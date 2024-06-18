In-Car Ventures Limited

Annual report and financial statements

For the year ended 31 March 2024

Directors' report

The directors present their report and the audited financial statements for In-Car Ventures Limited ('the Company') for the year ended 31 March 2024.

Principal activity

The principal activity of the Company was to hold an intellectual property ('IP') asset in relation to the Pivi Pro Platform and to license this to other Jaguar Land Rover Automotive plc group companies in exchange for royalty fees.

Review of the business and future developments

The income statement shows a loss after tax for the financial period of £20,670 (2023: loss of £440,824).

No interim dividends were paid, and the directors do not propose a final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2024 (2023: £nil).

It is management's intention to sell the IP asset to another entity within the Jaguar Land Rover Automotive plc group of companies. Whilst the sale has not yet taken place, it is expected to be executed during the year ended 31 March 2025. On execution of the transfer, the directors intend to wind-up the Company.

Directors

The directors who held office during the year and to the date of this report unless otherwise stated are as follows:

D.A.R. Berry

M. Brogden

Going concern

It is management's intention to sell the IP asset to another entity within the Jaguar Land Rover Automotive plc group of companies. This sale is expected to be executed during the year ended 31 March 2025. On execution of the transfer, the directors intend to wind-up the Company.

Accordingly, the going concern basis of accounting is no longer appropriate and the financial statements have been prepared on a basis other than going concern. No further adjustments were necessary in the financial statements to reduce the assets to their net realisable values, to provide for liabilities arising from the decision and to reclass any provisions to current liabilities.

Directors' indemnities

The Company's intermediate parent company, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive plc, maintained directors' liability insurance for all directors during the financial year.

Strategic report exemption

The Company has elected not to prepare a strategic report. The Company qualifies as small and as such seeks to take advantage of the exemption available under section 414A of the Companies Act 2006 with regard to including a Strategic report.

Events after the reporting date

There have been no material events since the reporting date other than those outlined in the 'Review of the business and future developments' section of this report.

Independent auditor

Forvis Mazars LLP remains in office as auditor of the Company in accordance with section 487(2) of the Companies Act 2006.

In accordance with Section 487 of the Companies Act 2006, the Company has elected to dispense with laying financial statements before the general meeting, holding annual general meetings and the annual appointment of the auditor. With such an election in force, the Company's auditor shall be deemed to be re-appointed for each succeeding financial year in accordance with Section 485 of the Act.