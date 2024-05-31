TATA MOTORS LIMITED

Subsidiaries, Affiliates & Joint Arrangements (% holding)

SUBSIDIARIES

TML Business Services

TML Holdings Pte. Limited

Limited - India (100%)

- Singapore (100%) 3 & 4

Tata Motors Insurance

Jaguar Land Rover Automotive

Broking & Advisory

Plc - U.K. (100%) and its 50

Services Limited - India

subsidiaries 3

(100%)

Tata Motors Passenger

Tata Motors (Thailand) Limited -

Vehicles Limited - India

Thailand (97.21%)

(100%)

Tata Passenger Electric

Tata Daewoo Commercial

Mobility Limited - India

(100%) and its 2

Vehicle Company Limited -

South Korea (100%) and its 1

subsidiaries 1

subsidiary 5

TML CV Mobility

Solutions Limited - India

PT Tata Motors Indonesia

(100%)

Limited - Indonesia (100%) & its

1 subsidiary 6

TML Smart City Mobility

Solutions Limited - India

(100%) and its 1

Tata Motors Body Solutions Limited

subsidiary 2

- India (100%)

Tata Hispano Motors

Tata Precision Industries Pte.

Carrocera SA - Spain

Limited - Singapore (78.39%)

(100%)

Tata Technologies Limited - India

Tata Hispano Motors

(53.39%) 7 & its 11 subsidiaries

Carrocerries Maghreb SA

- Morocco (100%)

TMF Holdings Limited - India

(100%) and its 2 subsidiaries 8

Brabo Robotics and

Jaguar Land Rover Technology

Automation Limited -

India (100%)

and Business Services India

Private Limited - India (100%)

AFFILIATES

Automobile Corporation of Goa

Limited - India (49.77%)

Jaguar Cars Finance Limited

- U.K. (49.90%)

Jaguar Land Rover Schweiz

AG - Switzerland (30%)

Inchcape JLR Europe Limited -

UK (30%) and its 3 subsidiaries 9

Sertec Corporation Limited -

U.K. (39.80%) and its 13

subsidiaries 10

Tata Hitachi Construction

Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd. - India

(39.99%)

Tata AutoComp Systems Limited

  • India (26%) and its 19 subsidiaries & 8 joint ventures 11

Nita Company Limited -

Bangladesh (40%)

Tata Precision Industries (India)

Limited - India (39.19%)

Freight Commerce Solutions Private Limited - India (26.79%) 12

JOINT ARRANGEMENTS

A] JOINT VENTURES

Chery Jaguar Land Rover

Automotive Company Limited -

China (50%) and its 1

subsidiary 13

Loginomic Tech Solutions

Private Limited ("TruckEasy") -

India (26%)

B] JOINT OPERATIONS

Tata Cummins Private Limited

  • India (50%) and its 1 subsidiary 14

Fiat India Automobiles Private

Limited - India (50%)

  1. Holds 100% shareholding in Tata Motors Design Tech Centre plc (Name changed from Tata Motors European Technical Centre PLC with effect from December 8, 2023) and Trilix S.r.l.
  2. Holds 100% shareholding in TML Smart City Mobility Solutions (J&K) Private Limited
  3. These subsidiaries are based in many countries outside India.
  4. Holding Company of Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc, Tata Daewoo Commercial Vehicle Co. Limited, Tata Motors (Thailand) Limited, and PT Tata Motors Indonesia. The Company entered into a Share Transfer Agreement dated September 29, 2023 executed between Tata Africa Holdings (SA) Proprietary Limited, Tata Motors (SA) (Proprietary) Limited and the Company. Pursuant to which Tata Motors (SA) (Proprietary) Limited is not a subsidiary of the Company as on date.
  5. Holding in its subsidiary, Tata Daewoo Commercial Vehicle Sales and Distribution Co. Ltd. is 100%.
  6. Holding 99.997% in PT Tata Motors Distribusi Indonesia, a subsidiary, alongwith TML Holdings Pte. Ltd. holding 0.003%.
  7. Reduction in shareholding post share transfer to TPG Rise and TTL IPO from 76.69% to 53.39% in FY23-24. The holdings in its 11 subsidiaries ranges between 76.69% and 76.74%.
  8. Holds 100% shareholding in Tata Motors Finance Limited (Name changed from Tata Motors Finance Solutions Limited with effect from October 26, 2023) and TMF Business Services Limited (Name changed from Tata Motors Finance Limited with effect from August 7, 2023).
  9. The indirect holding in its 3 wholly owned subsidiaries is at 30%.
  10. The indirect holding in its 13 wholly owned subsidiaries is at 39.80%.
  11. The indirect holding in these 19 subsidiaries ranges between 13% to 26% and the indirect holdings in these 8 joint ventures ranges between 7% to 14%.
  12. The Company entered into a SSA and SHA with aka "Freight Tiger" to acquire 1,58,269 Equity and 2,27,125 CCPS representing a diluted holding of 26.79% w.e.f. November 6, 2023.
  13. The indirect holding in its wholly owned subsidiary Chery Jaguar Land Rover Auto Sales Company Limited is 50%.
  14. The indirect holding in its wholly owned subsidiary TCPL Green Energy Solutions Private Limited is 50%.

