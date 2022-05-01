Tata Motors : Press Release

Sub: Press Release - Tata Motors Monthly Sales April 2022
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed herewith is a press release issued by the Company on the captioned subject, the content of which is self-explanatory.
This is for the information of the exchange and the members.
Yours faithfully,
Tata Motors Limited
Maloy Kumar Gupta Company Secretary
Encl: As attached
Tata Motors registered total sales of 72,468 units in April 2022,
Grows by 74% over last year
Mumbai, May 1, 2022:Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for April 2022 stood at 72,468 vehicles, compared to 41,729 units during April 2021.
•Domestic Sales Performance:
Category
April 2022
April 2021
% change (Y-o-Y)
Total Domestic Sales
71,467
39,401
81%
•Domestic - Commercial Vehicles:
Category
April 2022
April 2021
% change (Y-o-Y)
M&HCV
8,489
4,813
76%
I&LCV
4,543
2,013
126%
Passenger Carriers
2,137
550
289%
SCV cargo and pickup
14,711
6,930
112%
Total CV Domestic
29,880
14,306
109%
CV Exports
958
2,209
-57%
Total CV
30,838
16,515
87%
Domestic sale of MH&ICV in April 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,069 units, compared to 6,466 units in April 2021.
Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in April 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,524 units compared to 7,366 units in April 2021.
•Domestic - Passenger Vehicles:
Category
April 2022
April 2021
% change (Y-o-Y)
PV ICE
39,265
24,514
60%
PV EV
2,322
581
300%
Total PV Domestic
41,587
25,095
66%
*Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited.