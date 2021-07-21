Log in
    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
  Report
Tata Motors : Intimation of outcome of Board constituted Committee Meeting held on July 20, 2021, to consider offering for subscription Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating upto Rs. 500 Crores on a private placement basis

07/21/2021 | 06:09am EDT
BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

First Floor, New Trading Ring

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Rotunda Building, P J Towers

Plot No.C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Kind Attn: Mr Khushro A Bulsara

Kind Attn: Mr Lokesh Bhandari

Sr. General Manager

Senior Manager

Compliance & Legal Regulatory

Listing Department

June 20, 2021

Sc. No.- 16448

Dear Sir,

Sub: Intimation of outcome of Board constituted Committee Meeting held on July 20, 2021, to consider offering for subscription Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating upto ₹500 Crores on a private placement basis

In furtherance to our letter dated July 15, 2021 and pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 (2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Regulations") read together with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the Regulations, we hereby inform that a meeting of the duly authorised Committee was held today from 9:30 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. approving offering for subscription, on a private placement basis, upto 5,000 Rated, Listed, Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures ("NCDs") E30-B Series of face value ₹10,00,000/- each, at par, aggregating upto ₹500 crores.

As required under the said Regulations, given below are the relevant details of the said issuance:

Debenture

Offer

Face value

Interest payable

Tenor

Redempt

Debt Listing

Series

Size

of security

ion

Deemed date

BSE Limited

of allotment

-

₹500

Annual

and

on

and National

E30B

₹10,00,000

July 22, 2021

March

Stock

crores

Redemption

Period of

31, 2026

Maturity - 1713

Exchange of

India Limited

days

  1. Credit Rating - Credit Rating Information Services of India Limited (CRISIL) has assigned "CRISIL AA-" (Double A minus rating with Stable outlook) rating vide its letters dated July 14, 2021;
  2. Charge/security, if any, created over the assets - Nil, the NCDs are unsecured;
  3. Special right/interest/privileges attached to the instrument and changes thereof - Nil;
    1. Delay in payment of interest / principal amount for a period of more than three months from the due date or default in payment of interest / principal - Nil;
    2. Details of any letter or comments regarding payment/non-payment of interest, principal on due dates, or any other matter concerning the security and /or the assets along with its comments thereon, if any - Not applicable;

This is for the information of the Exchanges and of the Debenture holders.

Yours Faithfully,

Tata Motors Limited

Hoshang K Sethna

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2021 10:08:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 3 069 B 41 158 M 41 158 M
Net income 2022 59 886 M 803 M 803 M
Net Debt 2022 705 B 9 452 M 9 452 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 0,07%
Capitalization 1 073 B 14 384 M 14 394 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 75 278
Free-Float 58,0%
