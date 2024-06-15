Jaguar e Land Rover Brasil Indústria e

Comércio de Veículos Ltda.

Financial statements for the

Period ended March 31, 2024

Management's responsibility for the financial statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these financial statements in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In the preparation of the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, when applicable, matters related to its operational continuity and the use of this accounting basis in the preparation of the financial statements, unless management intends to liquidate the Company or cease its operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Auditors' responsibilities for auditing the financial statements

Our purposes are to obtain reasonable assurance that the financial statements, taken as a whole, are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an audit opinion. Reasonable assurance means a high level of assurance, but not a guarantee that the audit carried out in accordance with Brazilian and international auditing standards will always detect any material misstatements. Distortions may be due to fraud or errors and are considered relevant when, individually or jointly, they can reasonably influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of those financial statements.

As a part of the audit carried out in accordance with Brazilian and international auditing standards, we perform a professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. In addition:

We identify and evaluate the risks of material misstatement in the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, we plan and perform audit procedures in response to such risks, as well as we obtain audit evidence appropriate and enough to base our opinion. The risk of not detecting significant distortion resulting from fraud is greater than that resulting from error, since fraud may involve the act of circumventing internal controls, collusion, falsification, omission or false representations.

We obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to plan audit procedures that are appropriate to the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls.

We evaluate the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and respective disclosures made by management.

We have reached a conclusion on the adequacy of Management's use of the going concern accounting basis and, based on the audit evidence obtained, if there is a material misstatement regarding the events or conditions which may raise significant doubt with respect to the Company's ability to continue as going concern. Should we conclude that there is a material misstatement, we should draw your attention in our audit report to the respective disclosures in the financial statements or include change in our opinion if the disclosures are inappropriate. Our conclusions are based on evidence obtained up to the date of our report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to no longer be a going concern.

We evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of financial statements, including disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the related transactions and events in a manner consistent with the appropriate presentation purpose.

We communicate with the Management, inter alia, the planned scope, timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal controls that we have identified during our work.