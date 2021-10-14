Tata Motors : Harrier Drives The Historic Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama Rally To Bhubaneshwar Today

Download press kit Press release Download

14 October, 2021

47 NSG commandos to travel 7500km across 18 cities in 15 Tata #Dark Harriers





Celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', that commemorates the 75th anniversary of India's independence, an elite group of 47 National Security Guard (NSG) commandos, started the 'Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama' to cover the length and breadth of India. Tata #Dark Harrier, the tough and rugged SUV from Tata Motors, India's largest homegrown automaker, resonates with the edgy personas of the black cat commandos and is proud to be the NSG's vehicle of choice in this expedition.

Driven in 15 Tata #Dark Harriers, this landmark rally will traverse through 18 prominent cities to cover a distance of 7500 km in less than a month. Currently, the rally has travelled through Delhi, Agra, Lucknow, Varanasi, Gaya, Jamshedpur, Kolkata, before arriving in Bhubaneshwar today. The rally will go to Behrampur on the same day, and will continue to make pitstops at TML dealerships on the way.

NSG is an elite counter-terror force and the commandos are brave, highly motivated and specially trained to win in the most difficult of situations. Starting from the historic Red Fort in New Delhi, the 'Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama' will tour India's major war memorials and monuments through Agra, Lucknow, Varanasi, Bodh Gaya, Jamshedpur, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Berhampur, Vizag, Vijaywada, Hyderabad, Ongole, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hublii, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Jaipur, celebrating the dedication and perseverance of the nation's protectors.

Saluting and roaring for the NSG, Tata Motors #Dark Harrier customers will also join the rally.

Jai Hind!

