    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
Tata Motors : Intimation of Analyst / Institutional Investors Meeting on March 14, 2022 and March 15, 2022

03/11/2022 | 11:34pm EST
BSE Limited

Listing Compliance Department

First Floor, New Trading Ring

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Rotunda Building, P J Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051

March 11, 2022

Sc no - 16692

Dear Sirs,

Re: Intimation of Analyst / Institutional Investors Meeting on March 14, 2022 and March 15, 2022

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, given below is the meetings schedule in table with the Analyst / Institutional Investors on March 14, 2022 and March 15, 2022:

Date

Meeting Scheduled

Type

14/03/2022

American Century Global Investment Management Inc

virtual

14/03/2022

Aperture Investors Llc

virtual

14/03/2022

Axiom International Investors Llc

virtual

14/03/2022

Bank Pictet And Cie Asia Ltd

virtual

14/03/2022

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors Llc

virtual

14/03/2022

Lazard Asset Management Llc

virtual

14/03/2022

Lexhills Capital Llc

virtual

14/03/2022

Matthews International Capital Management Llc

virtual

14/03/2022

New Vernon Advisors Inc

virtual

14/03/2022

Tcw Asset Management Us

virtual

15/03/2022

Wellington Management

meeting

15/03/2022

Rare Enterprises

virtual

Please note that the above shall be subject to changes, if any.

This is for the information of the exchange and the members.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Motors Limited

Maloy Kumar Gupta

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 12 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2022 04:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
