  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Motors Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
454.85 INR   +0.02%
07/22TATA MOTORS : bags prestigious order of 1500 electric buses from Delhi Transport Corporation under the CESL tender
PU
07/22Tata Motors launches the all-new Winger BS6 range in Nepal; The multi-utility vehicle will be available for cargo, school, staff and tours & travel applications
AQ
07/20TATA MOTORS : launches the all-new Winger BS6 range in Nepal
PU
Tata Motors : bags prestigious order of 1500 electric buses from Delhi Transport Corporation under the CESL tender

07/22/2022 | 10:44pm EDT
22 July, 2022

Key Highlights:

  • Largest order to date for electric buses by Delhi Transport Corporation
  • Tata Motors will supply, operate and maintain 1500 air-conditioned, low-floor 12-metre electric buses
  • Tata Starbus electric buses offer state-of-the-art technology and features designed for comfortable travel for passengers

Tata Motors, India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced that it has bagged a prestigious order of1500 electric buses from Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) under the larger tender by Convergence Energy Services Limited. Tata Motors will supply, operate and maintain air-conditioned, low-floor, 12-metre fully built electric buses for 12 years, as per the contract. Tata Starbus electric buses offer state-of-the-art technology for sustainable, eco-friendly and economical public transportation and are equipped with modern features to enable safe, smooth and comfortable travel for passengers.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Neeraj Semwal, IAS, MD - Delhi Transport Corporation, said, "We are delighted to confirm the order of 1500 electric buses to Tata Motors. The induction of the environment-friendly buses will help largely in reducing air pollution and benefit millions of Delhi citizens. DTC remains committed to introducing new technologies for benefit of passengers and society, at large."

Ms. Mahua Acharya, MD & CEO Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) said, "We are extremely happy that DTC has placed its largest order for electric buses under the Grand Challenge of CESL. The Delhi Government has shown exemplary leadership in transitioning over to electric buses. We are fortunate to have benefited from this and are thankful to Tata Motors in their generous collaboration."

On the momentous occasion, Mr. Rohit Srivastava, Vice President, Product Line - Buses, Tata Motors, said, "We're delighted to have won the largest order for electric buses by DTC. The delivery of these buses will further fortify our partnership with DTC and help in environment-friendly mass mobility for the city of Delhi. We are committed towards modernising public transportation in India and keep sustainability at the core in the designing of futuristic vehicles."

Tata Motors has been at the forefront of bringing environment-friendly mobility to India. Its state-of-the-art research and development facilities have steadily worked to engineer innovative solutions powered by alternate fuel technology, including battery-electric, hybrid, CNG, LNG and hydrogen fuel cell technology. Till date, Tata Motors has supplied more than 650 electric buses across multiple cities in India, which have cumulatively clocked more than 39 million kilometres.

About Tata Motors

Part of the USD 109 billion Tata group, Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 34 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles market.

Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. The company is pioneering India's Electric Vehicle (EV) transition and driving the shift towards sustainable mobility solutions by preparing a tailor-made product strategy, leveraging the synergy between the Group companies and playing an active role liasoning with the Government in developing the policy framework.

With operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia, Tata Motors' vehicles are marketed in Africa, Middle East, South & South East Asia, Australia, South America, Russia and other CIS countries. As of March 31, 2022, Tata Motors' operations include 86 consolidated subsidiaries, two joint operations, four joint ventures and 10 equity-accounted associates, including their subsidiaries, in respect of which we exercise significant influence.

Media Contact Information: Tata Motors Corporate Communications: +91 22-66657613 / indiacorpcomm@tatamotors.com

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2022 02:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
