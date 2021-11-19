Tata Motors : Intimation of Analyst / Institutional Investors Meeting from November 22, 2021 to November 26, 2021

BSE Limited Listing Compliance Department First Floor, New Trading Ring National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Rotunda Building, P J Towers, Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051 Kind Attn: Mr Khushro A. Bulsara Kind Attn: Mr Lokesh Bhandari General Manager & Head Senior Manager Listing Compliance & Legal Regulatory Listing & Compliance November 19, 2021 Sc no - 16576 Dear Sirs,

Re: Intimation of Analyst / Institutional Investors Meeting from November 22, 2021 to November 26, 2021

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, given below is meeting with the Analyst / Institutional Investors from November 22, 2021 to November 26, 2021.

Date Meetings Scheduled Type 23/11/2021 Lord Abbett & Co. LLC virtual 24/11/2021 Tekne Capital Management, LLC virtual 24/11/2021 Thornburg Investment Management virtual

Please note that the above shall be subject to changes, if any.

This is for the information of the exchange and the members.

