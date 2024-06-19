BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited First Floor, New Trading Ring, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Rotunda Building, P J Towers, Plot No. C/1, G Block, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 June 19, 2024 Sc no - 18307 Dear Sir/Madam, Sub: Press Release - Jaguar Land Rover Limited ("JLR") and Chery Automobile Company Limited announce new value creating model of collaboration for next era of electrification in China Pursuant Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith a press release issued by JLR, wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited ('the Company'), on the cited subject, contents of which is self-explanatory. This is for the information of the Exchanges and the Members. Yours faithfully, Tata Motors Limited MALOY KUMAR GUPTA Digitally signed by MALOY KUMAR GUPTA Date: 2024.06.19 07:01:51 +05'30' Maloy Kumar Gupta Company Secretary Encl: as above

JLR AND CHERY ANNOUNCE NEW VALUE CREATING MODEL OF COLLABORATION FOR NEXT ERA OF ELECTRIFICATION IN CHINA JLR and Chery sign Letter of Intent to license the Freelander brand to CJLR 1 for creation of electric vehicles in China

for creation of electric vehicles in China CJLR will pivot its product range with the rebirth of the Freelander brand, with a new portfolio based on Chery's EV architecture, manufactured in Changshu

The Freelander EV portfolio will be built alongside CJLR's existing model range, marking a new chapter for the CJLR Joint Venture

Freelander will offer a portfolio of electric vehicles for sale in China through a distinct retailer network, destined over time for global export

The Freelander portfolio represents complementary growth, which is independent from both

Chery's existing portfolio and JLR's modern luxury House of Brands Gaydon, UK - 19 June 2024. Building on their 12-year relationship and well-established joint venture, JLR and Chery have signed a Letter of Intent to strengthen CJLR's product offer for the next era of electrification in China. The new model of collaboration leverages fully both parties' complementary strengths - with Chery holding a leading automotive market position in China while JLR has unrivalled heritage and design strength - creating mutually beneficial prospects for the future. Under the proposed new licensing agreement, the CJLR Joint Venture will pivot to produce an advanced portfolio of electric vehicles based on Chery's EV architecture, exclusively under the Freelander name. Marking the beginning of a new strategic phase for CJLR, Freelander will become a brand reborn under license from JLR as part of a new value creation system independent from both Chery's existing portfolio and JLR's modern luxury House of Brands. Adrian Mardell, JLR's Chief Executive Officer said: "Today we are taking this important strategic step for JLR, one which underlines our ongoing commitment to China and complements our existing business in China. We believe that working together to develop new models of collaboration for the world's largest and fastest-growing electric vehicle market, combined with

the appeal of the Freelander brand, promises a very exciting future for CJLR." Yin Tongyue, Chairman of Chery Group, commented, "Chery and JLR are forging an innovative collaboration model that epitomises our growth path for the future. The blend of Chery's advanced EV technology with the distinctive appeal of the Freelander brand will undoubtedly provide China and global consumers with a unique electric vehicle experience." JLR's Freelander brand was a Land Rover vehicle which was successfully produced between 1997 2015. It was succeeded by the Discovery Sport in 2016. In reborn CJLR form, Freelander will offer a range of mainstream electric vehicles, initially sold in China through a distinct network but over time destined for global export. The vehicles will be designed in collaboration with both Chery and JLR's Creative teams to create a new positioning in the rapidly growing China mainstream New Energy Vehicle (NEV) market. The products will be built at CJLR's existing manufacturing facility in Changshu. ENDS Notes to Editors 1 CJLR is the 50/50 joint venture of Jaguar Land Rover Ltd and Chery Automobile Company Ltd. Media Enquiries: Louise Evans Betts Global Director, External Corporate Communications levans35@jaguarlandrover.com T: +44 (0) 7436 530080 Louise Thompson Davies Global Head of External Communications lthomps9@jaguarlandrover.com

About JLR JLR's Reimagine strategy aims to deliver a sustainability-rich vision of modern luxury by design. We are transforming our business, targeting carbon net zero across our supply chain, products, and operations by 2039. We have set a roadmap to reduce emissions across our own operations and value chains by 2030 through approved, science-based targets. Electrification is central to this strategy and before the end of the decade our Range Rover, Discovery, Defender collections will each have a pure electric model, while Jaguar will be entirely electric. At heart, JLR is a British company, with two design and engineering sites, three vehicle manufacturing facilities, an engine manufacturing centre, and a battery assembly centre in the UK. We also have vehicle plants in China, Brazil, India, Austria, and Slovakia, as well as seven technology hubs across the globe. Jaguar Land Rover is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited, part of Tata Sons. About JLR China Established in 2010, JLR China is headquartered in Shanghai, with regional offices in Beijing, Guangzhou, and Chengdu, and operates through a network of 240 authorised dealers, delivering modern luxury experiences to local clients.