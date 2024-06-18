kpmg
This English language audit report is a translation provided for information purposes only. The original German text shall prevail in the event of any discrepancies between the English translation and the German original. We do not accept any liability for the use of, or reliance on, the English translation or for any errors or misunderstandings that may derive from the translation.
Jaguar Land Rover Austria GmbH,
Salzburg, Austria
Translation of the local
Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements for the year ended
31 March 2024
31 May 2024
KPMG Austria GmbH
Wirtschaftsprüfungs- und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft 10245632
kpmg
Jaguar Land Rover Austria GmbH, Salzburg, Austria Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024 31 May 2024
Table of Contents
Page
2. Breakdown and Description of Significant
3.1. Compliance with Statutory Requirements of the Accounting
This report is a translation of the original report in German, which is solely valid.
2
kpmg
Jaguar Land Rover Austria GmbH, Salzburg, Austria Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024 31 May 2024
Annexes
Annex
Financial Statements and Management Report
Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024
I
- Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024
- Profit and Loss Statement for the year ended 31 March 2024
- Notes to the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024
Management Report 2023/24
II
Other Annexes
General Conditions of Contract
III
This report is a translation of the original report in German, which is solely valid.
3
kpmg
Jaguar Land Rover Austria GmbH, Salzburg, Austria Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024 31 May 2024
To the Management of
Jaguar Land Rover Austria GmbH,
Salzburg, Austria
We have audited the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024 of
Jaguar Land Rover Austria GmbH,
Salzburg, Austria
(referred to as "the Company"),
and report on the result of our audit as follows:
1. Audit Contract and Scope of the Engagement
By written resolution of the shareholders of Jaguar Land Rover Austria GmbH, Salzburg, Austria, dated 14 November 2023, we were elected as auditors for the financial year 2023/24. The Company, represented by the management concluded an audit contract with us to audit the financial statements of the Company as at 31 March 2024. Our audit also comprised the accounting system and the management report in accordance with Section 269 et seq UGB (Austrian Commercial Code).
As at 31 March 2024, the audited Company is a large corporation per Section 221 and a five times large company per Section 271a Paragraph 1 UGB.
The Company does not meet the criteria for the mandatory establishment of a supervisory board.
The audit is a statutory audit.
The audit includes assessing whether the statutory requirements concerning the preparation of the financial statements. The management report is to be audited as to whether it is consistent with the financial statements and whether it was prepared in accordance with legal requirements.
Our audit was performed in accordance with the legal requirements and Austrian Standards on Auditing. These standards require that we comply with International Standards on Auditing - (ISAs). We would like to emphasize that the goal of the audit is to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement. Absolute assurance is not attainable due to the test nature and other inherent limitations of an audit, together with the inherent limitations of any accounting and internal control system. There is an unavoidable risk that even material misstatements may remain undetected. Areas which are generally covered in special engagements were not included in our scope of work.
This report is a translation of the original report in German, which is solely valid.
4
kpmg
Jaguar Land Rover Austria GmbH, Salzburg, Austria Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024 31 May 2024
We performed the audit in December 2023 (interim audit) as well as in May 2024 (final audit). The audit was substantially completed at the date of this report.
Engagement partner of the engagement is Mr Gerhard Wolf, Wirtschaftsprüfer (Austrian Chartered Accountant).
Our audit is based on the audit contract concluded with the Company. The "General Conditions of Contract" issued by the Chamber of Tax Advisers and Auditors (see Annex III), form an integral part of the audit contract. The conditions of contract do not only apply to the Company and the auditor, but to third parties as well. Our liability as auditors is guided under Section 275 UGB.
This report is a translation of the original report in German, which is solely valid.
5
kpmg
Jaguar Land Rover Austria GmbH, Salzburg, Austria Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024 31 May 2024
2. Breakdown and Description of Significant Financial Statement Items
The breakdown and description of all significant financial statement items are included in the notes to the financial statements and the management report.
This report is a translation of the original report in German, which is solely valid.
6
kpmg
Jaguar Land Rover Austria GmbH, Salzburg, Austria Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024 31 May 2024
3. Summary of Audit Findings
3.1. Compliance with Statutory Requirements of the Accounting System, Financial Statements and Management Report
We obtain evidence that the accounting system is in compliance with statutory requirements.
