TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
Tata Motors : Statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended December 31, 2020

01/06/2021 | 01:08pm EST
BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

First Floor, New Trading Ring

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Rotunda Building, P J Towers

Plot No.C/1, G Block

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Kind Attn: Mr Khushro A. Bulsara

Kind Attn: Mr Lokesh Bhandari,

General Manager & Head

Senior Manager

Listing Compliance & Legal Regulatory

Listing and Compliance

January 5, 2021

Sc No. - 16208

Dear Sirs,

Re: Statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended December 31, 2020

Pursuant to Regulation 13(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 is given below:

Sr.

Details of Investor Complaints

No. of Complaints

No.

Equity

Debenture

shareholders

Holders

1

Pending at the beginning of the quarter as on October 1, 2020

1

0

2

Received during the quarter ended December 31, 2020

3

0

3

Disposed off during the quarter ended December 31, 2020

4

0

4

Remaining Unresolved at the end of the quarter ended

0

0

December 31, 2020

Yours faithfully,

For Tata Motors Limited

Hoshang K Sethna

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 18:07:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
