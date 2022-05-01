Tata Motors : Press Release

BSE Limited Listing Compliance Department First Floor, New Trading Ring National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Rotunda Building, P J Towers, Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051 May 1, 2022 Sc no- 16765 Dear Sirs,

Sub: Press Release - Tata Motors Monthly Sales April 2022

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed herewith is a press release issued by the Company on the captioned subject

This is for the information of the exchange and the members.

Tata Motors Limited

Tata Motors registered total sales of 72,468 units in April 2022,

Grows by 74% over last year

Mumbai, May 1, 2022: Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for April 2022 stood at 72,468 vehicles, compared to 41,729 units during April 2021.

• Domestic Sales Performance: Category April 2022 April 2021 % change (Y-o-Y) Total Domestic Sales 71,467 39,401 81%

• Domestic - Commercial Vehicles: Category April 2022 April 2021 % change (Y-o-Y) M&HCV 8,489 4,813 76% I&LCV 4,543 2,013 126% Passenger Carriers 2,137 550 289% SCV cargo and pickup 14,711 6,930 112% Total CV Domestic 29,880 14,306 109% CV Exports 958 2,209 -57% Total CV 30,838 16,515 87% Domestic sale of MH&ICV in April 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,069 units, compared to 6,466 units in April 2021. Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in April 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,524 units compared to 7,366 units in April 2021.

• Domestic - Passenger Vehicles: Category April 2022 April 2021 % change (Y-o-Y) PV ICE 39,265 24,514 60% PV EV 2,322 581 300% Total PV Domestic 41,587 25,095 66% *Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited.

