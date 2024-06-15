Jaguar e Land Rover Brasil Indústria e Comércio de Veículos

Financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024

KPDS 1211798

Jaguar e Land Rover Brasil Indústria e

Comércio de Veículos Ltda.

Financial statements for the

Period ended March 31, 2024

Report of the independent auditors on the financial statements

Balance sheet

Profit and loss statement

Statement of comprehensive income

Statement of changes in equity

Statement of cash flow

Accompanying notes to the financial statements

KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda.

Rua Verbo Divino, 1400, Conjunto Térreo ao 801 - Parte, Chácara Santo Antônio, CEP 04719-911, São Paulo - SP Caixa Postal 79518 - CEP 04707-970 - São Paulo - SP - Brasil Phone 55 (11) 3940-1500

kpmg.com.br

Report of the independent auditors on the financial statements

To the management and officers of

Jaguar e Land Rover Indústria e Comércio de Veículos Ltda.

São Paulo - SP

Opinion

We have examined the financial statements of Jaguar e Land Rover Brasil Indústria e Comércio de Veículos Ltda. ("Company"), which comprise the balance sheet at March 31, 2024 and the respective profit and loss statements, comprehensive income, changes in equity, and cash flows for the year ended on this date, as well as the respective accompanying notes, including the summary of the main accounting practices and other explanatory information.

In our opinion, the financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Jaguar e Land Rover Brasil Indústria e Comércio de Veículos Ltda. at March 31, 2024, its financial performance, and its cash flows for the year ended on this date, in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil.

Basis for opinion

Our audit was conducted in accordance with the Brazilian and international audit rules. Our responsibilities, in compliance with these rules, are described in the following section referred to as "Independent auditor's responsibility for the financial statements." We are independent with respect to the Company, in accordance with the significant ethical principles set forth in the Code of Professional Ethics of the Accountant and in the professional standards issued by the Federal Accounting Council, and we comply with the other ethical responsibilities according to such rules. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.



Comércio de Veículos Ltda.

Financial statements for the

Period ended March 31, 2024

Management's responsibility for the financial statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these financial statements in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In the preparation of the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, when applicable, matters related to its operational continuity and the use of this accounting basis in the preparation of the financial statements, unless management intends to liquidate the Company or cease its operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Auditors' responsibilities for auditing the financial statements

Our purposes are to obtain reasonable assurance that the financial statements, taken as a whole, are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an audit opinion. Reasonable assurance means a high level of assurance, but not a guarantee that the audit carried out in accordance with Brazilian and international auditing standards will always detect any material misstatements. Distortions may be due to fraud or errors and are considered relevant when, individually or jointly, they can reasonably influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of those financial statements.

As a part of the audit carried out in accordance with Brazilian and international auditing standards, we perform a professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. In addition:

  • We identify and evaluate the risks of material misstatement in the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, we plan and perform audit procedures in response to such risks, as well as we obtain audit evidence appropriate and enough to base our opinion. The risk of not detecting significant distortion resulting from fraud is greater than that resulting from error, since fraud may involve the act of circumventing internal controls, collusion, falsification, omission or false representations.
  • We obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to plan audit procedures that are appropriate to the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls.
  • We evaluate the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and respective disclosures made by management.
  • We have reached a conclusion on the adequacy of Management's use of the going concern accounting basis and, based on the audit evidence obtained, if there is a material misstatement regarding the events or conditions which may raise significant doubt with respect to the Company's ability to continue as going concern. Should we conclude that there is a material misstatement, we should draw your attention in our audit report to the respective disclosures in the financial statements or include change in our opinion if the disclosures are inappropriate. Our conclusions are based on evidence obtained up to the date of our report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to no longer be a going concern.
  • We evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of financial statements, including disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the related transactions and events in a manner consistent with the appropriate presentation purpose.

We communicate with the Management, inter alia, the planned scope, timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal controls that we have identified during our work.



Comércio de Veículos Ltda.

Financial statements for the

Period ended March 31, 2024

São Paulo, June 3rd, 2024

KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda.

CRC 2SP-014428/O-6

Mariana Zamana Forte

Accountant CRC 1SP243636/O-3

Jaguar e Land Rover Brasil Indústria e Comércio de Veículos Ltda.

Balance sheet at March 31, 2024 and 2023

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Reais - R$)

