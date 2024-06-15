Jaguar e Land Rover Brasil Indústria e Comércio de Veículos
Financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024
Jaguar e Land Rover Brasil Indústria e
Comércio de Veículos Ltda.
Financial statements for the
Period ended March 31, 2024
Report of the independent auditors on the financial statements
Balance sheet
Profit and loss statement
Statement of comprehensive income
Statement of changes in equity
Statement of cash flow
Accompanying notes to the financial statements
KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda.
Rua Verbo Divino, 1400, Conjunto Térreo ao 801 - Parte, Chácara Santo Antônio, CEP 04719-911, São Paulo - SP
kpmg.com.br
Report of the independent auditors on the financial statements
To the management and officers of
Jaguar e Land Rover Indústria e Comércio de Veículos Ltda.
São Paulo - SP
Opinion
We have examined the financial statements of Jaguar e Land Rover Brasil Indústria e Comércio de Veículos Ltda. ("Company"), which comprise the balance sheet at March 31, 2024 and the respective profit and loss statements, comprehensive income, changes in equity, and cash flows for the year ended on this date, as well as the respective accompanying notes, including the summary of the main accounting practices and other explanatory information.
In our opinion, the financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Jaguar e Land Rover Brasil Indústria e Comércio de Veículos Ltda. at March 31, 2024, its financial performance, and its cash flows for the year ended on this date, in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil.
Basis for opinion
Our audit was conducted in accordance with the Brazilian and international audit rules. Our responsibilities, in compliance with these rules, are described in the following section referred to as "Independent auditor's responsibility for the financial statements." We are independent with respect to the Company, in accordance with the significant ethical principles set forth in the Code of Professional Ethics of the Accountant and in the professional standards issued by the Federal Accounting Council, and we comply with the other ethical responsibilities according to such rules. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.
Jaguar e Land Rover Brasil Indústria e
Comércio de Veículos Ltda.
Financial statements for the
Period ended March 31, 2024
Management's responsibility for the financial statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these financial statements in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In the preparation of the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, when applicable, matters related to its operational continuity and the use of this accounting basis in the preparation of the financial statements, unless management intends to liquidate the Company or cease its operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Auditors' responsibilities for auditing the financial statements
Our purposes are to obtain reasonable assurance that the financial statements, taken as a whole, are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an audit opinion. Reasonable assurance means a high level of assurance, but not a guarantee that the audit carried out in accordance with Brazilian and international auditing standards will always detect any material misstatements. Distortions may be due to fraud or errors and are considered relevant when, individually or jointly, they can reasonably influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of those financial statements.
As a part of the audit carried out in accordance with Brazilian and international auditing standards, we perform a professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. In addition:
- We identify and evaluate the risks of material misstatement in the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, we plan and perform audit procedures in response to such risks, as well as we obtain audit evidence appropriate and enough to base our opinion. The risk of not detecting significant distortion resulting from fraud is greater than that resulting from error, since fraud may involve the act of circumventing internal controls, collusion, falsification, omission or false representations.
- We obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to plan audit procedures that are appropriate to the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls.
- We evaluate the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and respective disclosures made by management.
- We have reached a conclusion on the adequacy of Management's use of the going concern accounting basis and, based on the audit evidence obtained, if there is a material misstatement regarding the events or conditions which may raise significant doubt with respect to the Company's ability to continue as going concern. Should we conclude that there is a material misstatement, we should draw your attention in our audit report to the respective disclosures in the financial statements or include change in our opinion if the disclosures are inappropriate. Our conclusions are based on evidence obtained up to the date of our report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to no longer be a going concern.
- We evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of financial statements, including disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the related transactions and events in a manner consistent with the appropriate presentation purpose.
We communicate with the Management, inter alia, the planned scope, timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal controls that we have identified during our work.
Jaguar e Land Rover Brasil Indústria e
Comércio de Veículos Ltda.
Financial statements for the
Period ended March 31, 2024
São Paulo, June 3rd, 2024
KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda.
CRC 2SP-014428/O-6
Mariana Zamana Forte
Accountant CRC 1SP243636/O-3
Jaguar e Land Rover Brasil Indústria e Comércio de Veículos Ltda.
