annual maintenance schemes, EzServe will be a medium for Tata Motors to increase customer retention and foster customer delight.

According to, Mr. Dimple Mehta - Head, Customer Care, Domestic and International Business, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. "We at Tata Motors have extensively expanded our service network in the last 12 months to cater to our customer needs pan India. Our endeavour is to enhance service touchpoints with focus on shorter formats to make us adequately close to our Tata Motors customers. We are delighted to introduce the unique EzServe initiative that aims at quick redressal of customer grievances at their doorstep. This two-wheeler-based service concept helps in reaching out to customers in smaller cluster locations. In addition to the above, Tata Motors has been periodically rolling out an array of customer-friendly initiatives that are aimed to enhance experience and ensure absolute peace of mind. We are confident that this concept will create a better relationship and engagement with our customers and help us in attaining more consumer loyalty."

Every EzServe unit comes with an elaborate kit containing 3 utility boxes mounted on the bike's rear. These boxes are packed with spare parts, a vacuum cleaner, a jack & jack stand, and several hand tools. Additionally, Tata Motors will also ensure that the senior technicians who will be providing the service are well-groomed and carry proper ID cards.

Furthermore, keeping in mind customer convenience, the Company has digitized the process of registering repair orders at workshops. The workshops are designed to promptly respond to customer queries, provide cost estimations and work in sync with its Service Connect App, available to customers, which relays real-time data to the concerned after-sales teams. This app brings the facility of contactless service support in terms of online services like booking, vehicle pick up request, updates on vehicle repair status, viewing of repair estimates for scheduled and frequent jobs etc.

This online platform can also be used for information regarding vehicle servicing, authorized dealers / service centre locations, as well as services like extended warranty, annual maintenance contracts (value care), 24×7 roadside assistance support and so forth.

Tata Motors has consistently strived to help its channel partners sustain a great equation with their customers. The enhancement in network reach & the introduction of initiatives like EzServe will prove pivotal in further enhancing factors like customer retention and brand awareness.

To know more about service offerings and car buying options, call your nearest dealership or visit https://cars.tatamotors.com/

