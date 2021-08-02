Sub: Press Release - Tata Motors Monthly Sales July 2021
Tata Motors registered domestic sales of 51,981 units in July 2021,
a growth of 92% over last year
Mumbai, August 1, 2021:
Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for July 2021 stood at 54,119 vehicles, compared to 27,711 units during July 2020.
Domestic Sales Performance:
Category
July 2021
June 2021
July 2020
% change
% change
(m-0-m)
(Y-0-Y)
Total Domestic Sales
51,981
43,704
27,024
19%
92%
Domestic - Commercial Vehicles:
Category
July 2021
June 2021
July 2020
% change
% change
(m-0-m)
(Y-0-Y)
M&HCV
5,416
5,243
1,785
3%
203%
I & LCV
3,357
2,785
1,489
21%
125%
Passenger Carriers
825
943
451
-13%
83%
SCV cargo and pickup
12,198
10,623
8,287
15%
47%
Total Domestic
21,796
19,594
12,012
11%
81%
CV Exports
2,052
2,506
676
-18%
204%
Total CV
23,848
22,100
12,688
8%
88%
Total MHCVs sale in July 2021 including M&HCV Truck, Buses and International Business stood at 6,314 units, compared to 2,150 units in July 2020.
