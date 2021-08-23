Log in
    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tata Motors : Intimation of Analyst / Institutional Investors Meeting from August 24, 2021 to August 27, 2021

08/23/2021 | 01:15pm EDT
BSE Limited

Listing Compliance Department

First Floor, New Trading Ring

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Rotunda Building, P J Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051

Kind Attn: Mr Khushro A. Bulsara

Kind Attn: Mr Lokesh Bhandari

General Manager & Head

Senior Manager

Listing Compliance & Legal Regulatory

Listing & Compliance

August 23, 2021

Sc no - 16481

Dear Sirs,

Re: Intimation of Analyst / Institutional Investors Meeting from August 24, 2021 to August 27, 2021

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, given below is meetings with the Analyst / Institutional Investors from August 24, 2021 to August 27, 2021

Date

Meetings Scheduled

Type

24/8/2021

GIC Private Limited

virtual

26/8/2021

Franklin Templeton Investments

virtual

27/8/2021

HDFC MF

virtual

Please note that the above shall be subject to changes, if any.

This is for the information of the exchange and the members.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Motors Limited

Hoshang K Sethna

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 17:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 2 984 B 40 256 M 40 256 M
Net income 2022 17 087 M 231 M 231 M
Net Debt 2022 705 B 9 515 M 9 515 M
P/E ratio 2022 65,8x
Yield 2022 0,08%
Capitalization 986 B 13 265 M 13 307 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 75 278
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Motors Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 276,95 INR
Average target price 350,39 INR
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Flack Co-President & Chief Purchasing Officer
Rajendra Petkar Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Ravindra Kumar G.P Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Pathamadai B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA MOTORS LIMITED50.76%13 555
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION15.90%226 196
VOLKSWAGEN AG26.53%142 915
DAIMLER AG20.94%87 349
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY17.20%70 844
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED22.37%67 335