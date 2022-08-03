Tata Motors : celebrates 1st anniversary of Tiago NRG

Download press kit Press release Download

3 August, 2022

-Upgrades the range by adding a brand-new XT NRG variant-

In line with its New Forever philosophy and celebrating the first anniversary of Tiago NRG, Tata Motors, India's leading automotive brand, launched the Tiago NRG XT variant today at INR 6.42 lakhs. The Tiago NRG since its launch has received a phenomenal response from its customers. Contributing to 15% of the Tiago petrol sales, it has been appreciated for its SUVish design, tough roader ability along with its best in segment safety rating (4 star by GNCAP). With the addition of this new variant, the Tiago NRG will now be available in two trims - the Tiago XT NRG and the Tiago XZ NRG.

The new Tiago NRG XT variant comes with new 14" Hyperstyle Wheels, 3.5" Infotainment System by HarmanTM, Steering Mounted Controls, Height Adjustable Driver Seat, Front Fog Lamps and many other features along with carrying forward the NRG design elements such as High Ground Clearance of 181 mm, Rugged Claddings, Infinity Black Roof with Roof Rails & Charcoal Black Interiors.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said,"The Tiago NRG has been captivating the imaginations of our customers since its launch and has become a preferred hatchback that offers tough terrain performance for the go-getters and those who live life on the edge. Kick starting the festive season, we are elated to introduce our customers to the Tiago XT NRG. Priced attractively, this variant is well-packaged, and aims at enhancing the drive experience. We are confident that the addition of this feature rich XT variant will further strengthen the NRG and the overall Tiago portfolio, propelling their sales performance ahead.

Adding to the celebration, Tata Motors also announced the upgradation of its existing Tiago XT variant with the addition of new features to make it a more exciting proposition. These include 14" Hyperstyle Wheels, height adjustable driver seat, rear parcel shelf and others. These features will be available across the XT range including Tiago XT, XTA and XT iCNG. The company has also introduced an optional Rhythm pack for the Tiago XT petrol variant that includes features such as a 7" touchscreen infotainment system, rear camera and 4 tweeters. The Rhythm pack can be obtained by paying an additional cost of INR 30,000 over the new XT trim. Furthermore, the new XT trim features the introduction of the Midnight Plum color along with the existing Opal White, Daytona Grey, Arizona Blue and Flame Red colour options.

To know more about offers and car buying options, call your nearest dealership or visit https://cars.tatamotors.com/

Media Contact Information: Tata Motors Corporate Communications: +91 22-66657613 / indiacorpcomm@tatamotors.com