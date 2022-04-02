Tata Motors : Press Release – Tata Motors Monthly Sales March 2022

BSE Limited Listing Compliance Department First Floor, New Trading Ring National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Rotunda Building, P J Towers, Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051 April 1, 2022 Sc no- 16723 Dear Sirs,

Tata Motors registered total sales of 2,43,459 units in Q4 FY22

Grows by 27% over Q4 FY21

Mumbai, April 1, 2022: Tata Motors Limited today announced its sales in the domestic & international market, for Q4 FY22, which stood at 2,43,459 vehicles, compared to 1,91,373 units during Q4 FY21.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category March'22 March'21 % Change Q4 FY22 Q4 FY21 % Change FY22 FY21 % Change Total Domestic Sales 86,718 66,462 30% 2,33,078 1,82,477 28% 6,92,554 4,64,062 49%

Commercial Vehicles:

Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors Ltd. said, "Tata Motors' Commercial Vehicle domestic sale in Q4 FY22 at 1,10,027 units was ~21% higher than the previous quarter (Q3 FY22) and 12% higher than the same quarter last year (Q4 FY21). The MHCV segment grew by over 51% vs the previous quarter, while being 20% ahead of same quarter (Q4) last year, on the back of increased activity in road construction, mining and improved infrastructure spending by the Central and State Governments. ILCVs grew by 18% vs Q3 and 8% vs Q4 last year, supported by growth in e-commerce and agriculture. The SCVPU segment largely remained flat on a quarterly basis while being 5% ahead of last year same quarter. Early signs of recovery were seen in otherwise worst impacted CV passenger segment. The International business continued the momentum and grew by ~3% over the previous quarter (Q3FY22) while being 16% above the same quarter last year (Q4 FY21). We are cautiously optimistic about domestic MHCV & ILCV demand while keeping a close watch on geopolitical developments, fuel inflation and semiconductor shortage."

Category March'22 March'21 % Change Q4 FY22 Q4 FY21 % Change FY22 FY21 % Change M&HCV 14,499 10,883 33% 33,392 27,870 20% 88,041 58,127 51% I&LCV 7,555 6,792 11% 18,680 17,371 8% 53,854 38,058 42% Passenger Carriers 2,703 1,880 44% 6,155 4,134 49% 14,620 8,599 70% SCV cargo and pickup 19,668 17,253 14% 51,800 49,245 5% 1,65,667 1,37,253 21% Total CV Domestic 44,425 36,808 21% 1,10,027 98,620 12% 3,22,182 2,42,037 33% CV Exports 2,625 3,654 -28% 9,843 8,517 16% 34,790 20,283 72% Total CV 47,050 40,462 16% 1,19,870 1,07,137 12% 3,56,972 2,62,320 36%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in Q4 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 48,202 units, compared to 40,647 units in Q4 2021. Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in Q4 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 52,976 units, compared to 44,569 units in Q4 2021.

Passenger Vehicles:

Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, "Tata Motors set several new records in a challenging year, disrupted by two waves of Covid, semi-conductor crisis and steep increase in commodity prices. We posted the highest ever annual, quarterly and monthly sales, supported by a strong demand for our New Forever range and agile actions taken on the supply side. We recorded the highest ever annual sales of 370,372 units, registering a growth of 67% vs FY21. Despite the shortage of certain electronic components, we posted the highest ever quarterly sales of 123,051, a growth of 47% vs Q4FY21. We ended the financial year with the highest ever monthly sales of 42,293 units, a growth of 43% vs. March'21 and highest ever SUV sales of 29,559 units. EV sales continued to witness a rapid growth in demand on the back of strong acceptance of Nexon EV and Tigor EV. Our annual EV sales touched 19,106 units, a growth of 353% vs FY21. Quarterly sales of EV were highest at 9,095 units, a growth of 432% vs Q4FY21 and

EV sales for March'22 was also the highest at 3,357 units, a growth of 377% vs Mar'21. Going forward, semi-conductor situation remains uncertain. We will continue to monitor the evolving situation closely and are refining our agile, multi-pronged approach to continue to fulfil customer orders."

Total PV Domestic

Category March'22 March'21 % Change Q4 FY22 Q4 FY21 Chang eFY22 FY21 % Change PV ICE 38,936 28,949 34% 1,13,956 82,146 39% 3,51,266 2,17,809 61% PV EV 3,357 705 376% 9,095 1,711 432% 19,106 4,216 353% PV Domestic 42,293 29,654 43% 1,23,051 83,857 47% 3,70,372 2,22,025 67%

*Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited

