Tata Motors : Intimation of Analyst / Institutional Investors Meeting from August 24, 2021 to August 27, 2021

BSE Limited
Listing Compliance Department
First Floor, New Trading Ring
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Rotunda Building, P J Towers,
Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,
Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai 400 001
Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051
Kind Attn: Mr Khushro A. Bulsara
Kind Attn: Mr Lokesh Bhandari
General Manager & Head
Senior Manager
Listing Compliance & Legal Regulatory
Listing & Compliance
August 23, 2021
Sc no - 16481
Dear Sirs,
Re: Intimation of Analyst / Institutional Investors Meeting from August 24, 2021 to August 27, 2021
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, given below is meetings with the Analyst / Institutional Investors from August 24, 2021 to August 27, 2021
Date
Meetings Scheduled
Type
24/8/2021
GIC Private Limited
virtual
26/8/2021
Franklin Templeton Investments
virtual
27/8/2021
HDFC MF
virtual
Please note that the above shall be subject to changes, if any.
This is for the information of the exchange and the members.
Yours faithfully,
Tata Motors Limited
Hoshang K Sethna
Company Secretary
