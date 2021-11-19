Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Tata Motors Limited
  News
  Summary
    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
Tata Motors : Intimation of Analyst / Institutional Investors Meeting from November 22, 2021 to November 26, 2021

11/19/2021 | 11:44pm EST
BSE Limited

Listing Compliance Department

First Floor, New Trading Ring

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Rotunda Building, P J Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051

Kind Attn: Mr Khushro A. Bulsara

Kind Attn: Mr Lokesh Bhandari

General Manager & Head

Senior Manager

Listing Compliance & Legal Regulatory

Listing & Compliance

November 19, 2021

Sc no - 16576

Dear Sirs,

Re: Intimation of Analyst / Institutional Investors Meeting from November 22, 2021 to November 26, 2021

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, given below is meeting with the Analyst / Institutional Investors from November 22, 2021 to November 26, 2021.

Date

Meetings Scheduled

Type

23/11/2021

Lord Abbett & Co. LLC

virtual

24/11/2021

Tekne Capital Management, LLC

virtual

24/11/2021

Thornburg Investment Management

virtual

Please note that the above shall be subject to changes, if any.

This is for the information of the exchange and the members.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Motors Limited

Maloy Kumar Gupta

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 20 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2021 04:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
