TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
Tata Motors : Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

12/17/2020
BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

First Floor, New Trading Ring

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Rotunda Building, P J Towers

Plot No.C/1, G Block

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Kind Attn: Mr Khushro A. Bulsara

Kind Attn: Mr Lokesh Bhandari

General Manager & Head Listing

Senior Manager-Listing & Compliance

Compliance & Legal Regulatory

December 17, 2020

Sc No. 16193

Dear Sirs,

Ref: ISIN: INE155A01022 - Ordinary Shares and IN9155A01020 - 'A' Ordinary Shares

Re: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("the Regulation"), we would like to inform that the Company has signed an agreement to purchase the balance 49% shareholding from the joint venture partner, Marcopolo SA in Tata Marcopolo Motors Ltd (TMML), consequent to which TMML will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, following the completion of the procedural requirements. Enclosed are the press release (Annexure A) and brief details of the said purchase of shares in the prescribed format (Annexure B), the contents of which are self- explanatory.

This is for the information of the exchange and the members.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Motors Limited

Hoshang K Sethna

Company Secretary

Annexure A

Tata Motors Statement

Tata Marcopolo Motors Limited (TMML or JV), is a 51:49 JV formed in 2006 between the Company and Marcopolo S.A., one of the largest bus and coach manufacturers globally. Since its incorporation, the JV has introduced several innovative design and concepts helping redefine the premium bus body segment in India. The JV has manufacturing facilities in Dharwad and Lucknow where it builds bus bodies on chassis supplied by the Company and marketed by the Company under the "Starbus" and "Starbus Ultra" bus brands. After a successful venture in India, and as a consequence of its refreshed business strategy, Marcopolo S.A has decided to exit from the JV and offered to sell its 49% shareholding in the JV to the Company.

The Company and Marcopolo S.A. have entered into a share purchase agreement where the Company will purchase the balance 49% shareholding in TMML for a cash consideration of INR 99.96 crore. Post the purchase, TMML will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. All technologies pertaining to existing bus body products manufactured will continue to vest with TMML. In addition as part of the transition, Marcopolo S.A. will continue to license the "Marcopolo" trademarks to TMML for a minimum of 3 years with a non-compete provision in India for a corresponding period. The transaction will not result in any impact on TMML's operations or the continued sales and service of the Company's customers. The Company, Marcopolo S.A. and TMML intend to maintain an open channel for future collaboration opportunities around bus body designs and technical consulting services

Annexure B

Details under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Clause 1.1 of the SEBI Circular dated September 9, 2015

Sr.

Particulars

Details

No.

1

Name of the Target Entity, details in

Tata Marcopolo Motors Ltd.

brief such as size, turnover etc

Authorised capital: Rs. 170 Crores

Paid up capital: Rs. 170 Crores

Turnover (FY20): Rs. 650.55 Crores

PAT (FY20): Rs. 20.63 Crores

2

Whether the acquisition would fall

No

within related party transaction(s) and

whether the promoter/ promoter group/

group companies have any interest in

the entity being acquired?

If yes, nature of interest and details

thereof and whether the same is done

at "arms length"

3

Industry to which the entity being

Automobile

acquired belongs

4

Objects and effects of acquisition

Purchase of 8,33,00,000 (Eight crore

(including but not limited to, disclosure

thirty three lac) shares of face value of

of reasons for acquisition of target

Rs. 10/- each, representing 49% of the

entity, if its business is outside the main

of the paid up equity share capital of

line of business of the listed entity)

Tata Marcopolo Motors Ltd ("TMML")

from the JV partner Marcopolo S.A,

thereby making TMML a wholly owned

subsidiary of Tata Motors Ltd.

5

Brief details of any governmental or

Nil

regulatory approvals required for the

acquisition

6

Indicative time period for completion of

28th February 2021

the acquisition

7

Nature of consideration - whether cash

Cash consideration

consideration or share swap and details

of the same

8

Cost of acquisition or the price at which

Purchase of 8,33,00,000 (Eight crore

the shares are acquired

thirty three lac) shares of face value of

Rs. 10/- each, representing 49% of the

of the paid up equity share capital of

Tata Marcopolo Motors Ltd ("TMML")

from Marcopolo S.A. for a consideration

of Rs. 12 per share aggregating to an

amount of Rs. 99,96,00,000/- (Rs.

Ninety nine crores ninety six lacs only)

9

Percentage of shareholding / control

Purchase of 8,33,00,000 (Eight crore

acquired and / or number of shares

thirty three lac) shares of face value of

acquired

Rs. 10/- each, representing 49% of the

of the paid up equity share capital of

Tata Marcopolo Motors Ltd ("TMML")

10

Brief background about the entity

Tata Marcopolo Motors Ltd ("TMML")

acquired in terms of products/line of

[CIN: U34101MH2006PLC164771] was

business acquired, date of

incorporated on 20th September 2006

incorporation, history of last 3 years

and is registered with Registrar of

turnover, country in which the acquired

Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra.

entity has presence and any other

TMML is in the business of

significant information (in brief)

manufacturing bus bodies and has

manufacturing facilities in Dharwad and

Lucknow in India.

History of last 3 years turnover:

FY 17-18 - Rs. 573.15 crores

FY 18-19 - Rs 721.31 crores

FY 19-20 - Rs 650.55 crores

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 08:06:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