In line with our risk and controls based audit approach and to the extent we considered necessary for the purpose of expressing an opinion, we considered internal controls related to sub processes of the financial reporting process as part of our audit.
With regard to the compliance of the financial statements and the management report, with all applicable statutory requirements, we refer to the auditor's report.
3.2. Explanations and Evidence
Management has sufficiently provided all evidence and explanations requested by us as well as their signed management representation letter.
3.3. Reporting per Section 273 Paragraphs 2 and 3 UGB
During our audit we did not note any facts which indicate that there could be substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern nor indicate a material deterioration of the Company's performance. Neither did we note any indications of non-compliance with Austrian law. We did not note any material weaknesses in the internal controls over the financial reporting process. The criteria for reorganization per Section 22 Paragraph 1 Subsection 1 URG (Austrian Corporate Restructuring Act) were not met.
This report is a translation of the original report in German, which is solely valid.
7
kpmg
Jaguar Land Rover Austria GmbH, Salzburg, Austria Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024 31 May 2024
4. Auditor's Report
Report on the Financial Statements
Audit Opinion
We have audited the financial statements of
Jaguar Land Rover Austria GmbH,
Salzburg, Austria,
which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Profit and Loss Statement for the year then ended, and the Notes.
In our opinion, the financial statements comply with the legal requirements and present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at 31 March 2024 and its financial performance for the year then ended, in accordance with Austrian Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
Basis for our Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with Austrian Standards on Auditing. These standards require the audit to be conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Auditor's Responsibilities" section of our report. We are independent of the Company, in accordance with Austrian company law and professional regulations, and we have fulfilled our other responsibilities under those relevant ethical requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained up to the date of the auditor's report is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on this date.
Responsibilities of Management for the Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with Austrian Generally Accepted Accounting Principles and other legal or regulatory requirements and for such internal controls as management determines are necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
Management is also responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting, unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
This report is a translation of the original report in German, which is solely valid.
8
kpmg
Jaguar Land Rover Austria GmbH, Salzburg, Austria Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024 31 May 2024
Auditor's Responsibilities
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole, are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our audit opinion. Reasonable assurance represents a high level of assurance, but provides no guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Austrian Standards on Auditing (and therefore ISAs), will always detect a material misstatement, if any. Misstatements may result from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with Austrian Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.
Moreover:
- We identify and assess the risks of material misstatements in the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, we design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence to serve as a basis for our audit opinion. The risk of not detecting material misstatements resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations or the override of internal control.
- We obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the entity's internal control.
- We evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
- We conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention to it in our audit report to the respective note in the financial statements. If such disclosures are not appropriate, we will modify our audit opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
- We evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the notes, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
Management Report
In accordance with Austrian company law, the management report is to be audited as to whether it is consistent with the financial statements and prepared in accordance with legal requirements.
Management is responsible for the preparation of the management report in accordance with Austrian company law.
We have conducted our audit in accordance with generally accepted standards on the audit of management reports.
This report is a translation of the original report in German, which is solely valid.
9
kpmg
Jaguar Land Rover Austria GmbH, Salzburg, Austria
Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024
Opinion
In our opinion, the management report is consistent with the financial statements and has been prepared in accordance with legal requirements.
Statement
Based on our knowledge gained in the course of the audit of the financial statements and our understanding of the Company and its environment, we did not note any material misstatements in the management report.
Engagement Partner
The engagement partner is Mr Gerhard Wolf.
Vienna
31 May 2024
KPMG Austria GmbH
Wirtschaftsprüfungs- und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft
signed by:
Gerhard Wolf
Wirtschaftsprüfer
(Austrian Chartered Accountant)
This report is a translation of the original report in German, which is solely valid.
The financial statements, together with our auditor's opinion, may only be published if the financial statements and the management report are identical with the audited version attached to this report. Section 281 Paragraph 2 UGB (Austrian Commercial Code) applies.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Tata Motors Limited published this content on 18 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2024 14:29:03 UTC.