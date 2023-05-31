Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Tata Motors Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-29
518.80 INR   -0.47%
10:33aTata Motors : Form 6-K dated May 31, 2023 along with the Press Release - Form 6-K
PU
08:35aJaguar Land Rover recalling I-PACE vehicles in US over fire risks
RE
05/25Tata Motors disrupts the CNG market with the launch of Altroz iCNG; The premium hatch now comes with advance features and India's first twin-cylinder CNG technology with no compromise on boot space
AQ
Tata Motors : Form 6-K dated May 31, 2023 along with the Press Release - Form 6-K

05/31/2023 | 10:33am EDT
TATA MOTORS LIMITED

Bombay House

24, Homi Mody Street,

Mumbai 400 001, Maharashtra, India

Intimation of the offer made to External Commercial Borrowing Bond Holders for purchase for cash the outstanding USD 250,000,000 5.75% senior notes listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

Mumbai, May 31, 2023: The Company had issued External Commercial Borrowing Bonds of USD 250,000,000 5.75% senior notes 2024 ("ECB Bonds") on October 30, 2014, which are listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

The Company has commenced a tender offer inviting the holders of the ECB Bonds ("Bond Holders") to offer to sell for cash to the Company the ECB Bonds held by such Bond Holders, subject to the terms and conditions set out in the tender offer memorandum dated May 31, 2023, issued by the Company ("Offer").

The ECB Bonds that have not been validly tendered and accepted for purchase by the Company pursuant to the Offer, will remain outstanding.

This is for the information of the Exchanges and the members.

- ENDS -

About Tata Motors

Part of the USD 128 billion Tata group, Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 37 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles market.

Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. The company is pioneering India's Electric Vehicle (EV) transition and driving the shift towards sustainable mobility solutions by preparing a tailor-made product strategy, leveraging the synergy between the Group companies and playing an active role liasoning with the Government in developing the policy framework.

With operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia, Tata Motors' vehicles are marketed in Africa, Middle East, South & South East Asia, Australia, South America, Russia and other CIS countries. As of March 31, 2022, Tata Motors' operations include 86 consolidated subsidiaries, two joint operations, four joint ventures and 10 equity-accounted associates, including their subsidiaries, in respect of which the company exercises significant influence.

To know more, please visit (www.tatamotors.com; also follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TataMotors)

Media Contact Information:

Tata Motors Corporate Communications: +91 22-66657613 / indiacorpcomm@tatamotors.com

Safe Harbor: Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, forecasts and assumptions by management and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ from those stated. We cannot be certain that any expectation, forecast or assumption made by management in preparing these forward-looking statements will prove accurate, or that any projection will be realized. More detailed information about these and other factors that could affect future results is contained in our annual reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our forward-looking statements pertain to the date of their initial issuance, and we do not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 14:32:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 3 377 B 40 841 M 40 841 M
Net income 2023 -5 970 M -72,2 M -72,2 M
Net Debt 2023 852 B 10 301 M 10 301 M
P/E ratio 2023 -280x
Yield 2023 0,02%
Capitalization 1 887 B 22 819 M 22 819 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
EV / Sales 2024 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 73 608
Free-Float 57,2%
