    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-28
437.55 INR   +0.31%
03:27aTATA MOTORS : Press Release
PU
04/29Tata Group Plans Chip Production, EV Batteries, Reuters Reports
DJ
04/29Asian ADRs Climb Sharply Higher in Friday Trading
MT
Tata Motors : Press Release

05/01/2022 | 03:27am EDT
BSE Limited

Listing Compliance Department

First Floor, New Trading Ring

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Rotunda Building, P J Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051

May 1, 2022

Sc no- 16765

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Press Release - Tata Motors Monthly Sales April 2022

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed herewith is a press release issued by the Company on the captioned subject, the content of which is self-explanatory.

This is for the information of the exchange and the members.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Motors Limited

Maloy Kumar Gupta Company Secretary

Encl: As attached

Tata Motors registered total sales of 72,468 units in April 2022,

Grows by 74% over last year

Mumbai, May 1, 2022: Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for April 2022 stood at 72,468 vehicles, compared to 41,729 units during April 2021.

  • Domestic Sales Performance:

    Category

    April 2022

    April 2021

    % change (Y-o-Y)

    Total Domestic Sales

    71,467

    39,401

    81%

  • Domestic - Commercial Vehicles:

    Category

    April 2022

    April 2021

    % change (Y-o-Y)

    M&HCV

    8,489

    4,813

    76%

    I&LCV

    4,543

    2,013

    126%

    Passenger Carriers

    2,137

    550

    289%

    SCV cargo and pickup

    14,711

    6,930

    112%

    Total CV Domestic

    29,880

    14,306

    109%

    CV Exports

    958

    2,209

    -57%

    Total CV

    30,838

    16,515

    87%

    Domestic sale of MH&ICV in April 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,069 units, compared to 6,466 units in April 2021.

    Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in April 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,524 units compared to 7,366 units in April 2021.

  • Domestic - Passenger Vehicles:

    Category

    April 2022

    April 2021

    % change (Y-o-Y)

    PV ICE

    39,265

    24,514

    60%

    PV EV

    2,322

    581

    300%

    Total PV Domestic

    41,587

    25,095

    66%

    *Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited.

- Ends-

Media Contact Information:

CINL28920MH1945PLC004520

Tata Motors Corporate Communications: +91 22-66657613 / indiacorpcomm@tatamotors.com

To know more, please visit(www.tatamotors.com;also follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TataMotors)

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 01 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2022 07:26:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 788 B 36 451 M 36 451 M
Net income 2022 -82 020 M -1 072 M -1 072 M
Net Debt 2022 785 B 10 265 M 10 265 M
P/E ratio 2022 -20,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 563 B 20 437 M 20 437 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 75 278
Free-Float 98,9%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Flack Co-President & Chief Purchasing Officer
Rajendra Petkar Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Ravindra Kumar G.P Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Pathamadai B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA MOTORS LIMITED-9.29%20 437
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION6.17%237 348
VOLKSWAGEN AG-16.08%97 423
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-0.73%75 652
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-31.82%56 920
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-35.34%55 282