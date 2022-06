Tata Motors : Newspaper Advertisement in connection with the 77th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company

Financials INR USD Sales 2022 2 785 B 35 661 M 35 661 M Net income 2022 -81 758 M -1 047 M -1 047 M Net Debt 2022 788 B 10 085 M 10 085 M P/E ratio 2022 -19,6x Yield 2022 - Capitalization 1 450 B 18 570 M 18 570 M EV / Sales 2022 0,80x EV / Sales 2023 0,66x Nbr of Employees 75 278 Free-Float 58,1% Chart TATA MOTORS LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS LIMITED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 29 Last Close Price 428,20 INR Average target price 526,03 INR Spread / Average Target 22,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Thomas Flack Co-President & Chief Purchasing Officer Rajendra Petkar Co-President & Chief Technology Officer Ravindra Kumar G.P Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer Pathamadai B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) TATA MOTORS LIMITED -11.23% 19 544 TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 4.65% 225 527 VOLKSWAGEN AG -14.20% 96 390 MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG -3.97% 73 075 BMW AG -8.98% 55 659 FORD MOTOR COMPANY -38.61% 51 252