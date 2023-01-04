Tata Motors : SIAM Report – October to December 2022 - Form 6-K

Tata Motors SIAM Report - October to December 2022

Mumbai, January 4, 2023: Reproduced herein below is the report on production, domestic sales and exports of the Company, which will be released to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the contents of which are self-explanatory.

Quarterly Report on Production, Domestic Sales & Export for October - December 2022

Category Vehicle Model Production Domestic Sales Exports OCT - DEC 2021 OCT - DEC 2022 OCT - DEC 2021 OCT - DEC 2022 OCT - DEC 2021 OCT - DEC 2022 Micro NANO 0 0 0 0 0 0 Compact ZEST,BOLT, TIAGO, TIGOR, ALTROZ 30958 41126 31027 44208 57 51 UVC NEXON, PUNCH 53590 76302 55397 75390 486 907 UV2 SAFARI, HARRIER, SUMO 12331 11049 12578 11699 19 0 UV3 HEXA 0 0 0 0 0 0 V1 MAGIC EXPRESS 348 731 722 978 0 0 V2 MAGIC, MAGIC IRIS 20 0 0 27 24 25 N1- A1 ACE, ACE EX, ACE Zip 31356 27589 30923 28030 2017 186 N1- A2 Yodha, Super Ace, Intra, Ace Mega, Xenon, 207DI 21152 15500 18241 15463 2206 1464 M2- A1 Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis 729 902 727 443 33 11 M2- A2 Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis 511 387 596 1784 0 17 N2- A1 Tippers, Haulage 2084 2794 2960 1436 591 170 N2- A2 Tippers, Haulage 4671 3126 2383 2628 386 180 N2- A3 Tippers, Haulage 1242 1461 641 633 181 156 N2- A4 Tippers, Haulage 5508 2611 4745 2555 653 234

Category Vehicle Model Production Domestic Sales Exports OCT - DEC 2021 OCT - DEC 2022 OCT - DEC 2021 OCT - DEC 2022 OCT - DEC 2021 OCT - DEC 2022 M3-A1 Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis 204 396 0 0 0 0 M3- A2 Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis 53 37 0 0 81 55 M3-B1 Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis 0 0 0 0 0 0 M3- B2 Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis 765 959 224 524 183 241 M3-C1 Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis 6 17 0 0 0 0 M3- C2 Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis 1084 1666 358 790 373 0 M3-D1 Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis 11 44 0 0 0 0 M3- D2 Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis 0 0 242 486 0 0 M3-E1 Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis 0 0 0 0 0 0 M3-E2 Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis 0 0 17 215 0 0 M3-F1 Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis 0 0 0 0 0 0 M3- F2 Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis 0 0 635 1247 0 502 M3-G1 Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis 0 0 0 0 0 0 N3- A1 Tippers, Haulage 7841 4269 404 319 67 16 N3- A2 Tippers, Haulage 0 0 4695 3451 1323 513 N3- A3 Tippers, Haulage 0 0 114 1071 0 0 N3- B1(a) Tippers, Haulage 3988 3298 3290 1999 649 246 N3- B1(b) Tippers, Haulage 14700 18977 5024 6122 609 67 N3- B1(c) Tippers, Haulage 0 0 2564 4072 0 5 N3- B1(d) Tippers, Haulage 0 0 1767 1950 0 25 N3- B1(e) Tippers, Haulage 0 0 4682 7328 21 24

Category Vehicle Model Production Domestic Sales Exports OCT - DEC 2021 OCT - DEC 2022 OCT - DEC 2021 OCT - DEC 2022 OCT - DEC 2021 OCT - DEC 2022 N3- B2(a) Tractors with suitable Trailers 0 0 0 0 0 0 N3- B2(b) Tractors with suitable Trailers 0 0 400 832 0 0 N3- B2(c) Tractors with suitable Trailers 252 789 350 355 111 37 N3- B2(d) Tractors with suitable Trailers 4329 7386 3825 6966 33 36

Note: The above figures have not been independently verified and audited. As such, the final figures after Audit may vary.

This is for the information of the exchange and the members.

