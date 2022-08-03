Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Motors Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-02
467.70 INR   -1.75%
12:20pTATA MOTORS : celebrates 1st anniversary of Tiago NRG
PU
10:30aAsian ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
06:54aIndian shares end higher on tech boost
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tata Motors : celebrates 1st anniversary of Tiago NRG

08/03/2022 | 12:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Tata Motors celebrates 1st anniversary of Tiago NRG
Download press kit
Subscribe to our alerts
Updates on all things Tata Motors
Subscribe to Email Alerts
Key in salutation*
Key in your salutation Mr. Mrs. Miss
Key in email here
Key in name here
Key in organization name here
Captcha
Processing please wait..

3 August, 2022

-Upgrades the range by adding a brand-new XT NRG variant-

In line with its New Forever philosophy and celebrating the first anniversary of Tiago NRG, Tata Motors, India's leading automotive brand, launched the Tiago NRG XT variant today at INR 6.42 lakhs. The Tiago NRG since its launch has received a phenomenal response from its customers. Contributing to 15% of the Tiago petrol sales, it has been appreciated for its SUVish design, tough roader ability along with its best in segment safety rating (4 star by GNCAP). With the addition of this new variant, the Tiago NRG will now be available in two trims - the Tiago XT NRG and the Tiago XZ NRG.

The new Tiago NRG XT variant comes with new 14" Hyperstyle Wheels, 3.5" Infotainment System by HarmanTM, Steering Mounted Controls, Height Adjustable Driver Seat, Front Fog Lamps and many other features along with carrying forward the NRG design elements such as High Ground Clearance of 181 mm, Rugged Claddings, Infinity Black Roof with Roof Rails & Charcoal Black Interiors.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said,"The Tiago NRG has been captivating the imaginations of our customers since its launch and has become a preferred hatchback that offers tough terrain performance for the go-getters and those who live life on the edge. Kick starting the festive season, we are elated to introduce our customers to the Tiago XT NRG. Priced attractively, this variant is well-packaged, and aims at enhancing the drive experience. We are confident that the addition of this feature rich XT variant will further strengthen the NRG and the overall Tiago portfolio, propelling their sales performance ahead.

Adding to the celebration, Tata Motors also announced the upgradation of its existing Tiago XT variant with the addition of new features to make it a more exciting proposition. These include 14" Hyperstyle Wheels, height adjustable driver seat, rear parcel shelf and others. These features will be available across the XT range including Tiago XT, XTA and XT iCNG. The company has also introduced an optional Rhythm pack for the Tiago XT petrol variant that includes features such as a 7" touchscreen infotainment system, rear camera and 4 tweeters. The Rhythm pack can be obtained by paying an additional cost of INR 30,000 over the new XT trim. Furthermore, the new XT trim features the introduction of the Midnight Plum color along with the existing Opal White, Daytona Grey, Arizona Blue and Flame Red colour options.

To know more about offers and car buying options, call your nearest dealership or visit https://cars.tatamotors.com/

Media Contact Information: Tata Motors Corporate Communications: +91 22-66657613 / indiacorpcomm@tatamotors.com

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 16:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TATA MOTORS LIMITED
12:20pTATA MOTORS : celebrates 1st anniversary of Tiago NRG
PU
10:30aAsian ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
06:54aIndian shares end higher on tech boost
RE
01:31aIndian shares retreat on broader risk-off sentiment
RE
08/02Asian ADRs Move Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
08/02TATA MOTORS : Intimation of Analyst / Institutional Investor(s) Meeting on August 2, 2022
PU
08/01TATA MOTORS : Along with the Press Release - Form 6-K
PU
08/01Asian ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
08/01Tata Motors registered total sales of 81,790 units in July 2022, Grows by 51% over last..
AQ
08/01TATA MOTORS : Press Release - Tata Motors Monthly Sales July 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TATA MOTORS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 435 B 43 746 M 43 746 M
Net income 2023 57 169 M 728 M 728 M
Net Debt 2023 724 B 9 216 M 9 216 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,4x
Yield 2023 0,01%
Capitalization 1 669 B 21 258 M 21 258 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
EV / Sales 2024 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 73 608
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Motors Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 476,05 INR
Average target price 530,17 INR
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Flack Co-President & Chief Purchasing Officer
Rajendra Petkar Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Ravindra Kumar G.P Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Pathamadai B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA MOTORS LIMITED-1.31%21 632
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.33%224 227
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.26%88 206
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-14.48%63 054
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-27.01%60 947
BMW AG-8.37%54 155