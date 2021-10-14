Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Motors Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tata Motors : India's first sub-compact SUV, Tata Punch, is also India's safest car

10/14/2021 | 04:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
India's first sub-compact SUV, Tata Punch, is also India's safest car Press kit
Download press kit
Subscribe to our alerts
Updates on all things Tata Motors
Subscribe to Email Alerts
Key in salutation*
Key in your salutation Mr. Mrs. Miss
Key in email here
Key in name here
Key in organization name here
Captcha
Processing please wait..

14 October, 2021

Receives a 5-star safety rating of 16.453 from Global NCAP,
highest adult occupant protection rating any vehicle has received in India

Tata Motors, India's leading automobile brand, today announced that its most recent addition to its popular 'New Forever' range of SUVs, the Tata Punch, also India's first sub-compact SUV has become the latest recipient of the 5-star rating (16.453) for adult occupant protection and 4-star rating (40.891) for child occupant protection from Global NCAP, the foremost global car assessment programme. The Punch is third car from Tata Motors to receive this recognition after Altroz in January 2020 and Nexon in December 2018.

Designed across its studios in India, UK, and Italy, the Punch has been developed to herald the creation of an entirely new category - the sub-compact SUV, to address a growing customer need for a small in size but big on space, safety, performance and features.

Absolute Safety Features

  • Dual Airbags
  • ABS with EBD and Corner Stability Control
  • Segment First Feature: Brake Sway Control - detects the tendency of instability during abrupt braking before the ABS kicks in to avoid vehicle swaying from the driving path
  • Front Fog Lamp with Cornering Function
  • Child Seat ISOFIX Anchor Points
  • Perimetric Alarm System
  • Reverse Parking Camera
  • Driver & Co-Driver Seat Belt Reminders
  • Tire Puncture repair Kit
  • Extensive use of High Strength Steel

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business, Tata Motors, said, "SUVs are the ideal solution for Indian customers as they offer a perfect balance of performance, comfort and durability suited for Indian roads. When we were developing the Punch, we were very clear that despite its compact size, we wanted to offer customers a holistic package. The Punch reinforces the four core pillars that define all Tata SUVs- Stunning Design, Versatile and Engaging Performance, Roomy and Spacious Interiors, and Absolute Safety. We are proud to have delivered yet another product that will be regarded as the safest passenger vehicle on Indian roads. This landmark achievement by Tata Motors is also a testament of the fact that the automotive industry in India is capable of delivering the highest global standards of safety in vehicles."

According to Mr Rajendra Petkar, President & Chief Technology Officer, Tata Motors, "We are delighted to offer yet another 5-star rated car from our stable - The Tata Punch. It is an Industry first achievement in the sub-compact SUV segment and a testimony to Tata Motors continued commitment and leadership on product safety. This achievement is in line with our philosophy that vehicle safety should be made accessible to all. Getting the GNCAP 5-star for vehicle program comes as an outcome of the relentless hard work put in by cross-functional teams across the organization, including our supplier partners. Together they have delivered yet another excellent package consisting of an outstanding structural integrity while deploying "digital first" strategy. The Company has dedicated itself to the mission of 'Safe Bharat' by developing innovative and safe mobility solutions and is committed to the mobility transformation through Connected, Electrified, Shared & Safe (CESS) approach."

Built on the proven and modern Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) Architecture, the PUNCH incorporate several industry first innovations to enhance both functionality and driving pleasure. Its tall stance, high ground clearance and commanding driving position provide an exhilarating driving experience even while navigating all the unexpected challenges that Indian roads offer. The class leading comfort, advanced infotainment and connectivity match the high expectations of the discerning Indian car-buyers.

For further information, customers can visit their nearest dealership, the company website https://cars.tatamotors.com/SUV/PUNCH or the Tata Motors' Virtual Showroom for experiencing the vehicle in Augmented Reality and on Imaginator platforms starting today.

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 20:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TATA MOTORS LIMITED
04:02pTATA MOTORS : Harrier Drives The Historic Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama Rally To Bhubaneshwar..
PU
04:02pTATA MOTORS : India's first sub-compact SUV, Tata Punch, is also India's safest car
PU
10:34aAsian ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
07:39aTATA MOTORS : joins hands with Endress+Hauser Flowtec (India) Pvt. Ltd to offer electric m..
AQ
06:52aIndian Indices End at Record Closing Highs on Thursday; Adani Ports and Special Economi..
MT
06:36aIndian shares hit record highs as tech, bank stocks rally
RE
10/13GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : LVMH, Blackrock, Qualcomm, Apple, Hasbro...
10/13Indian Indices Close at Record Highs Midweek; Tata Motors Soars 21%
MT
10/13Indian shares close at record highs as Tata Motors soars on EV plans
RE
10/13TATA MOTORS : JLR parent Tata Motors surges nearly 20% on TPG fundraise, EV plans
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TATA MOTORS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 978 B 39 692 M 39 692 M
Net income 2022 17 514 M 233 M 233 M
Net Debt 2022 719 B 9 580 M 9 580 M
P/E ratio 2022 115x
Yield 2022 0,02%
Capitalization 1 778 B 23 653 M 23 696 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 75 278
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Motors Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 497,45 INR
Average target price 451,81 INR
Spread / Average Target -9,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Flack Co-President & Chief Purchasing Officer
Rajendra Petkar Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Ravindra Kumar G.P Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Pathamadai B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA MOTORS LIMITED170.79%23 938
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION24.76%241 300
VOLKSWAGEN AG26.91%138 077
DAIMLER AG41.13%100 967
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY38.74%83 866
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED16.17%69 397