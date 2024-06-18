kpmg

Jaguar Land Rover Austria GmbH, Salzburg, Austria Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024 31 May 2024

1. Audit Contract and Scope of the Engagement

By written resolution of the shareholders of Jaguar Land Rover Austria GmbH, Salzburg, Austria, dated 14 November 2023, we were elected as auditors for the financial year 2023/24. The Company, represented by the management concluded an audit contract with us to audit the financial statements of the Company as at 31 March 2024. Our audit also comprised the accounting system and the management report in accordance with Section 269 et seq UGB (Austrian Commercial Code).

As at 31 March 2024, the audited Company is a large corporation per Section 221 and a five times large company per Section 271a Paragraph 1 UGB.

The Company does not meet the criteria for the mandatory establishment of a supervisory board.

The audit is a statutory audit.

The audit includes assessing whether the statutory requirements concerning the preparation of the financial statements. The management report is to be audited as to whether it is consistent with the financial statements and whether it was prepared in accordance with legal requirements.

Our audit was performed in accordance with the legal requirements and Austrian Standards on Auditing. These standards require that we comply with International Standards on Auditing - (ISAs). We would like to emphasize that the goal of the audit is to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement. Absolute assurance is not attainable due to the test nature and other inherent limitations of an audit, together with the inherent limitations of any accounting and internal control system. There is an unavoidable risk that even material misstatements may remain undetected. Areas which are generally covered in special engagements were not included in our scope of work.

This report is a translation of the original report in German, which is solely valid.