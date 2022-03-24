Log in
    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
Tata Motors : and PPS Motors join hands to launch their first dealership in Chennai

03/24/2022 | 06:56pm EDT
24 March, 2022

Expands its network footprint by adding the 19th Tata Motors' dealership in Tamil Nadu

  • Mr. Ramesh Dorairajan, Senior General Manager - Network Management & EV Sales, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. along with senior representatives from PPS Motors at the inauguration of their first Tata Motors' dealership in Chennai. The launch of this dealership is in line with Tata Motors' network expansion strategy, making it the 19th dealership of the company in Tamil Nadu.

Tata Motors, in partnership with PPS Motors has inaugurated a new state-of-the art dealership at Pallikarnai - in the city of Chennai. With this new facility, the company aims to extend its presence and build a strong foothold in the city. The new dealership facility with presence in Pallikarnai and ECR, Chennai will provide access to world-class Tata Motors Passenger & Electric Vehicles to customers in the region. The showroom has been designed and built as per the Company's Dealership Standards and is strategically located to provide a convenient access to the visitors and customers. The dealership employees have been trained under the supervision of Tata Motors experts and will provide a quality customer experience to the visitors.

Speaking on the occasion,Mr. RameshDorairajan, Senior General Manager - Network Management & EV Sales, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.said, "We are extremely happy to embark on this journey with PPS Motors as our authorised dealer in Chennai. This is the first Tata Motors showroom from PPS Motors in Chennai, which will help us penetrate deeper into the market with the support of their reach and market knowledge. With the addition of this dealership, Tata Motors now boasts of a total of 19 dealerships in Tamil Nadu and 6 dealerships in Chennai alone. Furthermore, Tamil Nadu is a key part of our growth strategy in India and we are confident that this dealership will set new benchmark in sales, service and customer satisfaction in the region.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Motors said"We are delighted to partner with Tata Motors and introduce a new dealership facility in Chennai with showrooms at Pallikarnai & ECR and state of the art workshop at Chrompet & Guindy. The new showroom inaugurated today spans about 5600 sq ft.with 7 car display at Pallikarnai & 3000 sq ft at ECR with 6 car display. With the best in class products from Tata Motors coupled with our understanding of the customer requirements, we endeavour to provide the best ownership experience to our customers"

About PPS Motors

PPS Motors is part of one of the largest auto dealers in the Country. It has come a long way since its inception in 1948 part of Rs. 7000 crores turnover Group. The group represents Ashok Leyland, Volkswagen, Tata Motors (PV), Renault, Kia, Skoda, Mahindra, Jeep, Citroen, MG, Ford, Ather Energy & Bharat Benz. The group has a wide network of facilities in 12 states with more than 150+ Touch Points across India.

The Company's operations are headed by Managing Director, PPS Motors, Mr. Rajiv Sanghvi. He joined the family business, when the industry was facing challenges due to shift from the sellers to the buyers' market.

The Management of the Company is supported by experienced professionals with a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, zeal to serve, and most importantly, to bring delight to the customer. Under the dynamic leadership of Mr. Rajiv Sanghvi, PPS Motors has taken up various initiatives to make the customers' visit to the Dealership a delightful one.

Speaking on the Company's strong HR practices, Mr. Rajiv is of the opinion that "If you take care of your employees who are in fact your internal customers, they in turn will take care of the Company's external customers."

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 22:55:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
