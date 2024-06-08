TML HOLDINGS PTE. LTD.
TML HOLDINGS PTE. LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY CORPORATIONS
(Incorporated in Singapore)
(Registration Number: 200802595C)
ANNUAL MANAGEMENT REPORT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31-March-24
TML HOLDINGS PTE. LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY CORPORATIONS
CONTENTS
PAGE
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
1-2
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
3-4
STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
5-6
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
7-8
NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
9-69
TML HOLDINGS PTE. LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY CORPORATIONS
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31 MARCH 2024
(£ millions)
Group
Company
Note
31-March-24
31-March-23*
31-March-24
31-March-23
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
4
4,139
3,922
47
179
Short-term deposits
115
124
12
19
Trade receivables
1,280
1,041
-
-
Other financial assets
6
598
409
48
29
Inventories
7
3,917
3,424
-
-
Other current assets
8
661
611
-
**
-
**
Current income tax assets
3
16
-
-
Assets classified as held-for-sale
33
54
85
-
1
Total current assets
10,767
9,632
107
228
Non-current assets
Other financial assets
6
407
257
49
105
Property, plant and equipment
9
5,830
5,952
-
-
Intangible assets
10
5,413
4,873
-
-
Right-of-use asset
12
614
642
-
-
Investment in equity accounted investees
13
328
329
-
-
Investment in subsidiary corporations
14
-
-
1,913
1,913
Other Investment
15
52
43
-
-
Pension assets
22
300
659
-
-
Other non-current assets
8
144
75
-
-
Deferred tax assets
16
1,168
373
-
-
Total non-current assets
14,256
13,203
1,962
2,018
Total assets
25,023
22,835
2,069
2,246
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
17
1,522
1,608
238
97
Accounts payable
18
7,257
6,022
17
18
Other financial liabilities
19
903
940
11
12
Provisions
20
1,037
1,100
-
-
Other current liabilities
21
725
621
-
-
Current income tax liabilities
125
111
-
-
Liability directly associated with Assets held-for-sale
33
-
21
-
-
Total current liabilities
11,569
10,423
266
127
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
17
3,718
5,656
784
1,034
Other financial liabilities
19
765
1,147
-
**
19
Provisions
20
1,322
1,104
-
-
Other non-current liabilities
21
957
772
-
-
Employee benefit obligations
22
22
22
-
-
Deferred tax liabilities
16
91
128
-
-
Total non-current liabilities
6,875
8,829
784
1,053
Total liabilities
18,444
19,252
1,050
1,180
1
TML HOLDINGS PTE. LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY CORPORATIONS
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (cont'd)
As at 31 MARCH 2024
(£ millions)
Group
Company
Note
31-March-24
31-March-23*
31-March-24
31-March-23
Equity
Share capital
23
1,628
1,628
1,628
1,628
Reserves
4,958
1,962
(609)
(562)
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
6,586
3,590
1,019
1,066
Non-controlling interests
(7)
(7)
-
-
Total equity
6,579
3,583
1,019
1,066
Total liabilities and equity
25,023
22,835
2,069
2,246
- See note 2(a) for details of restatement as a result of a change in accounting policy.
-
Amount is less than £1 million.
See accompanying notes to financial statements.
2
TML HOLDINGS PTE. LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY CORPORATIONS
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
(£ millions)
Group
Year ended March 31
Note
2024
2023*
Revenues
25
29,588
23,416
Material and other cost of sales
26
(17,381)
(14,426)
Employee cost
28
(3,149)
(2,612)
Exceptional items
27
-
161
Depreciation and amortisation
(2,190)
(2,121)
Other expenses
29
(6,075)
(4,812)
Engineering costs capitalised
30
1,456
729
Other income (net)
336
323
Foreign exchange gain/(loss) and fair value adjustments
(118)
(118)
Finance income
31
171
72
Finance expense
31
(526)
(555)
Share of profit from equity accounted investees
13
23
15
Profit before income tax
2,135
72
Income tax credit/(expense)
32
408
(162)
Profit/(Loss) for the year
2,543
(90)
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
2,542
(90)
Non-controlling interests
1
-
2,543
(90)
3
TML HOLDINGS PTE. LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY CORPORATIONS
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Cont'd)
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
(£ millions)
Group
Note
31-March-24
31-March-23*
Profit/(Loss) for the year
2,543
(90)
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss :
Remeasurement losses of net defined benefit obligation
(401)
(15)
Income tax credit related to items that will not be reclassified
16
100
4
(301)
(11)
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss :
Profit /(Loss) on cash flow hedges (net)
893
(124)
Currency translation differences
(56)
13
Income tax charge related to items that may be reclassified
16
(84)
(108)
753
(219)
Other comprehensive income/(expense) for the year, net of tax
452
(230)
Total comprehensive profit /(loss) for the year
2,995
(320)
Total comprehensive expenses attributable to:
Owners of the Company
2,994
(320)
Non-controlling interests
1
-
2,995
(320)
- See note 2(a) for details of restatement as a result of a change in accounting policy. See accompanying notes to financial statements.
