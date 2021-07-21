Tata Motors : Intimation of outcome of Board constituted Committee Meeting held on July 20, 2021, to consider offering for subscription Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating upto Rs. 500 Crores on a private placement basis

BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. First Floor, New Trading Ring Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor Rotunda Building, P J Towers Plot No.C/1, G Block, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra-Kurla Complex Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 Kind Attn: Mr Khushro A Bulsara Kind Attn: Mr Lokesh Bhandari Sr. General Manager Senior Manager Compliance & Legal Regulatory Listing Department June 20, 2021 Sc. No.- 16448 Dear Sir,

Sub: Intimation of outcome of Board constituted Committee Meeting held on July 20, 2021, to consider offering for subscription Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating upto ₹500 Crores on a private placement basis

In furtherance to our letter dated July 15, 2021 and pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 (2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Regulations") read together with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the Regulations, we hereby inform that a meeting of the duly authorised Committee was held today from 9:30 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. approving offering for subscription, on a private placement basis, upto 5,000 Rated, Listed, Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures ("NCDs") E30-B Series of face value ₹10,00,000/- each, at par, aggregating upto ₹500 crores.

As required under the said Regulations, given below are the relevant details of the said issuance: