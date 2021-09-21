Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Motors Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tata Motors : Press Release – Increase in commercial vehicle prices from 1st October 2021

09/21/2021 | 05:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

First Floor, New Trading Ring

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Rotunda Building, P J Towers

Plot No.C/1, G Block

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Kind Attn: Mr Khushro A. Bulsara

Kind Attn: Mr Lokesh Bhandari

General Manager & Head Listing

Senior Manager-Listing & Compliance

Compliance & Legal Regulatory

September 21, 2021

Sc No.16505

Dear Sirs,

Ref: ISIN: INE155A01022 - Ordinary Shares and IN9155A01020 - 'A' Ordinary Shares

Re: Press Release - Increase in commercial vehicle prices from 1st October 2021

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("the Regulation"), enclosed herewith is a press release issued by the Company on the captioned subject, the content of which is self-explanatory.

This is for the information of the exchange and the members.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Motors Limited

Maloy Kumar Gupta

Company Secretary

Tata Motors to increase prices of its commercial vehicles from 1st October 2021

Mumbai, 21 September, 2021: Tata Motors, India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, will increase the price of its commercial vehicle range in effect from 1st October 2021. The effective price hike, in the range of 2%, will be implemented basis the model and the variant of the vehicle.

The continued rise in the cost of commodities, such as steel and precious metals, necessitates the company to pass on a part of it through increase in price of the products. The company has further strived to minimise the increase in the price by absorbing a certain portion of the cost at various levels of manufacturing. Further, Tata Motors continues the efforts to deliver the lowest total cost of ownership for its customers and fleet owners.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORSand TATAMTRDVR), a USD 35 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses. Part of the USD 113 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India's largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. It has operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 103 subsidiaries, 10 associate companies, 3 joint ventures and 2 joint operations as on March 31, 2020.

With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.

Media Contact Information: Tata Motors Corporate Communications: +91 22-66657613 /indiacorpcomm@tatamotors.com

-ENDS-

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 21:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TATA MOTORS LIMITED
05:12pTATA MOTORS : Press Release – Increase in commercial vehicle prices from 1st October..
PU
04:55pEXPLAINER : Why investigators are still probing Takata air bag inflators
RE
11:32aTATA MOTORS : to increase prices of its commercial vehicles from 1st October 2021
PU
10:51aAsian ADRs Rebound Tuesday
MT
10:27aTATA MOTORS : to Raise Commercial Vehicle Prices by 2% in October
MT
08:22aTATA MOTORS : Form 6-K)
PU
02:46aTATA MOTORS : to Raise Prices of Commercial Vehicles in October
MT
09/20TATA MOTORS : National Geographic's new documentary 'Evolve to Electric with Tata Motors',..
AQ
09/20TATA MOTORS : launches the prestigious #Gold edition of its flagship SUV - The Safari; Deb..
AQ
09/20Asian ADRs Decline in Monday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TATA MOTORS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 987 B 40 521 M 40 521 M
Net income 2022 17 304 M 235 M 235 M
Net Debt 2022 702 B 9 527 M 9 527 M
P/E ratio 2022 70,7x
Yield 2022 0,04%
Capitalization 1 078 B 14 615 M 14 629 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 75 278
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Motors Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 301,85 INR
Average target price 352,71 INR
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Flack Co-President & Chief Purchasing Officer
Rajendra Petkar Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Ravindra Kumar G.P Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Pathamadai B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA MOTORS LIMITED64.32%14 494
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION24.78%253 753
VOLKSWAGEN AG18.75%134 050
DAIMLER AG19.66%86 820
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY18.56%71 672
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED14.10%65 658