Tata Motors : Form 6-K dated May 31, 2023 along with the Press Release - Form 6-K

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

Bombay House

24, Homi Mody Street,

Mumbai 400 001, Maharashtra, India

Intimation of the offer made to External Commercial Borrowing Bond Holders for purchase for cash the outstanding USD 250,000,000 5.75% senior notes listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

Mumbai, May 31, 2023: The Company had issued External Commercial Borrowing Bonds of USD 250,000,000 5.75% senior notes 2024 ("ECB Bonds") on October 30, 2014, which are listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

The Company has commenced a tender offer inviting the holders of the ECB Bonds ("Bond Holders") to offer to sell for cash to the Company the ECB Bonds held by such Bond Holders, subject to the terms and conditions set out in the tender offer memorandum dated May 31, 2023, issued by the Company ("Offer").

The ECB Bonds that have not been validly tendered and accepted for purchase by the Company pursuant to the Offer, will remain outstanding.

This is for the information of the Exchanges and the members.

