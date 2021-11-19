Tata Motors : Intimation of Analyst / Institutional Investors Meeting from November 22, 2021 to November 26, 2021

|
BSE Limited
|
Listing Compliance Department
|
First Floor, New Trading Ring
|
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
|
Rotunda Building, P J Towers,
|
Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,
|
Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai 400 001
|
Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051
|
Kind Attn: Mr Khushro A. Bulsara
|
Kind Attn: Mr Lokesh Bhandari
|
General Manager & Head
|
Senior Manager
|
Listing Compliance & Legal Regulatory
|
Listing & Compliance
|
November 19, 2021
|
|
Sc no - 16576
|
|
Dear Sirs,
|
Re: Intimation of Analyst / Institutional Investors Meeting from November 22, 2021 to November 26, 2021
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, given below is meeting with the Analyst / Institutional Investors from November 22, 2021 to November 26, 2021.
|
Date
|
Meetings Scheduled
|
Type
|
23/11/2021
|
Lord Abbett & Co. LLC
|
virtual
|
24/11/2021
|
Tekne Capital Management, LLC
|
virtual
|
24/11/2021
|
Thornburg Investment Management
|
virtual
Please note that the above shall be subject to changes, if any.
This is for the information of the exchange and the members.
Yours faithfully,
Tata Motors Limited
Maloy Kumar Gupta
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Tata Motors Limited published this content on 20 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2021 04:43:04 UTC.