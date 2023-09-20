Mumbai, 18 September, 2023: Tata Motors, India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has announced that it will increase prices of its vehicles, effective 1 October 2023, up to 3%. The price increase is to offset the residual impact of the past input costs, and will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles.

