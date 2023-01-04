Advanced search
    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-03
385.75 INR   -2.09%
Tata Motors : SIAM Report – October to December 2022 - Form 6-K

01/04/2023 | 10:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tata Motors SIAM Report - October to December 2022

Mumbai, January 4, 2023: Reproduced herein below is the report on production, domestic sales and exports of the Company, which will be released to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the contents of which are self-explanatory.

Quarterly Report on Production, Domestic Sales & Export for October - December 2022

Category

Vehicle Model

Production

Domestic Sales

Exports

OCT - DEC 2021

OCT - DEC 2022

OCT - DEC 2021

OCT - DEC 2022

OCT - DEC 2021

OCT - DEC 2022

Micro

NANO

0

0

0

0

0

0

Compact

ZEST,BOLT, TIAGO, TIGOR, ALTROZ

30958

41126

31027

44208

57

51

UVC

NEXON, PUNCH

53590

76302

55397

75390

486

907

UV2

SAFARI, HARRIER, SUMO

12331

11049

12578

11699

19

0

UV3

HEXA

0

0

0

0

0

0

V1

MAGIC EXPRESS

348

731

722

978

0

0

V2

MAGIC, MAGIC IRIS

20

0

0

27

24

25

N1- A1

ACE, ACE EX, ACE Zip

31356

27589

30923

28030

2017

186

N1- A2

Yodha, Super Ace, Intra, Ace Mega, Xenon, 207DI

21152

15500

18241

15463

2206

1464

M2- A1

Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis

729

902

727

443

33

11

M2- A2

Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis

511

387

596

1784

0

17

N2- A1

Tippers, Haulage

2084

2794

2960

1436

591

170

N2- A2

Tippers, Haulage

4671

3126

2383

2628

386

180

N2- A3

Tippers, Haulage

1242

1461

641

633

181

156

N2- A4

Tippers, Haulage

5508

2611

4745

2555

653

234

Category

Vehicle Model

Production

Domestic Sales

Exports

OCT - DEC 2021

OCT - DEC 2022

OCT - DEC 2021

OCT - DEC 2022

OCT - DEC 2021

OCT - DEC 2022

M3-A1

Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis

204

396

0

0

0

0

M3- A2

Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis

53

37

0

0

81

55

M3-B1

Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis

0

0

0

0

0

0

M3- B2

Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis

765

959

224

524

183

241

M3-C1

Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis

6

17

0

0

0

0

M3- C2

Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis

1084

1666

358

790

373

0

M3-D1

Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis

11

44

0

0

0

0

M3- D2

Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis

0

0

242

486

0

0

M3-E1

Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis

0

0

0

0

0

0

M3-E2

Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis

0

0

17

215

0

0

M3-F1

Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis

0

0

0

0

0

0

M3- F2

Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis

0

0

635

1247

0

502

M3-G1

Buses Fully Built, Buses Chassis

0

0

0

0

0

0

N3- A1

Tippers, Haulage

7841

4269

404

319

67

16

N3- A2

Tippers, Haulage

0

0

4695

3451

1323

513

N3- A3

Tippers, Haulage

0

0

114

1071

0

0

N3- B1(a)

Tippers, Haulage

3988

3298

3290

1999

649

246

N3- B1(b)

Tippers, Haulage

14700

18977

5024

6122

609

67

N3- B1(c)

Tippers, Haulage

0

0

2564

4072

0

5

N3- B1(d)

Tippers, Haulage

0

0

1767

1950

0

25

N3- B1(e)

Tippers, Haulage

0

0

4682

7328

21

24

Category

Vehicle Model

Production

Domestic Sales

Exports

OCT - DEC 2021

OCT - DEC 2022

OCT - DEC 2021

OCT - DEC 2022

OCT - DEC 2021

OCT - DEC 2022

N3- B2(a)

Tractors with suitable Trailers

0

0

0

0

0

0

N3- B2(b)

Tractors with suitable Trailers

0

0

400

832

0

0

N3- B2(c)

Tractors with suitable Trailers

252

789

350

355

111

37

N3- B2(d)

Tractors with suitable Trailers

4329

7386

3825

6966

33

36

Note: The above figures have not been independently verified and audited. As such, the final figures after Audit may vary.

This is for the information of the exchange and the members.

- Ends -

About Tata Motors

Part of the USD 128 billion Tata group, Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 37 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles market.

Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. The company is pioneering India's Electric Vehicle (EV) transition and driving the shift towards sustainable mobility solutions by preparing a tailor-made product strategy, leveraging the synergy between the Group companies and playing an active role liasoning with the Government in developing the policy framework.

With operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia, Tata Motors' vehicles are marketed in Africa, Middle East, South & South East Asia, Australia, South America, Russia and other CIS countries. As of March 31, 2022, Tata Motors' operations include 86 consolidated subsidiaries, two joint operations, four joint ventures and 10 equity-accounted associates, including their subsidiaries, in respect of which the company exercises significant influence.

To know more, please visit (www.tatamotors.com; also follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TataMotors)

Media Contact Information:

Tata Motors Corporate Communications: +91 22-66657613 / indiacorpcomm@tatamotors.com

Safe Harbor: Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, forecasts and assumptions by management and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ from those stated. We cannot be certain that any expectation,

forecast or assumption made by management in preparing these forward-looking statements will prove accurate, or that any projection will be realized. More detailed information about these and other factors that could affect future results is contained in our annual reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our forward-looking statements pertain to the date of their initial issuance, and we do not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 04 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2023 15:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
