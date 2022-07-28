Tata Motors : Intimation of outcome of Board Meeting under Regulations 30, 33, 52 and 54 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations")

BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. First Floor, New Trading Ring ExchangePlaza, 5th Floor Rotunda Building, P J Towers Plot No.C/1, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 July 27, 2022 Sc no. 16873 Dear Sir/Madam, Ref: ISIN: INE155A01022 - Ordinary Shares IN9155A01020 - 'A' Ordinary Shares Debt Securities on NSE& BSE Re: Intimation of outcome of Board Meeting under Regulations 30, 33, 52 and 54 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations") Further to our letters Sc nos. 16850 and 16868 dated July 8, 2022 and July 22, 2022, respectively and pursuant to Regulations 30, 33, 52 and 54 of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with Schedule III thereof, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Tata Motors Limited ('the Company') at its Meeting held today, i.e., July 27, 2022 has, inter alia, approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results along with Auditor's Report and the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Report, for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022. The said Financial Results and the Reports are attached herewith. Also enclosed herewith a copy of the Press Release and Investor Presentation with regard to the said Financial Results and the Reports for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022. The above information is also made available on the Company's website at www.tatamotors.com. The Board Meeting commenced at 12:30 p.m. and concluded at 4.20 p.m. Thanking you. Yours faithfully, Tata Motors Limited Maloy Kumar Gupta Company Secretary Encl: a/a

Tata PV Revenue ₹ 11.6 KCr, up 122.5%, EBITDA at 6.1% (+200 bps), EBIT at 0.9% (+750 bps) Mumbai, July 27, 2022: Tata Motors Ltd announced its results for quarter ending June 30, 2022. The results represent the details on consolidated segment level. Consolidated Jaguar Land Rover Tata Commercial Tata Passenger FY23 (₹ Cr Ind AS) (£m, IFRS) Vehicles (₹Cr, Ind AS) Vehicles (₹Cr, Ind AS) Q1 FY23 Vs. PY Q1 FY23 Vs. PY Q1 FY23 Vs. PY Q1 FY23 Vs. PY Revenue 71,935 8.3 % 4,406 (11.3) % 16,270 107.2 % 11,556 122.5 % Q1 EBITDA (%) 7.4 (90) bps 6.3 (270) bps 5.5 430 bps 6.1 200 bps EBIT (%) (0.7) 60 bps (4.4) (350) bps 2.8 690 bps 0.9 750 bps PBT (bei) (4,962) - (524) - 302 - 14 - Jaguar Land Rover (JLR): Retail sales in Q1 FY23 were 78,825 vehicles, broadly flat compared with Q4 FY22 and down 37% compared with Q1 FY22. Revenue was £4.4 billion in Q1 FY23, down 7.6% from Q4 FY22, impacted by supply challenges including semiconductor shortages, slower than expected ramp-up of the New Range Rover and New Range Rover Sport production and China lockdowns. The customer order book grew further to 200,000 vehicles. The loss before tax in the quarter was £(524) million before a £155 million favourable exceptional pension item. The loss primarily reflects the lower wholesale volumes with weaker mix, as well as unfavourable inflation £(161) million and currency and commodity revaluation £(236) million year on year. The EBIT margin was (4.4)% reflecting the lower volumes and unfavourable mix. Free cashflow was negative in the quarter £(769) million, primarily reflecting £(616) million of unfavourable working capital movements. Tata Commercial Vehicles (Tata CV): Tata CV business witnessed strong volumes growth as compared to Q1 FY22 (a Covid impacted quarter). The growth in Q1 FY23 has been broad-based across regions and segments. For India business, domestic wholesales were at 95,895 vehicles (+124% yoy). Exports were however at 5,218 vehicles, lower 22.6% affected by financial crisis in few export markets. The margin improvement was aided by higher volumes, realizations, and stable commodity prices. Tata Passenger Vehicles (Tata PV): Tata PV business continued its strong momentum with wholesales at 130,351 vehicles, up 101.7% vs Q1 FY22. Demand for passenger vehicles continued to stay strong in Q1 FY23 even as the supply side remained moderately impacted. The SUV portfolio contributed 68% of Q1 FY23 sales. Margin improvement was led by strong volumes, improved mix, and impact of higher operating leverage. Outlook: We expect demand to remain strong despite worries on inflation and geo-political risks while the supply situation is expected to improve further. Cooling commodity prices are expected to aid improvement in underlying margins. We aim to deliver strong improvements in EBIT and free cash flows from Q2 onwards to get to near net auto debt free by FY 24.

Tata Motors Group Results Q1 FY23 July 27, 2022 JAGUAR LAND ROVER (JLR) HIGHLIGHTS Semiconductor related production constraints compounded by slower than expected production ramp up of New Range Rover and Range Rover Sport

Covid-19 lockdowns in China also impacted production and sales in the quarter

Loss before tax of £(524)m, excluding an exceptional £155m pensions benefit but including £(236)m FX and commodity revaluation year on year

Demand remains strong with a record 200,000 client orders, with Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender accounting for over 60% of client orders.

