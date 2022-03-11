Tata Motors : Intimation of Analyst / Institutional Investors Meeting on March 14, 2022 and March 15, 2022

BSE Limited Listing Compliance Department First Floor, New Trading Ring National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Rotunda Building, P J Towers, Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051

March 11, 2022

Sc no - 16692

Dear Sirs,

Re: Intimation of Analyst / Institutional Investors Meeting on March 14, 2022 and March 15, 2022

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, given below is the meetings schedule in table with the Analyst / Institutional Investors on March 14, 2022 and March 15, 2022:

Date Meeting Scheduled Type 14/03/2022 American Century Global Investment Management Inc virtual 14/03/2022 Aperture Investors Llc virtual 14/03/2022 Axiom International Investors Llc virtual 14/03/2022 Bank Pictet And Cie Asia Ltd virtual 14/03/2022 Graticule Asia Macro Advisors Llc virtual 14/03/2022 Lazard Asset Management Llc virtual 14/03/2022 Lexhills Capital Llc virtual 14/03/2022 Matthews International Capital Management Llc virtual 14/03/2022 New Vernon Advisors Inc virtual 14/03/2022 Tcw Asset Management Us virtual 15/03/2022 Wellington Management meeting 15/03/2022 Rare Enterprises virtual

Please note that the above shall be subject to changes, if any.

This is for the information of the exchange and the members.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Motors Limited

Maloy Kumar Gupta

Company Secretary