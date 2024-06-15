JAGUAR LAND ROVER (CHINA) INVESTMENT CO., LTD.

ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR FROM 1 JANUARY 2023 TO 31 DECEMBER 2023 IF THERE IS ANY CONFLICT BETWEEN THE CHINESE VERSION

AND ITS ENGLISH TRANSLATION, THE CHINESE VERSION WILL PREVAIL

AUDITOR'S REPORT

KPMG Huazhen Hu Shen Zi No. 2403301

To the board of directors of Jaguar Land Rover (China) Investment Co., Ltd.

  1. Opinion

We have audited the attached financial statements (from Page 1 to Page 30) of Jaguar Land Rover (China) Investment Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Jaguar Land Rover Investment Company"), which comprise the company balance sheets as at 31 December 2023, and the company's income statement and profit appropriation and cash flow statements 2023, and the notes to the financial statements.

In our opinion, the attached financial statements have been properly prepared in compliance with the Accounting Regulations for Business Enterprises (hereinafter referred to as "Accounting Regulations for Business Enterprises") issued by Ministry of Finance of the People's Republic of China and present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Jaguar Land Rover Investment Company as of 31 December 2023, and the company's results of operations and cash flows 2023.

  1. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Auditing Standards for CPAs of China (hereinafter referred to as "Auditing Standards"). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements by CPAs section of our report. We are independent of Jaguar Land Rover Investment Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants of China, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

AUDITOR'S REPORT (Cont.)

KPMG Huazhen Hu Shen Zi No. 2403301

  1. Responsibility of the Management Layer and Governance Layer for the Financial Statements

Management layer is responsible for preparing the financial statements in accordance with Accounting Regulations for Business Enterprises to achieve fair presentation of the financial statements, and designing, implementing and maintaining internal control which is necessary to enable that the financial statements are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the management layer is responsible for assessing the ability to continue as a going concern of Jaguar Land Rover Investment Company, disclosing matters related to going concern and using the going concern assumption unless Jaguar Land Rover Investment Company either intends to liquidate or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The governance layer is responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of Jaguar Land Rover Investment Company.

IV. Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Auditing Standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Auditing Standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also carry out the following tasks:

  1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
  2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of its internal control.
  3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management layer.

AUDITOR'S REPORT (Cont.)

KPMG Huazhen Hu Shen Zi No. 2403301

IV. Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements (Cont.)

  1. Conclude on the appropriateness of the management layer's use of the going concern assumption. Meanwhile, based on the audit evidence obtained, conclude whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on Jaguar
    Land Rover Investment Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause Jaguar Land Rover
    Investment Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
  2. Evaluate the overall presentation (including the disclosures), structure and content of the financial statements and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with the governance layer regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

KPMG Huazhen LLP (SGP)

Chinese Certified Public Accountant

Shanghai Branch

Feng Yijia

Shanghai, China

Gao Pan

Date:

Jaguar Land Rover (China) Investment Co., Ltd.

Balance sheet as at 31 December 2023

(Expressed in Renminbi Yuan)

Note

2023

2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash at bank and on hand

5

617,657,090.26

1,724,769,488.08

Short-term investments

6

13,333,462,820.32

18,209,622,721.27

Interest receivable

36,810,000.01

51,320,000.04

Accounts receivable

7

427,090,611.51

265,906,818.26

Other receivables

8

538,213,422.63

681,235,498.31

Payments in advance

198,791,685.47

124,675,045.27

Inventories

9

2,339,561,941.06

2,154,624,926.50

Deferred expenses

4,716,819.53

7,305,452.68

Total current assets

17,496,304,390.79

23,219,459,950.41

Long-term equity investments

10

1,474,598,543.18

1,397,950,486.35

Total long-term investments

1,474,598,543.18

1,397,950,486.35

The notes on pages 12 to 29 form part of these financial statements.

Jaguar Land Rover (China) Investment Co., Ltd.

Balance sheet as at 31 December 2023 (continued)

(Expressed in Renminbi Yuan)

Note

2023

2022

Assets (Cont.)

