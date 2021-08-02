Log in
    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 07/30
293.95 INR   +0.32%
09:42aTATA MOTORS : Monthly Sales July 2021
PU
08:52aTATA MOTORS : increases passenger vehicle prices by 0.8%
PU
06:33aIndian shares end higher as energy, auto stocks gain
RE
Tata Motors : Monthly Sales July 2021

08/02/2021
BSE Limited

Listing Compliance Department

First Floor, New Trading Ring

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Rotunda Building, P J Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051

Kind Attn: Mr Khushro A. Bulsara

Kind Attn: Mr Lokesh Bhandari

General Manager & Head

Senior Manager

Listing Compliance & Legal Regulatory

Listing & Compliance

August 1, 2021

Sc no- 16464

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Press Release - Tata Motors Monthly Sales July 2021

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed herewith is a press release issued by the Company on the captioned subject, the content of which is self-explanatory.

This is for the information of the exchange and the members.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Motors Limited

Hoshang K Sethna

Company Secretary

Encl: As attached

Tata Motors registered domestic sales of 51,981 units in July 2021,

a growth of 92% over last year

Mumbai, August 1, 2021:

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for July 2021 stood at 54,119 vehicles, compared to 27,711 units during July 2020.

  • Domestic Sales Performance:

Category

July 2021

June 2021

July 2020

% change

% change

(m-0-m)

(Y-0-Y)

Total Domestic Sales

51,981

43,704

27,024

19%

92%

  • Domestic - Commercial Vehicles:

Category

July 2021

June 2021

July 2020

% change

% change

(m-0-m)

(Y-0-Y)

M&HCV

5,416

5,243

1,785

3%

203%

I & LCV

3,357

2,785

1,489

21%

125%

Passenger Carriers

825

943

451

-13%

83%

SCV cargo and pickup

12,198

10,623

8,287

15%

47%

Total Domestic

21,796

19,594

12,012

11%

81%

CV Exports

2,052

2,506

676

-18%

204%

Total CV

23,848

22,100

12,688

8%

88%

Total MHCVs sale in July 2021 including M&HCV Truck, Buses and International Business stood at 6,314 units, compared to 2,150 units in July 2020.

  • Domestic - Passenger Vehicles:

Category

July 2021

June 2021

July 2020

% change

% change

(m-0-m)

(Y-0-Y)

Total PV

30,185

24,110

15,012

25%

101%

-Ends-

Media Contact Information:

Tata Motors Corporate Communications:CINL28920MH1945PLC004520 +91 22-66657613 /indiacorpcomm@tatamotors.com

To know more, please visit (www.tatamotors.com; also follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TataMotors)

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 01 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 13:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