Chip supply expected to gradually improve; continue to expect significant improvement in volumes and profitability over the balance of the financial year ending March 31, 2023

Strong liquidity of £5.2 billion, including £3.7 billion cash at June 30, 2022 and £1.5 billion undrawn revolving credit facility from July REIMAGINE TRANSFORMATION CONTINUES Reimagine, our strategy to deliver the future of modern luxury to our clients and to achieve net zero carbon emissions across supply chain, products and operations by 2039, continues at pace

Barbara Bergmeier appointed Executive Director of Industrial Operations to transform our global purchasing, supply chain and manufacturing functions

Refocus transformation programme delivered a further £250 million of value in Q1, in addition to the £1.5 billion delivered in FY22 and is on track to deliver a target of £1 billion plus improvements in the year to help mitigate the impact of inflation

Investment spending of £2.6 billion planned for the full year to deliver our Reimagine product plans, including the rapid electrification of the product portfolio

o Range Rover BEV will be launched in 2024 as part of six new Range Rover, Defender, and Discovery models planned by end 2026

o Transformation of Jaguar into an all-electric luxury brand remains on track with first new vehicles to be revealed before end 2024

Range Rover BEV will be launched in 2024 as part of six new Range Rover, Defender, and Discovery models planned by end 2026 Transformation of Jaguar into an all-electric luxury brand remains on track with first new vehicles to be revealed before end 2024 Plans underway to deliver our ambitious SBTi-approved 2030 targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across our operations by 46% and across our value chain by 54% per vehicle by 2030 LOOKING AHEAD Financial performance is expected to improve significantly over the year with chip supply expected to improve through enhanced supplier engagement including long-term partnership agreements as well as ramping up New Range Rover and Range Rover Sport production. We continue to target achieving a 5% EBIT margin and £1 billion positive free cash flow in FY23. Our medium- and longer-term financial targets under the Reimagine strategy, underpinned by the Refocus transformation programme, remain unchanged, including improving EBIT margins to 10% or more by FY26 and improving free cash flow to achieve near zero net debt by FY 24. Thierry Bolloré, Jaguar Land Rover's Chief Executive Officer, said: "Our strategy to deliver the future of modern luxury to our clients continues at speed, as we accelerate our plans for an electric-first,brand-led business. Although headwinds from the global semiconductor supply and COVID lockdowns in China have impacted our business performance this quarter, I am pleased to confirm that we have a completely reinforced organisation setup to respond to the semiconductor crisis. This is now starting to recover production growth to achieve greater volumes and will allow us to take advantage of our record order book in the second quarter."

Tata Motors Group Results Q1 FY23 July 27, 2022 TATA COMMERCIAL VEHICLES (TATA CV) HIGHLIGHTS Q1 revenue at ₹ 16.3KCr, (+107%), EBITDA 5.5% (+430 bps), EBIT 2.8% (+690 bps), PBT (bei) 0.3 K Cr.

Q1 Tata CV global wholesales stood at 103.7K units (+100.3%).

Q1 CV domestic wholesales at 95.9 K units (+124%), domestic retails at 90.5K units in (+119%).

Domestic CV market share at 42.5% in Q1'FY23 (-240 bps vs FY 22); expect to improve in coming quarters.

(-240 bps vs FY 22); expect to improve in coming quarters. TML Smart City Mobility Limited incorporated for undertaking mass mobility under an own, operate and maintain mode.

Q1 FCF negative at ₹ (4.1)K Cr, primarily due to adverse working capital. FINANCIALS The CV industry is witnessing a steady recovery post COVID challenges of last year as the economy is gaining traction. The M&HCV and I&LCV segments grew over the same quarter (Q1) last year on the back of increased activity in road construction, mining, and growth in agriculture and e-commerce. SCV demand from last-mile distribution has remained robust backed by continued consumer spending. CV Passenger saw a strong recovery, with a 60% increase over Q4 FY22, due to the opening of schools and replacement of staff buses. For India business, domestic wholesales were at 95,895 vehicles (+124% yoy). Exports were however at 5,218 vehicles, lower 22.6% affected by financial crisis in few export markets. Volumes were 15.6% lower q-o-q on account of seasonality and weaker exports. Revenues were at ₹ 16.3KCr, (+107% yoy), (-12% qoq). EBITDA margins and EBIT margins were at 5.5% and 2.8% respectively (+ 430 bps and +690 bps yoy). The margin improvement was aided by higher volumes, better realizations and stable commodity prices. LOOKING AHEAD The CV industry is poised for growth on the back of increased infrastructure activity, demand for last mile mobility and strong recovery in bus segment, due to demand for public transportation. The supply situation continues to show improvement. We remain cautiously optimistic about overall demand while keeping a close watch on interest rates and transporter profitability. Cooling commodity prices would aid improvement in underlying margins. Focus remains on steady improvement in market share on the back of strong product portfolio and restoring double digit EBITDA through better realisation, improved mix and strong cost savings whilst continuing to invest aggressively in future technologies and business models. Girish Wagh, Executive Director Tata Motors Ltd said: "The CV industry continued to witness rising demand across all segments led by a reviving economy. With the sequential easing of semiconductor shortage and our ramp-up agility, Tata Motors delivered a strong quarter with sales of 1,01,113 units registering 100% growth versus Q1 FY22. During Q1 FY23, we marked a significant leap forward in our commitment towards promoting sustainable mobility with the delivery of ~100 e-buses and successful launch of the Ace EV, which provides a green and smart transport solution for a wide variety of intra-city applications. We also signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with leading e-commerce companies and logistics service providers to deliver 39,000 units of the Ace EV along with its enabling eco-system. Furthermore, we also received a letter of allocation of 1500 e-buses from Delhi Transport Corporation, as part of the larger entitled order of 5000 e-buses, from the recently won CESL tender. Going forward, we remain cautiously optimistic about overall CV-demand while keeping a close watch on interest rates, input costs, transporter profitability, and semiconductor availability."