Balance sheet at March 31, 2024 and 2023
(Amounts expressed in thousands of Reais - R$)
Note
Note
Assets
2024
2023
Liabilities
2024
2023
Cash and cash equivalents
4
133.117
215.536
Trade Payables
11
313.623
578.474
Accounts receivable
5
97.332
53.887
Tax and social contribution payable
12
44.124
92.834
Inventories
6
354.914
368.570
Salaries and social charges
17.908
12.461
Taxes recoverable
7
45.615
55.918
Provision for warranty, sales incentives and others
13
171.899
71.820
Other accounts receivable
3.877
3.281
Deferred income
14
28.192
26.702
Provision for current tax income
1.793
11.638
Total current assets
634.855
697.192
Lease liabilities
21
3.062
2.463
Other payables
33.313
27.107
Total current liabilities
613.914
823.499
Long-term receivables
Provision for warranty, sales incentives and others
13
54.899
45.161
Taxes recoverable
7
3.750
4.070
Provision for tax, civil, and labor risks
15
80.578
70.724
Judicial deposits
15
30.984
30.154
Deferred income
14
76.194
52.873
Deferred taxes assets
9
262.985
121.202
Lease liabilities
21
16.654
19.643
Other accounts receivable
10
7.105
2.645
Total long-term receivables
304.824
158.071
Total non-current liabilities
228.325
188.401
Fixed Asset
8
404.237
425.235
Intangible
8
548
-
Equity
Share capital
16
616.628
616.628
Profit retention reserve
98.589
98.589
Accumulated deficit
(212.992)
(446.619)
Total non-current assets
709.609
583.306
Total equity
502.225
268.598
Total assets
1.344.464
1.280.498
Total liabilities and equity
1.344.464
1.280.498
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
Jaguar e Land Rover Brasil Indústria e Comércio de Veículos Ltda
Profit and loss statement
For the years ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Amounts expressed in thousands of Reais - R$)
Note
2024
2023
Net operating revenue
17
2.296.460
1.891.049
Cost of products sold
18
(1.864.573)
(1.585.844)
Gross profit
431.887
305.205
Operating expenses
Commercial
18
(182.800)
(84.653)
General and administrative
18
(117.920)
(100.853)
Impairment of accounts receivable
5
45
(43)
Other expenses
19
(19.464)
(48.422)
Other income
19
7.320
15.253
(312.819)
(218.718)
Income before financial expenses
net and taxes
119.068
86.487
Finance income
20
7.154
7.479
Finance expenses
20
(4.062)
(5.682)
Finance income, net
3.092
1.797
Profit or loss before taxes
122.160
88.284
Income tax and social contribution
Current
9
(30.317)
(15.447)
Deferred
9
141.784
12.970
Profit for the year
233.627
85.807
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
Jaguar e Land Rover Brasil Indústria e
Comércio de Veículos Ltda.
Financial statements for the
Period ended March 31, 2024
Jaguar e Land Rover Brasil Indústria e Comércio de Veículos Ltda.
Statement of comprehensive income
For the years ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Amounts expressed in thousands of Reais - R$)
2024
2023
Profit for the year
233.627
85.807
Other comprehensive income
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the year
233.627
85.807
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
Jaguar e Land Rover Brasil Indústria e
Comércio de Veículos Ltda.
Financial statements for the
Period ended March 31, 2024
Jaguar e Land Rover Brasil Indústria e Comércio de Veículos Ltda.
Statement of changes in equity
For the years ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Amounts expressed in thousands of Reais - R$)
Capital
Profit Accumulated
stock
reserve s
deficit
Total
Balances at March 31, 2022
616.628
98.589
(532.426)
182.791
Profit for the year
85.807
85.807
Balances at March 31, 2023
616.628
98.589
(446.619)
268.598
Profit for the year
233.627
233.627
At March 31, 2024
616.628
98.589
(212.992)
502.225
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
Jaguar e Land Rover Brasil Indústria e
Comércio de Veículos Ltda.
Financial statements for the
Period ended March 31, 2024
Jaguar e Land Rover Brasil Indústria e Comércio de Veículos Ltda.
Statement of cash flow
For the years ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Amounts expressed in thousands of Reais - R$)
Note
2024
2023
Cash flow from operating activities
Income before income tax and social contribution
122.160
88.284
Adjustments to reconcile the result for the financial period
Provision for tax, civil, and labor risks
15
15.460
47.460
Depreciation and amortization
8
30.921
38.208
Reversal (Provision) for obsolescence and loss of stock
6
(83)
(551)
Reversal (Provision) for impairment losses on accounts receivable
5
(45)
(43)
Residual value of property, plant and equipment/intangible assets written-off
8
4.004
962
Exchange rate variations
20
(30)
1
Deferred income
14
24.811
(1.347)
Provision for interest on leases
21
2.614
5.124
Changes in assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
5
(43.400)
(19.896)
Inventories
6
13.739
(130.158)
Taxes recoverable
7
10.623
32.526
Judicial deposits
15
(830)
9.247
Other accounts receivable
(5.056)
9
Trade Payables
11
(264.820)
(6.000)
Tax and social contribution payable
12
(48.710)
79.670
Salaries and social charges
5.447
(1.028)
Payment of provision for tax, civil and labor risks
15
(5.606)
(8.121)
Provision for warranty, sales incentives and others
13
109.817
(305)
Other payables
6.206
(309)
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities, before income tax and
social contribution
Income tax and social contribution
(40.162)
(15.665)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(62.940)
118.068
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
8
(14.360)
(3.369)
Net cash used in investing activities
(14.360)
(3.369)
Cash flows from financing activities
Capital lease principal payment
21
(4.330)
(4.218)
Capital lease interests payment
21
(789)
(789)
Net cash used in financing activities
(5.119)
(5.007)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(82.419)
109.692
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial period
215.536
105.844
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the financial period
133.117
215.536
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(82.419)
109.692
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
