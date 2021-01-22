Log in
Tata Motors : Press Release – Increase in passenger vehicle prices

01/22/2021 | 11:20pm EST
BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

First Floor, New Trading Ring

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Rotunda Building, P J Towers

Plot No.C/1, G Block

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Kind Attn: Mr Khushro A. Bulsara

Kind Attn: Mr Lokesh Bhandari

General Manager & Head Listing

Senior Manager-Listing & Compliance

Compliance & Legal Regulatory

January 22, 2021

Sc No. 16228

Dear Sirs,

Ref: ISIN: INE155A01022 - Ordinary Shares and IN9155A01020 - 'A' Ordinary Shares

Re: Press Release - Increase in passenger vehicle prices

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("the Regulation"), enclosed herewith is a press release issued by the Company on the captioned subject, the content of which is self-explanatory.

This is for the information of the exchange and the members.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Motors Limited

Hoshang K Sethna

Company Secretary

Tata Motors increases passenger vehicle prices

Confirms price protection for customers who have booked vehicles on or before 21st January

Mumbai, January 22, 2021: Tata Motors, India's leading vehicle manufacturer, has announced that it will hike prices of its passenger vehicle range, effective today. Rising input costs and material costs of steel, precious metals and semiconductors have compelled the company to pass on a part of the cost to customers.

Tata Motors has marginally increased prices from 0 to INR 26,000, depending on the variant. Continuing its commitment towards customers, the Company will also offer protection from the price increase to customers who have booked Tata passenger vehicles on or before 21st January.

Tata Motors PV Business has been witnessing strong demand for its 'New Forever' range of Cars & SUVs and grew by 39% in FY21 over FY20. In Q3FY21, Tata Motors also registered the highest ever sales in last 33 quarters and continues to work on debottlenecking the supply chain and ramp up its output to meet the increased demand.

Ends

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORSand TATAMTRDVR), a USD 35 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses. Part of the USD 113 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India's largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. It has operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 103 subsidiaries, 10 associate companies, 3 joint ventures and 2 joint operations as on March 31, 2020.

With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.

Media

Contact

Information:

Tata

Motors

Corporate

Communications:

+91

22-66657613

/

indiacorpcomm@tatamotors.com

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 23 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2021 04:19:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
