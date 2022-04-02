Log in
Tata Motors : Press Release – Tata Motors Monthly Sales March 2022

04/02/2022 | 12:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BSE Limited

Listing Compliance Department

First Floor, New Trading Ring

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Rotunda Building, P J Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051

April 1, 2022

Sc no- 16723

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Revised Press Release - Tata Motors Monthly Sales March 2022

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed herewith is a revised press release issued by the Company on the captioned subject, the content of which is self-explanatory.

This is for the information of the exchange and the members.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Motors Limited

Maloy Kumar Gupta Company Secretary

Encl: As attached

Tata Motors registered total sales of 2,43,459 units in Q4 FY22

Grows by 27% over Q4 FY21

Mumbai, April 1, 2022: Tata Motors Limited today announced its sales in the domestic & international market, for Q4 FY22, which stood at 2,43,459 vehicles, compared to 1,91,373 units during Q4 FY21.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category

March'22

March'21

% Change

Q4

FY22

Q4

FY21

% Change

FY22

FY21

% Change

Total Domestic Sales

86,718

66,462

30%

2,33,078

1,82,477

28%

6,92,554

4,64,062

49%

Commercial Vehicles:

Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors Ltd. said, "Tata Motors' Commercial Vehicle domestic sale in Q4 FY22 at 1,10,027 units was ~21% higher than the previous quarter (Q3 FY22) and 12% higher than the same quarter last year (Q4 FY21). The MHCV segment grew by over 51% vs the previous quarter, while being 20% ahead of same quarter (Q4) last year, on the back of increased activity in road construction, mining and improved infrastructure spending by the Central and State Governments. ILCVs grew by 18% vs Q3 and 8% vs Q4 last year, supported by growth in e-commerce and agriculture. The SCVPU segment largely remained flat on a quarterly basis while being 5% ahead of last year same quarter. Early signs of recovery were seen in otherwise worst impacted CV passenger segment. The International business continued the momentum and grew by ~3% over the previous quarter (Q3FY22) while being 16% above the same quarter last year (Q4 FY21). We are cautiously optimistic about domestic MHCV & ILCV demand while keeping a close watch on geopolitical developments, fuel inflation and semiconductor shortage."

Category

March'22

March'21

% Change

Q4

FY22

Q4

FY21

% Change

FY22

FY21

% Change

M&HCV

14,499

10,883

33%

33,392

27,870

20%

88,041

58,127

51%

I&LCV

7,555

6,792

11%

18,680

17,371

8%

53,854

38,058

42%

Passenger Carriers

2,703

1,880

44%

6,155

4,134

49%

14,620

8,599

70%

SCV cargo and pickup

19,668

17,253

14%

51,800

49,245

5%

1,65,667

1,37,253

21%

Total CV Domestic

44,425

36,808

21%

1,10,027

98,620

12%

3,22,182

2,42,037

33%

CV Exports

2,625

3,654

-28%

9,843

8,517

16%

34,790

20,283

72%

Total CV

47,050

40,462

16%

1,19,870

1,07,137

12%

3,56,972

2,62,320

36%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in Q4 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 48,202 units, compared to 40,647 units in Q4 2021. Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in Q4 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 52,976 units, compared to 44,569 units in Q4 2021.

Passenger Vehicles:

Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, "Tata Motors set several new records in a challenging year, disrupted by two waves of Covid, semi-conductor crisis and steep increase in commodity prices. We posted the highest ever annual, quarterly and monthly sales, supported by a strong demand for our New Forever range and agile actions taken on the supply side. We recorded the highest ever annual sales of 370,372 units, registering a growth of 67% vs FY21. Despite the shortage of certain electronic components, we posted the highest ever quarterly sales of 123,051, a growth of 47% vs Q4FY21. We ended the financial year with the highest ever monthly sales of 42,293 units, a growth of 43% vs. March'21 and highest ever SUV sales of 29,559 units. EV sales continued to witness a rapid growth in demand on the back of strong acceptance of Nexon EV and Tigor EV. Our annual EV sales touched 19,106 units, a growth of 353% vs FY21. Quarterly sales of EV were highest at 9,095 units, a growth of 432% vs Q4FY21 and

EV sales for March'22 was also the highest at 3,357 units, a growth of 377% vs Mar'21. Going forward, semi-conductor situation remains uncertain. We will continue to monitor the evolving situation closely and are refining our agile, multi-pronged approach to continue to fulfil customer orders."

Total PV Domestic

Category

March'22

March'21

% Change

Q4

FY22

Q4

FY21

Chang

eFY22

FY21

% Change

PV ICE

38,936

28,949

34%

1,13,956

82,146

39%

3,51,266

2,17,809

61%

PV EV

3,357

705

376%

9,095

1,711

432%

19,106

4,216

353%

PV Domestic

42,293

29,654

43%

1,23,051

83,857

47%

3,70,372

2,22,025

67%

*Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited

Media Contact Information:

CINL28920MH1945PLC004520

Tata Motors Corporate Communications: +91 22-66657613 / indiacorpcomm@tatamotors.com

To know more, please visit(www.tatamotors.com;also follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TataMotors)

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 02 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2022 04:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
