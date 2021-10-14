Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Motors Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tata Motors : Harrier Drives The Historic Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama Rally To Bhubaneshwar Today

10/14/2021 | 04:02pm EDT
14 October, 2021

47 NSG commandos to travel 7500km across 18 cities in 15 Tata #Dark Harriers

Celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', that commemorates the 75th anniversary of India's independence, an elite group of 47 National Security Guard (NSG) commandos, started the 'Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama' to cover the length and breadth of India. Tata #Dark Harrier, the tough and rugged SUV from Tata Motors, India's largest homegrown automaker, resonates with the edgy personas of the black cat commandos and is proud to be the NSG's vehicle of choice in this expedition.

Driven in 15 Tata #Dark Harriers, this landmark rally will traverse through 18 prominent cities to cover a distance of 7500 km in less than a month. Currently, the rally has travelled through Delhi, Agra, Lucknow, Varanasi, Gaya, Jamshedpur, Kolkata, before arriving in Bhubaneshwar today. The rally will go to Behrampur on the same day, and will continue to make pitstops at TML dealerships on the way.

NSG is an elite counter-terror force and the commandos are brave, highly motivated and specially trained to win in the most difficult of situations. Starting from the historic Red Fort in New Delhi, the 'Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama' will tour India's major war memorials and monuments through Agra, Lucknow, Varanasi, Bodh Gaya, Jamshedpur, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Berhampur, Vizag, Vijaywada, Hyderabad, Ongole, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hublii, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Jaipur, celebrating the dedication and perseverance of the nation's protectors.

Saluting and roaring for the NSG, Tata Motors #Dark Harrier customers will also join the rally.

Jai Hind!

About Tata Motors

Part of the USD 109 billion Tata group, Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 34 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles market.

Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. The company is pioneering India's Electric Vehicle (EV) transition and driving the shift towards sustainable mobility solutions by preparing a tailor-made product strategy, leveraging the synergy between the Group companies and playing an active role liasoning with the Government in developing the policy framework

With operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia, supported by a strong global network of 103 subsidiaries, 9 associate companies, 4 joint ventures and 2 joint operations as on March 31, 2021, Tata Motors' commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Africa, Middle East, South & South East Asia, Australia, South America, Russia and other CIS countries.

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 20:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
