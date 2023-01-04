Tata Motors : SIAM Report – October to December 2022 - Form 6-K

Tata Motors SIAM Report - October to December 2022
Mumbai, January 4, 2023: Reproduced herein below is the report on production, domestic sales and exports of the Company, which will be released to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the contents of which are self-explanatory.
Quarterly Report on Production, Domestic Sales & Export for October - December 2022
|
|
Category
|
Vehicle Model
|
Production
|
Domestic Sales
|
Exports
|
OCT - DEC 2021
|
OCT - DEC 2022
|
OCT - DEC 2021
|
OCT - DEC 2022
|
OCT - DEC 2021
|
OCT - DEC 2022
|
Micro
|
NANO
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Compact
|
ZEST,BOLT, TIAGO, TIGOR, ALTROZ
|
30958
|
41126
|
31027
|
44208
|
57
|
51
|
UVC
|
NEXON, PUNCH
|
53590
|
76302
|
55397
|
75390
|
486
|
907
|
UV2
|
SAFARI, HARRIER, SUMO
|
12331
|
11049
|
12578
|
11699
|
19
|
0
|
UV3
|
HEXA
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
V1
|
MAGIC EXPRESS
|
348
|
731
|
722
|
978
|
0
|
0
|
V2
|
MAGIC, MAGIC IRIS
|
20
|
0
|
0
|
27
|
24
|
25
|
N1- A1
|
ACE, ACE EX, ACE Zip
|
31356
|
27589
|
30923
|
28030
|
2017
|
186
|
N1- A2
|
Yodha, Super Ace, Intra, Ace Mega, Xenon, 207DI
|
21152
|
15500
|
18241
|
15463
|
2206
|
1464
|
M2- A1
|
Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis
|
729
|
902
|
727
|
443
|
33
|
11
|
M2- A2
|
Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis
|
511
|
387
|
596
|
1784
|
0
|
17
|
N2- A1
|
Tippers, Haulage
|
2084
|
2794
|
2960
|
1436
|
591
|
170
|
N2- A2
|
Tippers, Haulage
|
4671
|
3126
|
2383
|
2628
|
386
|
180
|
N2- A3
|
Tippers, Haulage
|
1242
|
1461
|
641
|
633
|
181
|
156
|
N2- A4
|
Tippers, Haulage
|
5508
|
2611
|
4745
|
2555
|
653
|
234
|
|
Category
|
Vehicle Model
|
Production
|
Domestic Sales
|
Exports
|
OCT - DEC 2021
|
OCT - DEC 2022
|
OCT - DEC 2021
|
OCT - DEC 2022
|
OCT - DEC 2021
|
OCT - DEC 2022
|
M3-A1
|
Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis
|
204
|
396
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
M3- A2
|
Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis
|
53
|
37
|
0
|
0
|
81
|
55
|
M3-B1
|
Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
M3- B2
|
Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis
|
765
|
959
|
224
|
524
|
183
|
241
|
M3-C1
|
Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis
|
6
|
17
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
M3- C2
|
Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis
|
1084
|
1666
|
358
|
790
|
373
|
0
|
M3-D1
|
Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis
|
11
|
44
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
M3- D2
|
Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis
|
0
|
0
|
242
|
486
|
0
|
0
|
M3-E1
|
Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
M3-E2
|
Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis
|
0
|
0
|
17
|
215
|
0
|
0
|
M3-F1
|
Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
M3- F2
|
Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis
|
0
|
0
|
635
|
1247
|
0
|
502
|
M3-G1
|
Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
N3- A1
|
Tippers, Haulage
|
7841
|
4269
|
404
|
319
|
67
|
16
|
N3- A2
|
Tippers, Haulage
|
0
|
0
|
4695
|
3451
|
1323
|
513
|
N3- A3
|
Tippers, Haulage
|
0
|
0
|
114
|
1071
|
0
|
0
|
N3- B1(a)
|
Tippers, Haulage
|
3988
|
3298
|
3290
|
1999
|
649
|
246
|
N3- B1(b)
|
Tippers, Haulage
|
14700
|
18977
|
5024
|
6122
|
609
|
67
|
N3- B1(c)
|
Tippers, Haulage
|
0
|
0
|
2564
|
4072
|
0
|
5
|
N3- B1(d)
|
Tippers, Haulage
|
0
|
0
|
1767
|
1950
|
0
|
25
|
N3- B1(e)
|
Tippers, Haulage
|
0
|
0
|
4682
|
7328
|
21
|
24
|
|
Category
|
Vehicle Model
|
Production
|
Domestic Sales
|
Exports
|
OCT - DEC 2021
|
OCT - DEC 2022
|
OCT - DEC 2021
|
OCT - DEC 2022
|
OCT - DEC 2021
|
OCT - DEC 2022
|
N3- B2(a)
|
Tractors with suitable Trailers
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
N3- B2(b)
|
Tractors with suitable Trailers
|
0
|
0
|
400
|
832
|
0
|
0
|
N3- B2(c)
|
Tractors with suitable Trailers
|
252
|
789
|
350
|
355
|
111
|
37
|
N3- B2(d)
|
Tractors with suitable Trailers
|
4329
|
7386
|
3825
|
6966
|
33
|
36
Note: The above figures have not been independently verified and audited. As such, the final figures after Audit may vary.
This is for the information of the exchange and the members.
- Ends -
About Tata Motors
Part of the USD 128 billion Tata group, Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 37 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles market.
Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. The company is pioneering India's Electric Vehicle (EV) transition and driving the shift towards sustainable mobility solutions by preparing a tailor-made product strategy, leveraging the synergy between the Group companies and playing an active role liasoning with the Government in developing the policy framework.
With operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia, Tata Motors' vehicles are marketed in Africa, Middle East, South & South East Asia, Australia, South America, Russia and other CIS countries. As of March 31, 2022, Tata Motors' operations include 86 consolidated subsidiaries, two joint operations, four joint ventures and 10 equity-accounted associates, including their subsidiaries, in respect of which the company exercises significant influence.
To know more, please visit (www.tatamotors.com; also follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TataMotors)
Media Contact Information:
Tata Motors Corporate Communications: +91 22-66657613 / indiacorpcomm@tatamotors.com
Safe Harbor: Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, forecasts and assumptions by management and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ from those stated. We cannot be certain that any expectation,
forecast or assumption made by management in preparing these forward-looking statements will prove accurate, or that any projection will be realized. More detailed information about these and other factors that could affect future results is contained in our annual reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our forward-looking statements pertain to the date of their initial issuance, and we do not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.