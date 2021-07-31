Tata Motors : Summary of Proceedings and Voting Results of the 76th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Tata Motors Limited ("the Company") held on July 30, 2021

The Consolidated voting results alongwith the Scrutinizer's Report is available on the Company's website at www.tatamotors.com and on the website of National Securities Depository Limited at www.evoting.nsdl.com.

Summary of the proceedings of the AGM of the Company as required under Regulation 30, Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI Listing Regulations-

In terms of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ('MCA') General Circulars No. 14/ 2020 dated 8th April 2020, No. 17/ 2020 dated 13th April 2020, read with Circular No. 20/2020 dated 5th May, 2020 and 02/2021 dated 13th January, 2021 (together referred to as 'MCA Circulars') and the SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2020/79 dated 12th May, 2020 and SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD2/CIR/P/2021/11 dated 15th January, 2021 (referred to as 'SEBI Circulars') and in compliance with other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ('the Act') and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('SEBI Listing Regulations'), the 76th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Company was held on Friday, 30th July 2021 at 3.00 p.m. (IST) through two-way VC/OAVM to transact the business as stated in the Notice dated 23rd June 2021, convening the AGM. We would like to inform that all the items of business contained in the said AGM Notice were transacted and passed by the Members with requisite majority. The Company also facilitated the live webcast of the proceedings.

Re: Summary of Proceedings and Voting Results of the 76th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Tata Motors Limited ("the Company") held on July 30, 2021

Summary of proceedings of the 76th Annual General Meeting ('AGM/Meeting') of the Company

Company

The 76th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Members of Tata Motors Limited ("the Company") was held on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (IST) through two-way Video Conferencing ('VC')/Other Audio Visual Means ('OAVM'). The Company, while conducting the Meeting, adhered to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) Circulars, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Circulars, and other social distancing norms in view of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Hoshang K Sethna, Company Secretary, welcomed the Members to the Meeting and briefed them on certain points relating to the participation at the Meeting through VC.

Mr Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman chaired the Meeting. The requisite quorum being present, the Chairman called the Meeting to order. The Chairman welcomed all the Directors and requested them to introduce themselves to the Members. He also introduced Directors and Senior Management present with him at the common venue. The respective Chairpersons of the Audit Committee of Directors, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee were present at the AGM. The representatives of the Company's Statutory Auditors and Secretarial Auditors were also present at the Meeting through VC. The Chairman welcomed the Union leaders present at the Meeting and acknowledged their contribution during the year.

The Chairman informed the Members that, the proceedings of the Meeting was video recorded and live streaming was webcast on National Depository System Limited ('NSDL') website. The Company has taken all the requisite steps to enable Members to participate and vote on the items being considered at this AGM.

The details of authorized representations received from corporate shareholders were informed to the Members. Since there was no physical attendance of Members and in compliance with the Circulars issued by the MCA and SEBI, the requirement of appointing proxies was not applicable, except for the authorized representatives of corporate shareholders. Further, the Registers as required under the Companies Act, 2013 and other relevant documents mentioned in the Notice were available for inspection in electronic mode.

With the consent of the Members, the Notice of the Meeting and Auditors' Report for the year ended March 31, 2021 were taken as read. He informed the Members that the Statutory Auditors' Report and Secretarial Auditor's Report did not contain any qualifications, other reservations, adverse remarks or disclaimers.

The Chairman thereafter delivered his opening remarks covering the effect of COVID 19 pandemic on the Company's performance, summary on Company's performance in Fiscal 21 and its future positioning. This was followed by a presentation by Mr. P B Balaji, Group Chief Financial Officer on the Company's consolidated financials, operations and highlights, steps taken for recovering and growth and way forward.

At the request of the Chairman, the Company Secretary read out extracts from the Auditors' Report and management's response thereto as stated in the Board's Report.

The Company Secretary requested the Members who were present at the AGM but had not cast their votes prior through remote e-voting, to cast their vote during the AGM and also explained the process of e-voting on the resolutions during the meeting through the NSDL e-voting website. He further informed that Mr P N Parikh (Membership No. FCS 327) of M/s Parikh & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries was the Scrutinizer appointed by the Board to scrutinize the remote e-voting process prior to the AGM and during the AGM in a fair and transparent manner.