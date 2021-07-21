Tata Motors : Intimation of outcome of Board constituted Committee Meeting held on July 20, 2021, to consider offering for subscription Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating upto Rs. 500 Crores on a private placement basis
07/21/2021 | 06:09am EDT
June 20, 2021
Sc. No.- 16448
Dear Sir,
Sub: Intimation of outcome of Board constituted Committee Meeting held on July 20, 2021, to consider offering for subscription Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating upto ₹500 Crores on a private placement basis
In furtherance to our letter dated July 15, 2021 and pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 (2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Regulations") read together with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the Regulations, we hereby inform that a meeting of the duly authorised Committee was held today from 9:30 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. approving offering for subscription, on a private placement basis, upto 5,000 Rated, Listed, Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures ("NCDs") E30-B Series of face value ₹10,00,000/- each, at par, aggregating upto ₹500 crores.
As required under the said Regulations, given below are the relevant details of the said issuance:
Debenture
Offer
Face value
Interest payable
Tenor
Redempt
Debt Listing
Series
Size
of security
ion
Deemed date
BSE Limited
of allotment
-
₹500
Annual
and
on
and National
E30B
₹10,00,000
July 22, 2021
March
Stock
crores
Redemption
Period of
31, 2026
Maturity - 1713
Exchange of
India Limited
days
Credit Rating - Credit Rating Information Services of India Limited (CRISIL) has assigned "CRISIL AA-" (Double A minus rating with Stable outlook) rating vide its letters dated July 14, 2021;
Charge/security, if any, created over the assets - Nil, the NCDs are unsecured;
Special right/interest/privileges attached to the instrument and changes thereof - Nil;
Delay in payment of interest / principal amount for a period of more than three months from the due date or default in payment of interest / principal - Nil;
Details of any letter or comments regarding payment/non-payment of interest, principal on due dates, or any other matter concerning the security and /or the assets along with its comments thereon, if any - Not applicable;
This is for the information of the Exchanges and of the Debenture holders.