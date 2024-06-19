BSE Limited
JLR AND CHERY ANNOUNCE NEW VALUE CREATING MODEL OF COLLABORATION FOR NEXT
ERA OF ELECTRIFICATION IN CHINA
- JLR and Chery sign Letter of Intent to license the Freelander brand to CJLR 1 for creation of electric vehicles in China
- CJLR will pivot its product range with the rebirth of the Freelander brand, with a new portfolio based on Chery's EV architecture, manufactured in Changshu
- The Freelander EV portfolio will be built alongside CJLR's existing model range, marking a new chapter for the CJLR Joint Venture
- Freelander will offer a portfolio of electric vehicles for sale in China through a distinct retailer network, destined over time for global export
-
The Freelander portfolio represents complementary growth, which is independent from both
Chery's existing portfolio and JLR's modern luxury House of Brands
Gaydon, UK - 19 June 2024. Building on their 12-year relationship and well-established joint venture, JLR and Chery have signed a Letter of Intent to strengthen CJLR's product offer for the next era of electrification in China.
The new model of collaboration leverages fully both parties' complementary strengths - with Chery holding a leading automotive market position in China while JLR has unrivalled heritage and design strength - creating mutually beneficial prospects for the future.
Under the proposed new licensing agreement, the CJLR Joint Venture will pivot to produce an advanced portfolio of electric vehicles based on Chery's EV architecture, exclusively under the Freelander name.
Marking the beginning of a new strategic phase for CJLR, Freelander will become a brand reborn under license from JLR as part of a new value creation system independent from both Chery's existing portfolio and JLR's modern luxury House of Brands.
Adrian Mardell, JLR's Chief Executive Officer said: "Today we are taking this important strategic step for JLR, one which underlines our ongoing commitment to China and complements our existing business in China. We believe that working together to develop new models of collaboration for the world's largest and fastest-growing electric vehicle market, combined with
the appeal of the Freelander brand, promises a very exciting future for CJLR."
Yin Tongyue, Chairman of Chery Group, commented, "Chery and JLR are forging an innovative collaboration model that epitomises our growth path for the future. The blend of Chery's advanced EV technology with the distinctive appeal of the Freelander brand will undoubtedly provide China and global consumers with a unique electric vehicle experience."
JLR's Freelander brand was a Land Rover vehicle which was successfully produced between 1997
- 2015. It was succeeded by the Discovery Sport in 2016. In reborn CJLR form, Freelander will offer a range of mainstream electric vehicles, initially sold in China through a distinct network but over time destined for global export.
The vehicles will be designed in collaboration with both Chery and JLR's Creative teams to create a new positioning in the rapidly growing China mainstream New Energy Vehicle (NEV) market. The products will be built at CJLR's existing manufacturing facility in Changshu.
Notes to Editors
1 CJLR is the 50/50 joint venture of Jaguar Land Rover Ltd and Chery Automobile Company Ltd.
About JLR
JLR's Reimagine strategy aims to deliver a sustainability-rich vision of modern luxury by design.
We are transforming our business, targeting carbon net zero across our supply chain, products, and operations by 2039. We have set a roadmap to reduce emissions across our own operations and value chains by 2030 through approved, science-based targets. Electrification is central to this strategy and before the end of the decade our Range Rover, Discovery, Defender collections will each have a pure electric model, while Jaguar will be entirely electric.
At heart, JLR is a British company, with two design and engineering sites, three vehicle manufacturing facilities, an engine manufacturing centre, and a battery assembly centre in the UK. We also have vehicle plants in China, Brazil, India, Austria, and Slovakia, as well as seven technology hubs across the globe.
Jaguar Land Rover is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited, part of Tata Sons.
About JLR China
Established in 2010, JLR China is headquartered in Shanghai, with regional offices in Beijing, Guangzhou, and Chengdu, and operates through a network of 240 authorised dealers, delivering modern luxury experiences to local clients.
We continue to enrich our product line-up and accelerate localisation in China. At present, the new Ingenium 2.0-litre engine and five models have been put into production in China.
Under the global commitment to sustainability, JLR China is advancing support for communities in need, notably through The China Song Ching Ling Foundation JLR China Children & Youth Dream Fund, which has invested over RMB 100 million to benefit nearly 700,000 young people over the past decade.
About CJLR
Established in November 2012, Chery Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Co., Ltd. is a 50:50 independent joint venture formed between Chinese auto manufacturer Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. and UK auto manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). It is the country's first Sino-British premium automotive joint venture.
Chery Jaguar Land Rover Changshu Plant was officially opened and put into production on October 21, 2014. Changshu Plant is the first full-scale automobile manufacturing facility of JLR outside the UK.
To be the leading premium automotive company in China, providing aspirational customer experience, Chery Jaguar Land Rover established a world-class manufacturing facility, fostered independent full-scale automobile R&D ability, built a professional and innovative marketing sales and service system. With its highly efficient operation management system, Chery Jaguar Land Rover is devoted to delivering its promise of providing China market with world-class quality products and services.
Chery Jaguar Land Rover has released five different models, namely Range Rover Evoque L, Discovery Sport, Jaguar XFL, Jaguar XEL, Jaguar E-PACE and engines of Ingenium family.
