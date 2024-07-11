BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. First Floor, New Trading Ring Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor Rotunda Building, P J Towers Plot No.C/1, G Block Dalal Street, Fort Bandra-Kurla Complex Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 July 11, 2024 Sc no.- 18346 Dear Sirs/Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulations 29 and 50 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('SEBI Listing Regulations')

Pursuant to Regulations 29(1)(a) and 50(1)(c) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Tata Motors Limited ('the Company') is scheduled to be held on Thursday, August 1, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results and Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results (with Limited Review) for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Further, we would like to inform you that as per the 'Tata Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading' pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Company had intimated its 'Designated Persons' that the 'Trading Window' would remain closed from June 24, 2024, till the expiry of 48 hours from the date of publication of the said Financial Results of the Company.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we would like to also inform you that post announcement of the aforesaid Financial Results to BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited, the Company will schedule an Analyst/Investors' call on the same day, which would also be hosted on the Company's website at www.tatamotors.com.

This is for the information of the Exchange and the Members.

Yours faithfully,

For Tata Motors Limited