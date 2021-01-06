Tata Motors : Statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended December 31, 2020

|
BSE Limited
|
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
|
First Floor, New Trading Ring
|
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor
|
Rotunda Building, P J Towers
|
Plot No.C/1, G Block
|
Dalal Street, Fort
|
Bandra-Kurla Complex
|
Mumbai 400 001
|
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
|
Kind Attn: Mr Khushro A. Bulsara
|
Kind Attn: Mr Lokesh Bhandari,
|
General Manager & Head
|
Senior Manager
|
Listing Compliance & Legal Regulatory
|
Listing and Compliance
|
January 5, 2021
|
|
Sc No. - 16208
|
|
Dear Sirs,
|
Re: Statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended December 31, 2020
Pursuant to Regulation 13(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 is given below:
|
Sr.
|
|
Details of Investor Complaints
|
No. of Complaints
|
No.
|
|
|
Equity
|
Debenture
|
|
|
|
shareholders
|
Holders
|
1
|
|
Pending at the beginning of the quarter as on October 1, 2020
|
1
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Received during the quarter ended December 31, 2020
|
3
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Disposed off during the quarter ended December 31, 2020
|
4
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
Remaining Unresolved at the end of the quarter ended
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
Yours faithfully,
For Tata Motors Limited
Hoshang K Sethna
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Tata Motors Limited published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 18:07:05 UTC