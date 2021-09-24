Tata Motors : celebrates 10,000 EV customers

Download press kit Press release Download

24 September, 2021

These early adopters have led the green mobility wave in India

Tata Motors officials handing over keys of the Tigor EV and the Nexon EV to their proud owners.

[L-R] Mr. Rajesh Khatri, Vice President - Operations, PVBU, Tata Motors and Mr. Anand Kulkarni, Vice President, Product Line Head, Passenger Electric Vehicles and ALFA Architecture, Tata Motors, alongside the company's much appreciated EV portfolio - the XPRES-T Electric Sedan, the Nexon EV and the Tigor EV.

Tata Motors, one of India's leading automobile manufacturers, today recorded a remarkable feat of on-boarding its 10,000th EV customer. Leading the electric vehicle segment, this new milestone signifies a growing number of delighted customers of a Tata EV. The first 10,000 EVs have been led by the early adopters and with this encouragement Tata Motors has built a viable roadmap for the future and is committed to staying on course with making EVs mainstream.

On achieving the 10K rollout milestone, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said,"The achievement of 10,000 EVs on road is a strong testament to how our innovative electric vehicles are resonating well with customers. We are proud to have lived up to the high expectations of the early EV adopters and are thankful to them for their continued trust in the brand. These customers have laid a strong foundation for EV ownership to further expand and have created a path for other prospective buyers to follow."

With over 70% market share (YTD FY22), Tata Motors has crossed the 1000 unit volume in August'21 and with a strong order book, the company's vision of creating a sustainable future in the automobile industry is being recognized and appreciated by all customers. Tata Motors is driving this shift of green mobility with the help of other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Autocomp, Tata Motors Finance, and Croma through an expansive e-mobility ecosystem - The Tata UniEVerse. Tata Power's ramp up of the charging infrastructure with 700 plus installations in 120 cities across India furthers the commitment of sustainability and modernization.

Powered by Tata Motors' state-of-the-art Ziptron technology which is at the heart of the company's passenger EV line-up, Tata Motors launched the Nexon EV in January 2020, and recently launched its second EV in the personal segment, the new Tigor EV, which comes with a GNCAP 4-star rating for adult and child occupant protection and boasts of an extended ARAI certified range of 306 kms (under standard testing conditions). The company has also launched the XPRES T electric sedan, its first product under the XPRES brand, exclusively for fleet customers, to create a new benchmark for urban shared and commercial mobility.

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 35 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses. Part of the USD 113 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India's largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart, and e-mobility solutions. It has operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 103 subsidiaries, 10 associate companies, 3 joint ventures and 2 joint operations as on March 31, 2020.

With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state-of-the-art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy, and South Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.