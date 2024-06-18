Jaguar Racing Limited

Annual report and financial statements

For the year ended 31 March 2024

Strategic report

The directors present their Strategic report for Jaguar Racing Limited ('the Company' or 'Jaguar Racing') for the year ended 31 March 2024.

Principal activity

The Company's principal activity during the period under review was the participation in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship ('Championship').

Business review

The strategic goal of the Company is to operate a successful racing team that is capable of being a leading competitor in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, helping to write the next chapter of Jaguar's racing history and showcasing the Jaguar brand's world class capabilities in technology, performance and sustainability.

Jaguar Racing Limited's activities in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship supports Jaguar Land Rover Limited's ('JLR') transition to be a leader in modern luxury Battery Electric Vehicles ('BEVs') and showcases the group's credentials for innovation in the automotive industry. Jaguar's activities in Formula E enable a real-world test bed for electrification technologies providing opportunity for the transfer of technology and learnings from the racetrack to JLR's future electric vehicles.

The financial year under review covered the second half of Season 9 of the Championship (22/23), as well as the first five races of Season 10 (23/24). Season 9 saw the team finish 2nd in the World Championship Team standings, only 12 points behind Jaguar's customer team Envision Racing, with the title being decided in the final race of the season. Jaguar driver Mitch Evans, who placed 3rd overall in Season 9, has been paired with Nick Cassidy from the beginning of Season 10. Though new to the Jaguar team, Nick Cassidy finished 2nd in the Season 9 Drivers' standings, meaning the current Jaguar driver line-up is one of the strongest on the grid.

From a technical standpoint, Season 9 marked the start of the new 'GEN3' era of Formula E with the fastest and most efficient race cars to date. Together with points scored by Jaguar Racing's customer team, Envision Racing, Jaguar's I-TYPE 6 race car scored 596 points in Season 9 - the highest of any manufacturer. The Jaguar I-TYPE 6 also secured four wins for Jaguar Racing, and an additional four wins for Envision Racing.

Jaguar Racing is confident that performance shown in the latter part of the reporting period will continue through the remainder of the season, as it has done over the past two years in an increasingly competitive environment.

At the balance sheet date, having completed five races of Season 10, the team sits 1st in the Teams' Championship standings, with the Drivers sitting 2nd and 6th in the Drivers' Championship standings. The Championship is visiting a number of new locations this season, namely Tokyo, Shanghai and Misano, giving the opportunity not only to grow the sport further, but also to showcase the incredible technology driven through electric racing.

Away from the track, Jaguar Racing has also continued to develop our successful team on both the technical and commercial sides of the business looking ahead to the 'GEN4' era - beginning in 2026 - and beyond.

Future developments

The Company's objective continues to be to develop every aspect of the business to drive future success for the team. In order to achieve this objective, the management team and directors will focus on ensuring the Company continues to retain and attract the best drivers, engineers, commercial and support staff. We will also aim to ensure sufficient funding to the racing programme that will allow us to build a team and car that is capable of sustainable championship success in the future.

Jaguar Racing will also continue to explore further opportunities to establish JLR as a leader in modern luxury Battery Electric Vehicles ('BEVs') and showcase our credentials for innovation in the motorsport and automotive industry.