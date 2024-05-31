TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Subsidiaries, Affiliates & Joint Arrangements (% holding)
SUBSIDIARIES
TML Business Services
TML Holdings Pte. Limited
Limited - India (100%)
- Singapore (100%) 3 & 4
Tata Motors Insurance
Jaguar Land Rover Automotive
Broking & Advisory
Plc - U.K. (100%) and its 50
Services Limited - India
subsidiaries 3
(100%)
Tata Motors Passenger
Tata Motors (Thailand) Limited -
Vehicles Limited - India
Thailand (97.21%)
(100%)
Tata Passenger Electric
Tata Daewoo Commercial
Mobility Limited - India
(100%) and its 2
Vehicle Company Limited -
South Korea (100%) and its 1
subsidiaries 1
subsidiary 5
TML CV Mobility
Solutions Limited - India
PT Tata Motors Indonesia
(100%)
Limited - Indonesia (100%) & its
1 subsidiary 6
TML Smart City Mobility
Solutions Limited - India
(100%) and its 1
Tata Motors Body Solutions Limited
subsidiary 2
- India (100%)
Tata Hispano Motors
Tata Precision Industries Pte.
Carrocera SA - Spain
Limited - Singapore (78.39%)
(100%)
Tata Technologies Limited - India
Tata Hispano Motors
(53.39%) 7 & its 11 subsidiaries
Carrocerries Maghreb SA
- Morocco (100%)
TMF Holdings Limited - India
(100%) and its 2 subsidiaries 8
Brabo Robotics and
Jaguar Land Rover Technology
Automation Limited -
India (100%)
and Business Services India
Private Limited - India (100%)
AFFILIATES
Automobile Corporation of Goa
Limited - India (49.77%)
Jaguar Cars Finance Limited
- U.K. (49.90%)
Jaguar Land Rover Schweiz
AG - Switzerland (30%)
Inchcape JLR Europe Limited -
UK (30%) and its 3 subsidiaries 9
Sertec Corporation Limited -
U.K. (39.80%) and its 13
subsidiaries 10
Tata Hitachi Construction
Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd. - India
(39.99%)
Tata AutoComp Systems Limited
- India (26%) and its 19 subsidiaries & 8 joint ventures 11
Nita Company Limited -
Bangladesh (40%)
Tata Precision Industries (India)
Limited - India (39.19%)
Freight Commerce Solutions Private Limited - India (26.79%) 12
JOINT ARRANGEMENTS
A] JOINT VENTURES
Chery Jaguar Land Rover
Automotive Company Limited -
China (50%) and its 1
subsidiary 13
Loginomic Tech Solutions
Private Limited ("TruckEasy") -
India (26%)
B] JOINT OPERATIONS
Tata Cummins Private Limited
- India (50%) and its 1 subsidiary 14
Fiat India Automobiles Private
Limited - India (50%)
- Holds 100% shareholding in Tata Motors Design Tech Centre plc (Name changed from Tata Motors European Technical Centre PLC with effect from December 8, 2023) and Trilix S.r.l.
- Holds 100% shareholding in TML Smart City Mobility Solutions (J&K) Private Limited
- These subsidiaries are based in many countries outside India.
- Holding Company of Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc, Tata Daewoo Commercial Vehicle Co. Limited, Tata Motors (Thailand) Limited, and PT Tata Motors Indonesia. The Company entered into a Share Transfer Agreement dated September 29, 2023 executed between Tata Africa Holdings (SA) Proprietary Limited, Tata Motors (SA) (Proprietary) Limited and the Company. Pursuant to which Tata Motors (SA) (Proprietary) Limited is not a subsidiary of the Company as on date.
- Holding in its subsidiary, Tata Daewoo Commercial Vehicle Sales and Distribution Co. Ltd. is 100%.
- Holding 99.997% in PT Tata Motors Distribusi Indonesia, a subsidiary, alongwith TML Holdings Pte. Ltd. holding 0.003%.
- Reduction in shareholding post share transfer to TPG Rise and TTL IPO from 76.69% to 53.39% in FY23-24. The holdings in its 11 subsidiaries ranges between 76.69% and 76.74%.
- Holds 100% shareholding in Tata Motors Finance Limited (Name changed from Tata Motors Finance Solutions Limited with effect from October 26, 2023) and TMF Business Services Limited (Name changed from Tata Motors Finance Limited with effect from August 7, 2023).
- The indirect holding in its 3 wholly owned subsidiaries is at 30%.
- The indirect holding in its 13 wholly owned subsidiaries is at 39.80%.
- The indirect holding in these 19 subsidiaries ranges between 13% to 26% and the indirect holdings in these 8 joint ventures ranges between 7% to 14%.
- The Company entered into a SSA and SHA with aka "Freight Tiger" to acquire 1,58,269 Equity and 2,27,125 CCPS representing a diluted holding of 26.79% w.e.f. November 6, 2023.
- The indirect holding in its wholly owned subsidiary Chery Jaguar Land Rover Auto Sales Company Limited is 50%.
- The indirect holding in its wholly owned subsidiary TCPL Green Energy Solutions Private Limited is 50%.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Tata Motors Limited published this content on 30 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2024 22:07:33 UTC.