Fixed assets

Original carrying amount of fixed

assets

762,746,010.17

770,445,992.84

Less: Accumulated depreciation

(472,239,629.94)

(394,505,039.41)

Net carrying value of fixed assets

290,506,380.23

375,940,953.43

Less: Provision for impairment of

fixed assets

(22,110,377.92)

(21,273,966.71)

Net carrying amount of fixed assets

11

268,396,002.31

354,666,986.72

Construction in progress

12

30,587,818.27

12,011,891.76

Total fixed assets

298,983,820.58

366,678,878.48

Intangible assets

13

39,139,513.38

23,786,038.96

Long-term deferred expenses

14,740,096.64

18,058,542.20

Total assets

19,323,766,364.57

25,025,933,896.40

The notes on pages 12 to 29 form part of these financial statements.

Jaguar Land Rover (China) Investment Co., Ltd.

Balance sheet as at 31 December 2023 (continued)

(Expressed in Renminbi Yuan)

Note

2023

2022

Liabilities and owner's equities

Current liabilities

Short-term borrowing

14

4,813,021,032.09

7,163,592,509.03

Accounts payable

1,967,109,670.32

1,553,030,999.94

Receipts in advance

584,895,632.80

492,433,202.72

Payroll payable

67,017,859.40

42,875,210.81

Taxes payable

4(c)

1,245,442,841.40

1,117,787,648.00

Other payables

646,528,605.92

479,145,814.08

Accrued expenses

2,205,796,313.76

2,274,012,942.42

Total current liabilities

11,529,811,955.69

13,122,878,327.00

Long-term liabilities

Long-term payable

601,352,883.45

385,252,297.14

Total long-term liabilities

601,352,883.45

385,252,297.14

Total liabilities

12,131,164,839.14

13,508,130,624.14

The notes on pages 12 to 29 form part of these financial statements.

Jaguar Land Rover (China) Investment Co., Ltd.

Balance sheet as at 31 December 2023 (continued)

(Expressed in Renminbi Yuan)

Note

2023

2022

Liabilities and owner's equities (cont.)

Owner's equities

Paid-in capital

15

67,008,160.00

67,008,160.00

Surplus reserve

16

130,957,580.00

130,957,580.00

Undistributed profits

17

6,994,635,785.43

11,319,837,532.26

Total owner's equities

7,192,601,525.43

11,517,803,272.26

Total liabilities and owner's equities

19,323,766,364.57

25,025,933,896.40

These financial statements have been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.

The notes on pages 12 to 29 form part of these financial statements.

Jaguar Land Rover (China) Investment Co., Ltd.

Income statement and profit appropriation

for the year 2023

(Expressed in Renminbi Yuan)

Note

2023

2022

Revenues from principal activities

18

36,725,427,029.90

25,244,958,050.38

Less: Cost of sales from principal

activities

(32,096,927,079.05)

(21,904,694,121.56)

Business taxes and surcharges

from principal activities

4(a)

(81,670,465.52)

(63,127,051.39)

Profit from principal activities

4,546,829,485.33

3,277,136,877.43

Add: Profit from other operations

101,626,590.75

53,628,596.42

Less: Operating expenses

(928,192,075.68)

(740,107,380.51)

General and administrative

expenses

(343,703,368.05)

103,722,239.66

Financial expenses

19

(227,013,547.77)

(235,780,086.08)

Operating profit

3,149,547,084.58

2,458,600,246.92

Add: Investment income

20

674,522,702.46

701,102,586.93

Subsidy income

431,687,944.76

4,452,775.71

Non-operating income

2,133,072.65

2,399,039.15

Less: Non-operating expenses

(3,843,606.70)

(59,687.21)

Profit before income tax

4,254,047,197.75

3,166,494,961.50

Less: Income tax

4(b)

(1,079,248,944.58)

(642,377,294.41)

Net profit

3,174,798,253.17

2,524,117,667.09

The notes on pages 12 to 29 form part of these financial statements.

Jaguar Land Rover (China) Investment Co., Ltd.

Income statement and profit appropriation

for the year 2023 (continued)

(Expressed in Renminbi Yuan)

Note

Net profit

Add: Undistributed profits at the

beginning of the year

Distributable profits

Less: Withdrawal of reserve funds

17(a)

Profits appropriated to the owner

Less: Cash profit appropriated to the

owner

17(b)

Undistributed profits at the end of the year

20232022

3,174,798,253.17 2,524,117,667.09

11,319,837,532.26 13,795,719,865.17

14,494,635,785.43 16,319,837,532.26

--

14,494,635,785.43 16,319,837,532.26

(7,500,000,000.00) (5,000,000,000.00)

6,994,635,785.43 11,319,837,532.26

The notes on pages 12 to 29 form part of these financial statements.

