Tata Motors : Intimation of Analyst / Institutional Investors Meeting on March 14, 2022 and March 15, 2022

|
BSE Limited
|
Listing Compliance Department
|
First Floor, New Trading Ring
|
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
|
Rotunda Building, P J Towers,
|
Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,
|
Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai 400 001
|
Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051
March 11, 2022
Sc no - 16692
Dear Sirs,
Re: Intimation of Analyst / Institutional Investors Meeting on March 14, 2022 and March 15, 2022
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, given below is the meetings schedule in table with the Analyst / Institutional Investors on March 14, 2022 and March 15, 2022:
|
Date
|
Meeting Scheduled
|
Type
|
14/03/2022
|
American Century Global Investment Management Inc
|
virtual
|
14/03/2022
|
Aperture Investors Llc
|
virtual
|
14/03/2022
|
Axiom International Investors Llc
|
virtual
|
14/03/2022
|
Bank Pictet And Cie Asia Ltd
|
virtual
|
14/03/2022
|
Graticule Asia Macro Advisors Llc
|
virtual
|
14/03/2022
|
Lazard Asset Management Llc
|
virtual
|
14/03/2022
|
Lexhills Capital Llc
|
virtual
|
14/03/2022
|
Matthews International Capital Management Llc
|
virtual
|
14/03/2022
|
New Vernon Advisors Inc
|
virtual
|
14/03/2022
|
Tcw Asset Management Us
|
virtual
|
15/03/2022
|
Wellington Management
|
meeting
|
15/03/2022
|
Rare Enterprises
|
virtual
Please note that the above shall be subject to changes, if any.
This is for the information of the exchange and the members.
Yours faithfully,
Tata Motors Limited
Maloy Kumar Gupta
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Tata Motors Limited published this content on 12 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2022 04:33:03 UTC.