4
TML HOLDINGS PTE. LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY CORPORATIONS
STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
(£ millions)
Group
Reserves
Equity
Non-
Capital
Share
Currency
Cost of
attributable to
Total
reserve on
Capital
Hedging
Other
Retained
controlling
capital
currency
reserve
translation
reserve
hedging
reserves
earnings
owners of the
interests
equity
reserve
reserve
Company
conversion
(Note 23)
(Note 24)
(Note 24)
Balance at 1 April 2022
1,628
(206)
(165)
(327)
(451)
15
28
3,352
3,874
(7)
3,867
Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the year
Profit /(loss) for the year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(90)
(90)
-
(90)
Other comprehensive income/(expense)
-
-
-
13
(133)
(99)
-
(11)
(230)
-
(230)
for the year (net of tax)
Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the year
-
-
-
13
(133)
(99)
-
(101)
(320)
-
(320)
Amounts removed from hedging reserve and recognised in inventory
-
-
-
-
40
5
-
-
45
-
45
Income tax related to amounts removed from hedging reserve and
-
-
-
-
(8)
(1)
-
-
(9)
-
(9)
recognised in inventory
Balance as at March 31, 2023
1,628
(206)
(165)
(314)
(552)
(80)
28
3,251
3,590
(7)
3,583
Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,542
2,542
1
2,543
Profit for the year
Other comprehensive income/(expense)
-
-
-
(56)
735
74
-
(301)
452
-
452
for the year (net of tax)
Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the year
-
-
-
(56)
735
74
-
2,241
2,994
1
2,995
Amounts removed from hedging reserve and recognised in inventory
-
-
-
-
2
1
-
-
3
-
3
Sale of interest in Non-controlling interest
-
-
1
-
-
-
-
(1)
-
(1)
(1)
Income tax related to amounts removed from hedging reserve and
-
-
-
-
(1)
-
-
-
(1)
-
(1)
recognised in inventory
Balance as at March 31, 2024
1,628
(206)
(164)
(370)
184
(5)
28
5,491
6,586
(7)
6,579
5
TML HOLDINGS PTE. LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY CORPORATIONS
STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
Company
(£ millions)
Reserve
Capital reserve
Cost of
on Equity
Hedging
Accumulated
Share capital
Capital reserve
Hedging
Total equity
Currency
Reserve
losses
Reserve
Conversion
(Note 23)
(Note 24)
Balance at 1 April 2022
1,628
(207)
(20)
4
(5)
(304)
1,096
Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the year
-Loss for the year
-
-
-
-
-
(39)
(39)
Other comprehensive income/(expense) for the year (net of tax)
-
-
-
52
(43)
-
9
Balance as at 31 March 2023
1,628
(207)
(20)
56
(48)
(343)
1,066
Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the year
(44)
-Loss for the year
-
-
-
-
-
(44)
Other comprehensive income/(expense) for the year (net of tax)
-
-
-
(49)
46
-
(3)
Balance as at 31 March 2024
1,628
(207)
(20)
7
(2)
(387)
1,019
See accompanying notes to financial statements.
6
TML HOLDINGS PTE. LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY CORPORATIONS
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
(£ millions)
Group
31-March-24
31-March-23*
Cash flow from operating activities
2,543
Profit/(Loss) for the year
(90)
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortisation
2,190
2,121
Loss on disposal of fixed assets and assets held for sale
20
10
Finance expense
526
555
Finance income
(171)
(72)
Income tax (credit)/expense
(408)
162
Unrealised loss on commodities
59
163
Foreign exchange on debt, derivatives and balance sheet revaluation
(61)
15
Fair value gain on equity investment
(1)
(9)
Share of profit of equity accounted investments
(23)
(15)
Exceptional items
-
(161)
Fair value adjustments in relation to assets held for sale
6
26
Other non-cash adjustments
8
-
Cash flows before movements in working capital
4,688
2,705
Trade receivables and other assets
(322)
(453)
Other financial assets
(97)
166
Inventories
(501)
(496)
Accounts payable, other liabilities and retirement benefit obligations
1,398
700
Other financial liabilities
47
12
Provisions
121
41
Cash generated from operations
5,334
2,675
Income tax paid
(334)
(239)
Net cash generated from operating activities
5,000
2,436
7
TML HOLDINGS PTE. LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY CORPORATIONS
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (cont'd)
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
(£ millions)
Group
31-March-24
31-March-23*
Cash flows used in investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(874)
(700)
Purchase of other investment
(7)
(8)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
16
7
Cash outflow relating to intangible asset expenditure
(1,516)
(762)
Investment in short-term deposits and other investments
(285)
(868)
Redemption of short-term deposits and other investments
286
933
Movements in other restricted deposits
6
(3)
Disposal of subsidiaries (net of cash disposed)
9
2
Proceeds from redemption of investment in subsidiary
1
-
Interest received
164
62
Dividend received
2
Purchases of other assets acquired with view to resale
-
(24)
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,198)
(1,361)
Cash flows used in financing activities
Finance expenses and fees paid
(547)
(543)
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
-
391
Proceeds from issuance of short-term debt
21
1,290
Repayment of short-term debt
(644)
(2,477)
Payment of lease liabilities
(78)
(72)
Repayment of long-term debt
(1,249)
(225)
Net cash used in from financing activities
(2,497)
(1,636)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
305
(561)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
3,922
4,382
Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents
(88)
102
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year
4,139
3,923
* See note 2(a) for details of restatement as a result of a change in accounting policy. See accompanying notes to financial statements.
8
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Tata Motors Limited published this content on 08 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2024 06:15:01 UTC.