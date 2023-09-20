BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
First Floor, New Trading Ring
Listing Compliance Department
Rotunda Building, P J Towers,
Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,
Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai 400 001
Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051
September 18, 2023
Sc no - 17816
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Press Release - Tata Motors to increase prices of its Commercial Vehicles
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed herewith is a press release issued by Tata Motors Limited ("the Company") on the captioned subject, the content of which is self-explanatory.
This is for the information of the Exchange and the members.
Thanking You.
Yours faithfully,
Tata Motors Limited
MALOY KUMAR GUPTA
Digitally signed by
MALOY KUMAR GUPTA Date: 2023.09.18 18:34:29 +05'30'
Maloy Kumar Gupta Company Secretary
Encl: as attached
Tata Motors Announces Price Increase for Commercial Vehicles
Mumbai, 18 September, 2023: Tata Motors, India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has announced that it will increase prices of its vehicles, effective 1 October 2023, up to 3%. The price increase is to offset the residual impact of the past input costs, and will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles.
__________________________________________________________________________________________
About Tata Motors
Part of the USD 128 billion Tata group, Tata Motors Limited (BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 42 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks, and buses, offering an extensive range of integrated, smart, and e-mobilitysolutions. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and ranks among the top three in the passenger vehicles market.
Tata Motors strives to bring new products that captivate the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state-of-the-art design and R&D centres located in India, the UK, the US, Italy, and South Korea. By focusing on engineering and tech- enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, the company's innovation efforts are focused on developing pioneering technologies that are both sustainable and suited to the evolving market and customer aspirations. The companyis pioneering India's Electric Vehicle (EV) transition and driving the shift towards sustainable mobility solutions by developing a tailored product strategy, leveraging the synergy between Group companies and playing an active role in liaising with the Government of India in developing the policy framework.
With operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia, Tata Motors markets its vehicles in Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and the SAARC countries. As of March 31, 2023, Tata Motors' operations include 88 consolidated subsidiaries, two joint operations, three joint ventures, and numerous equity-accounted associates, including their subsidiaries, over which the companyexercises significant influence.
Media Contact Information: Tata Motors Corporate Communications: +91 22-66657613 /indiacorpcomm@tatamotors.com
