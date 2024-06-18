Lead Auditor's Independence Declaration under
Section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001
To the Directors of Jaguar Land Rover Australia Pty Limited
I declare that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, in relation to the audit of Jaguar Land Rover Australia Pty Limited for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 there have been:
- no contraventions of the auditor independence requirements as set out in the Corporations Act 2001 in relation to the audit; and
- no contraventions of any applicable code of professional conduct in relation to the audit.
KPM_INI_01
PAR_SIG_01 PAR_NAM_01 PAR_POS_01 PAR_DAT_01 PAR_CIT_01
KPMG
Patrice Scott
Partner
Sydney
5 June 2024
3
KPMG, an Australian partnership and a member firm of the KPMG global organisation of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Limited, a private English company limited by guarantee. All rights reserved. The KPMG name and logo are trademarks used under license by the independent member firms of the KPMG global organisation. Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Tata Motors Limited published this content on 18 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2024 14:29:03 UTC.