TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
Tata Motors : Nexon EV continues to be the preferred car across the Northern region

02/09/2021 | 12:35am EST
Tata Nexon EV continues to be the preferred car across the Northern region Press kit
9 February, 2021

Leading the EV market with 64% market share in the Northern India

The Tata Nexon EV continues to expand its presence across India, exhibiting a significant growth across the northern region in India. Since its launch in January 2020, the company has registered a volume growth of over 300% in North India, commanding a market share of 64% (YTD FY21). The car is witnessing maximum acceptability in Delhi, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab, UP and Uttarakhand, across 14 cities. This compact electric SUV is being appreciated for its design, accessibility, performance, technology and above all, its lower operating costs. This growth is attributed to increased awareness of EVs, mushrooming charging infrastructure, encouraging government incentives, busting of myths that surround EVs along with the undisputed benefits that the vehicle offers.

Commenting on the consistent growth and appreciation for Tata Nexon EV, Mr. Ramesh Dorairajan, Head - Sales, Marketing and Customer Car, Electric Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said,'The Nexon EV has been a game-changing product for us in the electric vehicle segment. Since its launch last year, it has been the recipient of appreciation from customers and the industry alike. With its thrilling performance, connected drive experience with zero emissions and accessible pricing, the Nexon EV has found its place as the best-selling electric vehicle in India. With a consistent visible growth trajectory across regions, the EV has also become the preferred car for several state government bodies in the country. We hope that we can leverage this growth to contribute towards the adoption of electric vehicles in India by encouraging awareness among customers regarding the inevitable need for an electric future in the coming years.'

Tata Motors has a strong network presence in North India with 21 sales outlets and 24 Tata Authorized Service Setups covering the zone. In addition to the free home-charging solutions which comes with each vehicle, customers also have access to 33 fast-charging stations located within the city and on some of the major northern corridors such as Delhi - Chandigarh, Delhi - Jaipur, Delhi-Agra-Kanpur-Lucknow and Chandigarh-Ludhiana.

Designed to deliver a long range on a single charge with zero emissions, the Nexon EV has drawn the attention of those who are environmentally conscious, tech savvy and are looking for a low maintenance car. This change is consumer preference can be attributed to months of prolonged lockdown that has increased awareness of improving the quality of life with emission free environment and the joy of silence.

Further, to accelerate the adoption of EVs in India, Tata Motors also introduced a holistic e-mobility ecosystem 'Tata uniEVerse' to closely leverage the strengths and experience of other Tata Group companies to create a viable EV environment. Powered by Tata uniEVerse, consumers will have access to a suite of e-mobility offerings including charging solutions, innovative retail experiences and easy financing options.

For more information on the product, please visit - https://nexonev.tatamotors.com

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 05:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
