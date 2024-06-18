Lead Auditor's Independence Declaration under

Section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001

To the Directors of Jaguar Land Rover Australia Pty Limited

I declare that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, in relation to the audit of Jaguar Land Rover Australia Pty Limited for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 there have been:

no contraventions of the auditor independence requirements as set out in the Corporations Act 2001 in relation to the audit; and no contraventions of any applicable code of professional conduct in relation to the audit .

KPMG Patrice Scott Partner Sydney 5 June 2024

