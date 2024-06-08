TML HOLDINGS PTE. LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY CORPORATIONS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (cont'd)

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

(£ millions)

Group

31-March-24 31-March-23*

Cash flows used in investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment (874) (700)

Purchase of other investment (7) (8)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 16 7

Cash outflow relating to intangible asset expenditure (1,516) (762)

Investment in short-term deposits and other investments (285) (868)

Redemption of short-term deposits and other investments 286 933

Movements in other restricted deposits 6 (3)

Disposal of subsidiaries (net of cash disposed) 9 2

Proceeds from redemption of investment in subsidiary 1 -

Interest received 164 62

Dividend received 2

Purchases of other assets acquired with view to resale - (24)

Net cash used in investing activities (2,198) (1,361)

Cash flows used in financing activities

Finance expenses and fees paid (547) (543)

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt - 391

Proceeds from issuance of short-term debt 21 1,290

Repayment of short-term debt (644) (2,477)

Payment of lease liabilities (78) (72)

Repayment of long-term debt (1,249) (225)

Net cash used in from financing activities (2,497) (1,636)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 305 (561)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,922 4,382

Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents (88) 102