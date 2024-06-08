TML HOLDINGS PTE. LTD.

TML HOLDINGS PTE. LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY CORPORATIONS

(Incorporated in Singapore)

(Registration Number: 200802595C)

ANNUAL MANAGEMENT REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31-March-24

TML HOLDINGS PTE. LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY CORPORATIONS

TML HOLDINGS PTE. LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY CORPORATIONS

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 MARCH 2024

(£ millions)

Group

Company

Note

31-March-24

31-March-23*

31-March-24

31-March-23

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

4

4,139

3,922

47

179

Short-term deposits

115

124

12

19

Trade receivables

1,280

1,041

-

-

Other financial assets

6

598

409

48

29

Inventories

7

3,917

3,424

-

-

Other current assets

8

661

611

-

**

-

**

Current income tax assets

3

16

-

-

Assets classified as held-for-sale

33

54

85

-

1

Total current assets

10,767

9,632

107

228

Non-current assets

Other financial assets

6

407

257

49

105

Property, plant and equipment

9

5,830

5,952

-

-

Intangible assets

10

5,413

4,873

-

-

Right-of-use asset

12

614

642

-

-

Investment in equity accounted investees

13

328

329

-

-

Investment in subsidiary corporations

14

-

-

1,913

1,913

Other Investment

15

52

43

-

-

Pension assets

22

300

659

-

-

Other non-current assets

8

144

75

-

-

Deferred tax assets

16

1,168

373

-

-

Total non-current assets

14,256

13,203

1,962

2,018

Total assets

25,023

22,835

2,069

2,246

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Short-term borrowings

17

1,522

1,608

238

97

Accounts payable

18

7,257

6,022

17

18

Other financial liabilities

19

903

940

11

12

Provisions

20

1,037

1,100

-

-

Other current liabilities

21

725

621

-

-

Current income tax liabilities

125

111

-

-

Liability directly associated with Assets held-for-sale

33

-

21

-

-

Total current liabilities

11,569

10,423

266

127

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

17

3,718

5,656

784

1,034

Other financial liabilities

19

765

1,147

-

**

19

Provisions

20

1,322

1,104

-

-

Other non-current liabilities

21

957

772

-

-

Employee benefit obligations

22

22

22

-

-

Deferred tax liabilities

16

91

128

-

-

Total non-current liabilities

6,875

8,829

784

1,053

Total liabilities

18,444

19,252

1,050

1,180

1

TML HOLDINGS PTE. LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY CORPORATIONS

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (cont'd)

As at 31 MARCH 2024

(£ millions)

Group

Company

Note

31-March-24

31-March-23*

31-March-24

31-March-23

Equity

Share capital

23

1,628

1,628

1,628

1,628

Reserves

4,958

1,962

(609)

(562)

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

6,586

3,590

1,019

1,066

Non-controlling interests

(7)

(7)

-

-

Total equity

6,579

3,583

1,019

1,066

Total liabilities and equity

25,023

22,835

2,069

2,246

  • See note 2(a) for details of restatement as a result of a change in accounting policy.
  • Amount is less than £1 million.
    See accompanying notes to financial statements.

2

TML HOLDINGS PTE. LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY CORPORATIONS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

(£ millions)

Group

Year ended March 31

Note

2024

2023*

Revenues

25

29,588

23,416

Material and other cost of sales

26

(17,381)

(14,426)

Employee cost

28

(3,149)

(2,612)

Exceptional items

27

-

161

Depreciation and amortisation

(2,190)

(2,121)

Other expenses

29

(6,075)

(4,812)

Engineering costs capitalised

30

1,456

729

Other income (net)

336

323

Foreign exchange gain/(loss) and fair value adjustments

(118)

(118)

Finance income

31

171

72

Finance expense

31

(526)

(555)

Share of profit from equity accounted investees

13

23

15

Profit before income tax

2,135

72

Income tax credit/(expense)

32

408

(162)

Profit/(Loss) for the year

2,543

(90)

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

2,542

(90)

Non-controlling interests

1

-

2,543

(90)

3

TML HOLDINGS PTE. LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY CORPORATIONS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Cont'd)

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

(£ millions)

Group

Note

31-March-24

31-March-23*

Profit/(Loss) for the year

2,543

(90)

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss :

Remeasurement losses of net defined benefit obligation

(401)

(15)

Income tax credit related to items that will not be reclassified

16

100

4

(301)

(11)

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss :

Profit /(Loss) on cash flow hedges (net)

893

(124)

Currency translation differences

(56)

13

Income tax charge related to items that may be reclassified

16

(84)

(108)

753

(219)

Other comprehensive income/(expense) for the year, net of tax

452

(230)

Total comprehensive profit /(loss) for the year

2,995

(320)

Total comprehensive expenses attributable to:

Owners of the Company

2,994

(320)

Non-controlling interests

1

-

2,995

(320)

  • See note 2(a) for details of restatement as a result of a change in accounting policy. See accompanying notes to financial statements.