Note

Note

Assets

2024

2023

Liabilities

2024

2023

Cash and cash equivalents

4

133.117

215.536

Trade Payables

11

313.623

578.474

Accounts receivable

5

97.332

53.887

Tax and social contribution payable

12

44.124

92.834

Inventories

6

354.914

368.570

Salaries and social charges

17.908

12.461

Taxes recoverable

7

45.615

55.918

Provision for warranty, sales incentives and others

13

171.899

71.820

Other accounts receivable

3.877

3.281

Deferred income

14

28.192

26.702

Provision for current tax income

1.793

11.638

Total current assets

634.855

697.192

Lease liabilities

21

3.062

2.463

Other payables

33.313

27.107

Total current liabilities

613.914

823.499

Long-term receivables

Provision for warranty, sales incentives and others

13

54.899

45.161

Taxes recoverable

7

3.750

4.070

Provision for tax, civil, and labor risks

15

80.578

70.724

Judicial deposits

15

30.984

30.154

Deferred income

14

76.194

52.873

Deferred taxes assets

9

262.985

121.202

Lease liabilities

21

16.654

19.643

Other accounts receivable

10

7.105

2.645

Total long-term receivables

304.824

158.071

Total non-current liabilities

228.325

188.401

Fixed Asset

8

404.237

425.235

Intangible

8

548

-

Equity

Share capital

16

616.628

616.628

Profit retention reserve

98.589

98.589

Accumulated deficit

(212.992)

(446.619)

Total non-current assets

709.609

583.306

Total equity

502.225

268.598

Total assets

1.344.464

1.280.498

Total liabilities and equity

1.344.464

1.280.498

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

Jaguar e Land Rover Brasil Indústria e Comércio de Veículos Ltda

Profit and loss statement

For the years ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Amounts expressed in thousands of Reais - R$)

Note

2024

2023

Net operating revenue

17

2.296.460

1.891.049

Cost of products sold

18

(1.864.573)

(1.585.844)

Gross profit

431.887

305.205

Operating expenses

Commercial

18

(182.800)

(84.653)

General and administrative

18

(117.920)

(100.853)

Impairment of accounts receivable

5

45

(43)

Other expenses

19

(19.464)

(48.422)

Other income

19

7.320

15.253

(312.819)

(218.718)

Income before financial expenses

net and taxes

119.068

86.487

Finance income

20

7.154

7.479

Finance expenses

20

(4.062)

(5.682)

Finance income, net

3.092

1.797

Profit or loss before taxes

122.160

88.284

Income tax and social contribution

Current

9

(30.317)

(15.447)

Deferred

9

141.784

12.970

Profit for the year

233.627

85.807

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.



Comércio de Veículos Ltda.

Financial statements for the

Period ended March 31, 2024

Jaguar e Land Rover Brasil Indústria e Comércio de Veículos Ltda.

Statement of comprehensive income

For the years ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Amounts expressed in thousands of Reais - R$)

2024

2023

Profit for the year

233.627

85.807

Other comprehensive income

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the year

233.627

85.807

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.



Comércio de Veículos Ltda.

Financial statements for the

Period ended March 31, 2024

Jaguar e Land Rover Brasil Indústria e Comércio de Veículos Ltda.

Statement of changes in equity

For the years ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Amounts expressed in thousands of Reais - R$)

Capital

Profit Accumulated

stock

reserve s

deficit

Total

Balances at March 31, 2022

616.628

98.589

(532.426)

182.791

Profit for the year

85.807

85.807

Balances at March 31, 2023

616.628

98.589

(446.619)

268.598

Profit for the year

233.627

233.627

At March 31, 2024

616.628

98.589

(212.992)

502.225

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.



Comércio de Veículos Ltda.

Financial statements for the

Period ended March 31, 2024

Jaguar e Land Rover Brasil Indústria e Comércio de Veículos Ltda.

Statement of cash flow

For the years ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Amounts expressed in thousands of Reais - R$)

Note

2024

2023

Cash flow from operating activities

Income before income tax and social contribution

122.160

88.284

Adjustments to reconcile the result for the financial period

Provision for tax, civil, and labor risks

15

15.460

47.460

Depreciation and amortization

8

30.921

38.208

Reversal (Provision) for obsolescence and loss of stock

6

(83)

(551)

Reversal (Provision) for impairment losses on accounts receivable

5

(45)

(43)

Residual value of property, plant and equipment/intangible assets written-off

8

4.004

962

Exchange rate variations

20

(30)

1

Deferred income

14

24.811

(1.347)

Provision for interest on leases

21

2.614

5.124

Changes in assets and liabilities

Accounts receivable

5

(43.400)

(19.896)

Inventories

6

13.739

(130.158)

Taxes recoverable

7

10.623

32.526

Judicial deposits

15

(830)

9.247

Other accounts receivable

(5.056)

9

Trade Payables

11

(264.820)

(6.000)

Tax and social contribution payable

12

(48.710)

79.670

Salaries and social charges

5.447

(1.028)

Payment of provision for tax, civil and labor risks

15

(5.606)

(8.121)

Provision for warranty, sales incentives and others

13

109.817

(305)

Other payables

6.206

(309)

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities, before income tax and

social contribution

Income tax and social contribution

(40.162)

(15.665)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(62.940)

118.068

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

8

(14.360)

(3.369)

Net cash used in investing activities

(14.360)

(3.369)

Cash flows from financing activities

Capital lease principal payment

21

(4.330)

(4.218)

Capital lease interests payment

21

(789)

(789)

Net cash used in financing activities

(5.119)

(5.007)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(82.419)

109.692

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial period

215.536

105.844

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the financial period

133.117

215.536

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(82.419)

109.692

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

