Tata Motors : Statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended December 31, 2020

Financials INR USD Sales 2021 2 442 B 33 395 M 33 395 M Net income 2021 -59 057 M -808 M -808 M Net Debt 2021 782 B 10 697 M 10 697 M P/E ratio 2021 -12,7x Yield 2021 0,11% Capitalization 644 B 8 797 M 8 802 M EV / Sales 2021 0,58x EV / Sales 2022 0,47x Nbr of Employees 78 906 Free-Float 62,3% Chart TATA MOTORS LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS LIMITED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 28 Average target price 154,11 INR Last Close Price 195,35 INR Spread / Highest target 38,2% Spread / Average Target -21,1% Spread / Lowest Target -57,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Günter Karl Butschek Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD Ravindra Kumar G.P President & Chief Human Resources Officer Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman Pathamadai B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer Rajendra Petkar Chief Technology Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) TATA MOTORS LIMITED 6.34% 8 703 TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -1.75% 212 601 VOLKSWAGEN AG -3.40% 97 731 DAIMLER AG -1.56% 74 743 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 0.05% 59 628 BMW AG -1.90% 56 170