Tata Motors : Press Release – Increase in commercial vehicle prices from 1st October 2021

Mumbai, 21 September, 2021: Tata Motors, India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, will increase the price of its commercial vehicle range in effect from 1st October 2021. The effective price hike, in the range of 2%, will be implemented basis the model and the variant of the vehicle.

The continued rise in the cost of commodities, such as steel and precious metals, necessitates the company to pass on a part of it through increase in price of the products. The company has further strived to minimise the increase in the price by absorbing a certain portion of the cost at various levels of manufacturing. Further, Tata Motors continues the efforts to deliver the lowest total cost of ownership for its customers and fleet owners.