4

TML HOLDINGS PTE. LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY CORPORATIONS

STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

(£ millions)

Group

Reserves

Equity

Non-

Capital

Share

Currency

Cost of

attributable to

Total

reserve on

Capital

Hedging

Other

Retained

controlling

capital

currency

reserve

translation

reserve

hedging

reserves

earnings

owners of the

interests

equity

reserve

reserve

Company

conversion

(Note 23)

(Note 24)

(Note 24)

Balance at 1 April 2022

1,628

(206)

(165)

(327)

(451)

15

28

3,352

3,874

(7)

3,867

Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the year

Profit /(loss) for the year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(90)

(90)

-

(90)

Other comprehensive income/(expense)

-

-

-

13

(133)

(99)

-

(11)

(230)

-

(230)

for the year (net of tax)

Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the year

-

-

-

13

(133)

(99)

-

(101)

(320)

-

(320)

Amounts removed from hedging reserve and recognised in inventory

-

-

-

-

40

5

-

-

45

-

45

Income tax related to amounts removed from hedging reserve and

-

-

-

-

(8)

(1)

-

-

(9)

-

(9)

recognised in inventory

Balance as at March 31, 2023

1,628

(206)

(165)

(314)

(552)

(80)

28

3,251

3,590

(7)

3,583

Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,542

2,542

1

2,543

Profit for the year

Other comprehensive income/(expense)

-

-

-

(56)

735

74

-

(301)

452

-

452

for the year (net of tax)

Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the year

-

-

-

(56)

735

74

-

2,241

2,994

1

2,995

Amounts removed from hedging reserve and recognised in inventory

-

-

-

-

2

1

-

-

3

-

3

Sale of interest in Non-controlling interest

-

-

1

-

-

-

-

(1)

-

(1)

(1)

Income tax related to amounts removed from hedging reserve and

-

-

-

-

(1)

-

-

-

(1)

-

(1)

recognised in inventory

Balance as at March 31, 2024

1,628

(206)

(164)

(370)

184

(5)

28

5,491

6,586

(7)

6,579

5

TML HOLDINGS PTE. LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY CORPORATIONS

STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

Company

(£ millions)

Reserve

Capital reserve

Cost of

on Equity

Hedging

Accumulated

Share capital

Capital reserve

Hedging

Total equity

Currency

Reserve

losses

Reserve

Conversion

(Note 23)

(Note 24)

Balance at 1 April 2022

1,628

(207)

(20)

4

(5)

(304)

1,096

Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the year

-Loss for the year

-

-

-

-

-

(39)

(39)

Other comprehensive income/(expense) for the year (net of tax)

-

-

-

52

(43)

-

9

Balance as at 31 March 2023

1,628

(207)

(20)

56

(48)

(343)

1,066

Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the year

(44)

-Loss for the year

-

-

-

-

-

(44)

Other comprehensive income/(expense) for the year (net of tax)

-

-

-

(49)

46

-

(3)

Balance as at 31 March 2024

1,628

(207)

(20)

7

(2)

(387)

1,019

See accompanying notes to financial statements.

6

TML HOLDINGS PTE. LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY CORPORATIONS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

(£ millions)

Group

31-March-24

31-March-23*

Cash flow from operating activities

2,543

Profit/(Loss) for the year

(90)

Adjustments for:

Depreciation and amortisation

2,190

2,121

Loss on disposal of fixed assets and assets held for sale

20

10

Finance expense

526

555

Finance income

(171)

(72)

Income tax (credit)/expense

(408)

162

Unrealised loss on commodities

59

163

Foreign exchange on debt, derivatives and balance sheet revaluation

(61)

15

Fair value gain on equity investment

(1)

(9)

Share of profit of equity accounted investments

(23)

(15)

Exceptional items

-

(161)

Fair value adjustments in relation to assets held for sale

6

26

Other non-cash adjustments

8

-

Cash flows before movements in working capital

4,688

2,705

Trade receivables and other assets

(322)

(453)

Other financial assets

(97)

166

Inventories

(501)

(496)

Accounts payable, other liabilities and retirement benefit obligations

1,398

700

Other financial liabilities

47

12

Provisions

121

41

Cash generated from operations

5,334

2,675

Income tax paid

(334)

(239)

Net cash generated from operating activities

5,000

2,436

7

TML HOLDINGS PTE. LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY CORPORATIONS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (cont'd)

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

(£ millions)

Group

31-March-24

31-March-23*

Cash flows used in investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(874)

(700)

Purchase of other investment

(7)

(8)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

16

7

Cash outflow relating to intangible asset expenditure

(1,516)

(762)

Investment in short-term deposits and other investments

(285)

(868)

Redemption of short-term deposits and other investments

286

933

Movements in other restricted deposits

6

(3)

Disposal of subsidiaries (net of cash disposed)

9

2

Proceeds from redemption of investment in subsidiary

1

-

Interest received

164

62

Dividend received

2

Purchases of other assets acquired with view to resale

-

(24)

Net cash used in investing activities

(2,198)

(1,361)

Cash flows used in financing activities

Finance expenses and fees paid

(547)

(543)

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

-

391

Proceeds from issuance of short-term debt

21

1,290

Repayment of short-term debt

(644)

(2,477)

Payment of lease liabilities

(78)

(72)

Repayment of long-term debt

(1,249)

(225)

Net cash used in from financing activities

(2,497)

(1,636)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

305

(561)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

3,922

4,382

Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

(88)

102

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year

4,139

3,923

* See note 2(a) for details of restatement as a result of a change in accounting policy. See accompanying notes to financial statements.

8

