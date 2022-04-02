Tata Motors : Press Release – Tata Motors Monthly Sales March 2022

Sub: Revised Press Release-Tata Motors Monthly Sales March 2022
Tata Motors registered total sales of 2,43,459 units in Q4 FY22
Grows by 27% over Q4 FY21
Mumbai, April 1, 2022:Tata Motors Limited today announced its sales in the domestic & international market, for Q4 FY22, which stood at 2,43,459 vehicles, compared to 1,91,373 units during Q4 FY21.
Domestic Sales Performance:
Category
March'22
March'21
%Change
Q4
FY22
Q4
FY21
%Change
FY22
FY21
%Change
Total Domestic Sales
86,718
66,462
30%
2,33,078
1,82,477
28%
6,92,554
4,64,062
49%
Commercial Vehicles:
Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors Ltd. said,"Tata Motors' Commercial Vehicle domestic sale in Q4 FY22 at 1,10,027units was ~21% higher than the previous quarter (Q3 FY22) and 12% higher than the same quarter last year (Q4 FY21). The MHCV segment grew by over 51% vs the previous quarter, while being 20% ahead of same quarter (Q4) last year, on the back of increased activity in road construction, mining and improved infrastructure spending by the Central and State Governments. ILCVs grew by 18% vs Q3 and 8% vs Q4 last year, supported by growth in e-commerce and agriculture. The SCVPU segment largely remained flat on a quarterly basis while being 5% ahead of last year same quarter. Early signs of recovery were seen in otherwise worst impacted CV passenger segment. The International business continued the momentum and grew by ~3% over the previous quarter (Q3FY22) while being 16% above the same quarter last year (Q4 FY21). We are cautiously optimistic about domestic MHCV & ILCV demand while keeping a close watch on geopolitical developments, fuelinflation and semiconductor shortage."
Category
March'22
March'21
% Change
Q4
FY22
Q4
FY21
% Change
FY22
FY21
% Change
M&HCV
14,499
10,883
33%
33,392
27,870
20%
88,041
58,127
51%
I&LCV
7,555
6,792
11%
18,680
17,371
8%
53,854
38,058
42%
Passenger Carriers
2,703
1,880
44%
6,155
4,134
49%
14,620
8,599
70%
SCV cargo and pickup
19,668
17,253
14%
51,800
49,245
5%
1,65,667
1,37,253
21%
Total CV Domestic
44,425
36,808
21%
1,10,027
98,620
12%
3,22,182
2,42,037
33%
CV Exports
2,625
3,654
-28%
9,843
8,517
16%
34,790
20,283
72%
Total CV
47,050
40,462
16%
1,19,870
1,07,137
12%
3,56,972
2,62,320
36%
Domestic sale of MH&ICV in Q4 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 48,202 units, compared to 40,647 units in Q4 2021. Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in Q4 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 52,976units, compared to 44,569 units in Q4 2021.
Passenger Vehicles:
Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, "TataMotors set several new records in a challenging year, disrupted by two waves of Covid, semi-conductor crisis and steep increase in commodity prices. We posted the highest ever annual, quarterly and monthly sales, supported by a strong demand for our New Forever range and agile actions taken on the supply side. We recorded the highest ever annual sales of 370,372 units, registering a growth of 67% vs FY21. Despite the shortage of certain electronic components, we posted the highest ever quarterly sales of 123,051, a growth of 47% vs Q4FY21. We ended the financial year with the highest ever monthly sales of 42,293 units, a growth of 43% vs. March'21 and highest ever SUV sales of 29,559units. EV sales continued to witness a rapid growth in demand on the back of strong acceptance of Nexon EV and Tigor EV. Our annual EV sales touched 19,106 units, a growth of 353% vs FY21. Quarterly sales of EV were highest at 9,095 units, a growth of 432% vs Q4FY21 and
EV sales for March'22 was also the highest at 3,357 units, a growth of 377% vs Mar'21. Going forward, semi-conductor situation remains uncertain. We will continue to monitor the evolving situation closely and are refining our agile, multi-pronged approach to continue to fulfilcustomer orders."
TotalPV Domestic
Category
March'22
March'21
%Change
Q4
FY22
Q4
FY21
Chang
eFY22
FY21
% Change
PV ICE
38,936
28,949
34%
1,13,956
82,146
39%
3,51,266
2,17,809
61%
PV EV
3,357
705
376%
9,095
1,711
432%
19,106
4,216
353%
PV Domestic
42,293
29,654
43%
1,23,051
83,857
47%
3,70,372
2,22,025
67%
*Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited
