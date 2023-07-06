Download press kit Press release Download

[L-R] Mr. Mohan Savarkar, Vice President, Product Line, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited & Mr. Pramod Choudhary, Vice President, Operations, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, at the 500,000th Tiago roll out celebration event

Tata Motors, India's leading automobile manufacturer, today announced that the Tiago has achieved a significant milestone of 500,000 sales mark. The last 1 lakh units sold have come within a span of 15 months, which indicates its rising appeal to customers seeking a dynamic and comfortable driving experience. The celebration commenced with a symbolic roll-out at the Sanand facility in Gujarat, which is the home ground for the Tiago.

Over the years, the Tiago has bagged over 40 prestigious awards and earned immense popularity among numerous young and dynamic customers due to its appealing design, exceptional safety features, feature-rich interiors, and cutting-edge technology integration. The Tiago range comes in multiple powertrain options of Petrol, CNG & Electric. In addition, the Tiago NRG comes in an SUV inspired design with off-roading capabilities which is also available in both Petrol & CNG options. Tiago's Net Promoter Score has received the highest rating of 51, which is a clear testament of the brand's success.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Vinay Pant, Head-Marketing, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, "The Tiago has played a pivotal role in bolstering the popularity of our New Forever range since its launch. The Tiago has consistently surpassed expectations by offering discerning customers good styling, unrivaled safety standards, state-of-the-art technology, thereby reshaping the landscape of the hatch segment. Exceeding the momentous milestone of 500k sales mark is a resounding testament to Tata Motors' unwavering commitment to excellence. We extend our sincerest gratitude to our esteemed customers for their continued interest. We are certain that the Tiago will continue to be crucial to the success of the New Forever range and the growth of the segment."

The profile of Tiago buyers showcases its resonance with young and aspirational individuals, with an average buyer age of 35 years. 60% of Tiago's sales come from urban markets and the remaining 40% from the rural markets, highlighting its broad appeal across different customer segments. Tiago has also witnessed a positive shift in female buyers, who contribute approximately 10% of its sales. Notably, Tiago has gained immense popularity among first-time car buyers, with 71% of its customers making their maiden car purchase in FY23.

Since its launch, Tiago has achieved several key milestones, embodying Tata Motors' new design philosophy and paving the way for future models. In January 2020, Tiago received a 4-star safety rating from GNCAP, establishing itself as the safest hatch in its segment. With its fun and smart attributes, Tiago has become the go-to hatchback for young and fun-loving customers. Tata Motors takes pride in celebrating the achievement of over 5 lakh happy Tiago owners across the country and remains committed to further enhancing the Tiago brand.

For more detailed information on the product, please visit - https://cars.tatamotors.com/cars/tiago

Media Contact Information:

Tata Motors Corporate Communications: indiacorpcomm@tatamotors.com / 91 22-66657613 / www.tatamotors.com